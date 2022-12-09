Pakistan v England: second Test, day one – as it happened

12.31pm GMT

Righto, your report is here, which means it’s goodbye from me. Thanks all for your company and comments – join us again tomorrow what should be another joy of a day. Mazal tov to Abrar Ahmed, and ta-ra!

12.22pm GMT

It’ll be really interesting to see how England use their bowlers. I imagine Stokes has saved himself and Ollie Robinson for when the ball starts reversing, and if you add the pace of Wood to that, you can see why management were happy with 281.

12.19pm GMT

Tomorrow is going to be a very serious day of activity, and probably the key to the match. If Pakistan can’t get themselves a significant lead, they’re in big trouble, but with Babar at the wicket that’s absolutely possible.

12.13pm GMT

12.12pm GMT

I’m trying to think of comparators to England’s Bazball thing – a way of playing that’s a way of being, that means something to us – and the Netherlands’ Total Football is what keeps coming back to me. The ability to express yourself and feel good about life, regardless of whether you win or lose, is not only special but contagious, and I think we’ll see other countries develop their own versions of the same.

12.07pm GMT

Elsewhere…

12.06pm GMT

Ben Duckett says he decided to sweep both ways, and would prefer to get out attacking than defending. On Abrar, he says there’s no mystery, he’s a leggy with a slow googly, and he’s sure the guys will have their pans. “I’m pretty sure I won’t be blocking him,” he offers – it’s amazing how quickly and comprehensively he’s bought into the team ethos – and says that Stokes and McCullum were happy with 281. He recons the game will move quickly, and there’s a proper twinkle in his eye – he is loving life, and rightly so. It’s so affirming to see sportsfolk enjoying themselves.

12.03pm GMT

“I love Flintoff,” emails Mark Parfitt. “In fact, it was he that got me into cricket in the first place. But Stokes is on another level. He is a force of nature that can turn/win games. Flintoff trumps with his bowling, but Stokes is an all-round god!”

I agree that Stokes is a force of nature, but Flintoff was too. What Stokes has that’s different, though, is a presence that inspires me through my screen – never mind the players who are lucky enough to know him personally.

12.00pm GMT

Abrar speaks! He thanks the Almighty, then says it’s not just about today, which was great, but about taking wickets in the games to come. He started his journey in a Karachi academy, then made his way through the levels – Nasser asked him about his journey – then had two years off with injury. Gosh, that must’ve been demanding. He bowled cross-seamers to gauge the pace, he explains, then says that on this track, variation was key, before slipping into English to say his favourite wicket was Ben Stokes and deploying the universal language of the humungous grin. That’s lovely to see – he comes across as a lovely boy – and really, what an absolute day he’s had. Sevenfer, on debut!

11.55am GMT

“One thing both Flintoff and Stokes have in common,” emails Andy Flintoff, “is that they flog themselves to death as bowlers when captaining. Hopefully this doesn’t cause as many knee issues for Stokes as it did for my namesake.”

In fairness, they’ve both got through plenty of flogging when not captaining too. And another thing they both – and Beefy – share is brilliance in the field. That’s very telling, I think, of the mentality that makes them worth so much more than the sum of their skills.

11.53am GMT

Pakistan will know that they need to do most of their run-getting in the first innings, because the pitch is doing plenty on day one, never mind later on in the match. England, meanwhile, will know that Babar is the key. He looks in proper touch, and the speed at which he scores can make 281 look very small very quickly.

11.50am GMT

Bad light stops play with Pakistan 107-2

Thus endeth another day of riveting Test Match Cricket TM .

11.48am GMT

28th over Pakistan 107-2 (Babar 61, Shakeel 32) The umpires meet to discuss the light, then Root returns and three singles ensue, two to Babar and one to Shakeel.

“Could you stomach ‘Jackso’ in the spirit of free compromise?” wonders John Starbuck – and the answer is yes and no. Jackso i sbetter, but really Jacks wants an “ee” not an “o” suffix.

11.45am GMT

27th over Pakistan 104-2 (Babar 59, Shakeel 31) Babar flicks to midwicket for one, then Shakeel skips down and power-caresses over midwicket for four! And then he goes again, stretching down to slam over wide mid on for four more! That’s the fifty partnership, raised in 81 deliveries.

'“I don’t really see why that would be your basis of putting Flintoff over Stokes,” says Arul Kanhere. “Wouldn’t it make sense to have a consistent performer over someone who peaks once and then loses steam?”

If we were talking about a series or two, absolutely. But Flintoff was brilliant for years, so I think it’s fair to judge him on that level. We could, though easily argue that Stokes batting more than makes up for the bowling differential.

11.40am GMT

26th over Pakistan 95-2 (Babar 58, Shakeel 23) Shakeel taps to midwicket for one, then Babar cuts towards point for two and Shakeel adds one more. They’re in no sort of trouble here, and I’d fancy England will try something different pretty soon.

11.39am GMT

25th over Pakistan 91-2 (Babar 55, Shakeel 22) Again, Babar allows Leach to bowl, seeing away five dots … before rocking back, letting one spin away, and cutting hard for four through backward point. In comms, Athers again cites a lack of overspin as the reason for the dismissal, explaining that without flight, it’s easy for the batter to get into position to play a shot.

11.36am GMT

24th over Pakistan 87-2 (Babar 51, Shakeel 22) Jacks tosses one up and Shakeel gets right on top of it to defend, before stepping back to cut for a single. We spoke last Test about England nicknames, inspired by Ollie Pope calling Jacks “Jacksie”, but perhaps words have been had, because he’s now deploying Jacko – which I think is against the rules, because his name is Jacks not Jack. I shall be writing the MCC a strongly-worded letter.

11.32am GMT

23rd over Pakistan 85-2 (Babar 50, Shakeel 21) Babar flicks into the on side for one, raising a classically expert fifty, then Shakeel bops to long on for one more.

11.29am GMT

22nd over Pakistan 83-2 (Babar 49, Shakeel 20) Shakeel nudges two through cover, and the partnership is 33.

“I know statistics/lies etc,” says Greg Crowther, but picking between Botham and Stokes tricky, agreed. But Flintoff/Stokes is nowhere near. See link....Stokes sits with Sobers, Kallis and Botham as the only four men to have hit 5000 runs and taken 150 wickets..... and he isn’t bottom of either bowling or batting average in this group .”

I think with Flintoff, it’s about how good he was at his peak, which was probably the best I’ve seen. There can be other criteria, but I think that’s my main one.

Saud Shakeel lofts a shot as Ben Duckett looks on. Photograph: Aamir Qureshi/AFP/Getty Images

11.26am GMT

21st over Pakistan 81-2 (Babar 49, Shakeel 18) Babar is one of those batters who pretty much always looks in control; he’s so composed at the crease. And as I type that, he decides he’s let Jacks bowl enough, so after five dots he waits for one that lands in his arc, gets down on one knee, frees arms … and creams over long on for six!

11.23am GMT

20th over Pakistan 75-2 (Babar 43, Shakeel 18) Root his the rough and Shakeel has a flash, missing with his drive. But when he gets a short one, he doesn’t miss out, cutting hard through backward point for four. He’s in now, and I wonder if England might give Robinson a go before it gets too dark.

“I am fed up with being told that life is too short for sensitive teeth,” says John Price. “What does it mean? Are they saying if we lived for longer, say to 200, sensitive teeth wouldn’t be a problem? Surely what they should be saying, if they must do this nonsense, is say that life to too long for sensitive teeth. After all, if you are about to die, the last thing you are going to worry about is sensitive teeth. Anyway, I will be making sure that in no circumstances whatsoever, will I ever buy Sensodyne toothpaste of any other associated product.”

Also, what do we experience that’s longer than life? I’d prefer it to be longer, but not sure we can say it’s short.

11.20am GMT

19th over Pakistan 71-2 (Babar 43, Shakeel 14) The sun sets as Stokes introduces Jacks and Babar eases his loosener to square leg for a single, then Shakeel presses to point and they pilfer another. But have a look! Babar takes one more, then Jacks coaxes one to turn off straight, squaring the batter and hitting his back pad. That’s a beauty! Shakeel, though, is unmoved, cutting the next ball to backward point, and this time Leach does catch up with it as they run three.

11.14am GMT

18th over Pakistan 65-2 (Babar 41, Shakeel 10) Shakeel has seen enough, twinkling down the track to hoist Leach over midwicket … then after a dot he does the same thing again, flipping with the turn and over the infield for four more. Does Stokes send a fielder back? As if.

11.12am GMT

17th over Pakistan 57-2 (Babar 41, Shakeel 2) We enjoy a Sensodyne moment, two of the four England fans filmed tucking into ice lollies. Really, they should’ve been biting into them or what’s the point – I say that partly because I’m incapable – and Babar steps down to Root, carting him back over his head for four. He has 41 off 47, and looks in delicious touch.

11.09am GMT

16th over Pakistan 53-2 (Babar 37, Shakeel 2) Shakeel has a a slip, a leg slip, a short leg and a silly mid off all up in his grille as Leach shuffles in again; he eases back and turns the second ball to square leg for two. Meantime, Nasser points out some rough outside the right-hander’s leg stump, which Leach assiduously avoids.

11.06am GMT

15th over Pakistan 51-2 (Babar 37, Shakeel 0) Nasser reckons we’ll get another 45 minutes – once the darkness comes, it comes quick – and Root persuades one to turn away from Babar; he’s hitting a groove now.

11.04am GMT

14th over Pakistan 51-2 (Babar 37, Shakeel 0) Shakeel sees away three dots.

“On Stokes,” tweets James Austin, “as a pure player I’d have him above Flintoff but below Botham. Better bowling average (though not as good a bowler IMO) and far superior batsman. Probably a better bat than Botham as well.”

I can’t put him above Flintoff at this point, because I think his bowling peak was the best I’ve seen from an England player. I agree he’s the best batter of the three, but I don’t think he’s good enough, in Tests, for that to override their bowling. As a bloke, though, he’s the revolution.

10.58am GMT

WICKET! Shafique c Pope b Leach 14 (Pakistan 51-2)

England looked certain and with good reason! A tiny but perceptible tickle, Pope doesn’t take it cleanly but hangs on, and Pakistan are two down!

Jack Leach gets a kioss from Joe Root after removing Abdullah Shafique. Photograph: Anjum Naveed/AP

10.57am GMT

14th over Pakistan 51-1 (Shafique 14, Babar 37) Leach persuades one to leave Shafique, England think he’s edged it, the umpire doesn’t … and England review!

10.57am GMT

13th over Pakistan 51-1 (Shafique 14, Babar 37) Stokes tosses Root the ball, gives him a leg slip and a short leg, and Babar glances around the corner. Leach chases, slides … and potentially scoops the ball away from the Toblerone before clattering into it. The umpires have a look, and right as I’m about to say I think he saved the boundary, they signal four. Three dots follow, then Babar waits for the final delivery, using all of his crease to ease four more through cover. Pakistan are going at a clip here.

10.52am GMT

12th over Pakistan 43-1 (Shafique 14, Babar 29) Shafique plays away three dots then steps down and away, thrashing Leach for four through cover; his footwork is so deft, and when you team that with strong wrists, fast hands and sharp eyes, you’re talking about a very serious player.

10.50am GMT

11th over Pakistan 39-1 (Shafique 10, Babar 29) This is Wood’s fourth over and my guess is it’ll be his last … but Babar isn’t mithered to just see it out, slamming his first delivery through mid off for four. A two to midwicket follows, then three dots, before Babar eases away and clobbers four more through point. Ten off the over!

“Mark Ramprakash’s article was spot on,” emails Tone White, “and confirmed my opinion that we are now in the era of BAZ-BO! I think the key to all this is that the players have suddenly remembered that one plays cricket, it is a game, not a political debating society or a car salesroom.”

Yes, I think that’s a big part of it – there’s a playfulness about all of this, the kind of playfulness we lose as adults and with which sportsfolk rarely get to engage, because it’s all so important .

10.44am GMT

10th over Pakistan 29-1 (Shafique 10, Babar 19) Leach is under a bit of pressure here, because the turn that’s out there means he has to perform. I was really impressed with how he stood up to that in the second innings at Pindi, and he sends down another maiden that doesn’t trouble Shafique unduly, but ups the pressure a tad.

10.41am GMT

9th over Pakistan 29-1 (Shafique 10, Babar 19) Wood goes short and Shafique stands tall, deflecting around the corner for one, before Stokes approaches him and they have a chat. Then Wood charges in again, slips on release, and I doubt that was the plan– but you can’t be sure. On Stokes, then, where do we rank him? I guess his most obvious comparators are Botham and Flintoff; I’d have him below both as a player, but as a cricketer , I think we could be talking about the most important one of his era, for England at least. Anyhow, Wood tries a short one and Babar flashes at it, sending four through point.

10.36am GMT

8th over Pakistan 23-1 (Shafique 9, Babar 14) Leach is getting some decent turn here, but Babar is as unfazed as you’d expect, cutting four, and I cannot wait for this next Wood over.

“Dan, what are you doing bringing up the Australian Test that can’t be mentioned again?” wonders Simon Thomas. “I’m never going to get over it.”

We have to talk about these things. It’s a process!

10.33am GMT

7th over Pakistan 20-1 (Shafique 9, Babar 11) Wood is getting up some pace here and Shafique steps back, inside-edging into the body. So Wood tries a boomp-ah and Shafique goes at it top-edging over fine leg for four … then after a dot he has another shy, looking to lift behind and missing. So Stokes sticks a man on the upper-cut and Wood is really screeching in now, another short one persuading the batter to sway away.

10.29am GMT

6th over Pakistan 16-1 (Shafique 5, Babar 11) There’s also something I find incredibly moving about the Testvangelism – the idea that they’re protecting something valuable, on behalf of all of us. I can’t imagine the joy of being in that dressing room. Leach, meanwhile, wheels through a maiden, and both batters look like they’re seeing it nicely now.

10.25am GMT

5th over Pakistan 16-1 (Shafique 5, Babar 11) Yup, Wood into the attack, and Anderson goes for a graze. Did you see Mark Ramprakash’s column this week? I thought it extremely wise on how Stokesy and Baz – yes, we’re boyz – have removed all pressure from their players. And what I’d add to it is that because they’re advocating a manner of play that can be easily adapted to a way of life – be yourself, take attacking options, focus on process not outcome – it’s easy for the rest of us to feel part of it. One off the over.

10.19am GMT

4th over Pakistan 15-1 (Shafique 5, Babar 10) Again, Leach starts with a half-tracker, and Babar tucks in, cutting through point for four. But again, Leach responds well, hauling the batter forward with one that grips, bounces, and zips by the outside edge. There’s absolutely loads in this pitch, and you can see already, this is going to be a helluva contest. Next ball, Babar knocks through point again and they run three – he’s not going to hang around – and this is intense stuff.

10.16am GMT

3rd over Pakistan 8-1 (Shafique 5, Babar 3) Where do we rate England’s win in the first Test? Was it more surprising than Adelaide, forever the touchstone for the absurd? I think not, in that from day one, it was always in the imagination if not the perception, whereas Adelaide seemed impossible even on the day that it happened; it seems impossible even now. Looking again at the wicket, it was the extra bounce and away-movement that incited Imam to play, but Babar won’t be thinking about that, and he gets off the mark with three through cover. I don’t think it’ll be long before we see Mark Wood, who must be on a buzz – because he always is, but also because of how nicely he batted.

10.12am GMT

WICKET! Imam c Pope b Anderson 0 (Pakistan 5-0)

Back of a length from Anderson, a bit of extra bounce, and a feather of an outside edge behind! You may be familiar with the genre!

10.09am GMT

2nd over Pakistan 5-0 (Shafique 5, Imam 0) It’s Leach opening from the other end, to two slips and a short leg; he begins with a drag-down, and Shafique steps away to cleanse through cover for four. A dot follows, then one grips, turns away from the bat, and beats the forward press; that’s a good ball, and exactly what Leach is seeking.

10.06am GMT

1st over Pakistan 1-0 (Shafique 1, Imam 0) In comes Anderson and Shafique defends confidently. I loved how he batted in the first innings at Pindi and I’m certain he’ll want to build something here – he won’t be swayed by the Testvangelist method. As for Anderson, meanwhile, he’ll know he’s not got long to make an impression; he sends down five dots, then Shafique turns his final ball to fine leg for a single.

10.01am GMT

We go again; Jimmy is stretching.

9.56am GMT

As Tanya noted earlier, SJ Broad is in the studio rocking a look. Mazal tov old mate.

9.50am GMT

And that is tea. England have been bowled out in 51.4 overs, and again there’s so much time in the game … plus Mark Wood. I cannot wait for this final sesh.

9.46am GMT

So Wood is left stranded on 36; as I’m sure he’ll remind his mates, the Test record was on. But what about Abrar Ahmed, eh? 7-114 on d’boo is one of the most absurd things I’ve seen since … well since Goncalo Ramos scored a hat-trick on Tuesday night. But this is of similar insanity, and I can’t get enough of trying to pretend I know how he’s feeling.

Abrar Ahmed of Pakistan is applauded off the field by his teammates. Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

9.43am GMT

WICKET! Anderson b Zahid 7 (England 281 all out)

Anderson goes for his reverse again, misses … and Zahid hits! Pakistan would’ve taken this when they lost the toss!

9.42am GMT

52nd over: England 281-9 (Wood 36, Anderson 7) A single to each batter begins the over…

9.41am GMT

51st over: England 277-9 (Wood 35, Anderson 6) In comes Abar again, hoping to be Pakistan’s first-ever bowler to take eight on debut. I’ve not seen the like since Peter Such’s sixfer! Anderson takes one to cover, then Wood comes down and wallops four uppishly through mid on – he’s enjoying this – then goes over extra for four more! Is he finished? Of course he isn’t, flinging hands at one outside off that drops fractionally short of the man at 45 – he picked that up late, I think, that should’ve been gone – and the ball races away for four more! This is a terrific innings, absolutely brimming with markwoodness.

“Wonderful to see the debut of a mystery spinner weaving his magic (Arbacadabra?),” says Colum Fordham. “Arbar’s wristy action, flicking the ball out of the front of his hand, is great to watch, and his variations in speed and flight are quite something, as Stokes’ reaction to the googly that got him testify. Seven wickets must be close to a record by a wrist-spinner on debut. Can Leach and Jacks respond in kind? Not so much mystery in their armoury.”

In England’s favour is just how many bowlers they have – but no, considerably less mystery than an Enid Blyton novel.

9.36am GMT

50th over: England 264-9 (Wood 23, Anderson 5) Anderson takes a single into the on side, then Wood comes down and muscles four through cover … then eases onto one knee and hauls through midwicket for four more! A dot follows, then Zahid drops short and Wood skips back to cart through midwicket again for the third four of the over! DI Gower thinks England are already competitive…

“England’s Achilles heel used to be getting out to the sweep,” says Mark Hooper. “Now it’s the reverse sweep. Progress!”

9.32am GMT

49th over: England 251-9 (Wood 11, Anderson 4) Here comes Abrar again; how will he respond to the desecration of his debut all-10? Er, just fine; Wood takes him for two forced through cover, then there’s an appeal for one that kicks and hits the pad … but was going well down. I’m not sure what constitutes a competitive score here because the damage has been done by a spinner the like of which England don’t have, but they’ll surely want another 50. Er, good luck with that.

9.29am GMT

48th over: England 249-9 (Wood 9, Anderson 4) Here comes Zahid with the hat-trick ball … and Anderson defends coming forward … then he unfurls the sweep, getting it fine for four.

9.27am GMT

WICKET! Leach b Zahid 0 (England 245-9)

Leech tries a colossal reverse-mow – first ball, noch – misses, and Zahid is on a hatty!

9.25am GMT

WICKET! Robinson c Mohammed Nawaz b Zahid 5 (England 245-8)

Robinson goes again only this time he gets underneath it; Mohammed Nawaz keeps his eye on a steepler and Abrar’s all-10 is ruined but England are in all sorts!

9.24am GMT

48th over: England 245-7 (Robinson 5, Wood 9) Thanks Tanya and morning everyone. Goodness me! Imagine how Abrar Ahmed is feeling right now; I say imagine, but as if we can! This is one of the most incredible things we’ve ever seen, and it’s not done yet. But it’s Zahid at the other end .. and Robinson hammers him through midwicket for four!

9.21am GMT

47th over: England 241-7 (Robinson 1, Wood 9) Wood decides that the sword is less risky than the pen and smacks Abrar for two fours. They take drinks and I will hand over to Daniel Harris to take you through to stumps and follow the amazing fairy tale of Abrar Ahmed. Thanks for all the messages – bye!

9.17am GMT

46th over: England 233-7 (Robinson 1, Wood 0) Arghghg.



”Always interests me how any “new” player can mesmerise a team,” mulls Karen in Slovenia. ”Is it because they haven’t been studied in any depth? Anyway this often happens.Pakistan beware Wood.”

9.14am GMT

45th over: England 232-7 (Robinson 0, Wood 0) Huge applause for Abrar as he takes his fielding position at the end of the over. Just the seven on debut. Can he take all ten?

9.12am GMT

WICKET! Jacks lbw Abrar 31 (England 231-7)

Seven for Abrar! Jacks reviews, and why not, but the ball would have trimmed the top bail and it is umpire’s call. “Called Test cricket for a reason you say?” Abrar chews his gum and turns.

9.08am GMT

44th over: England 229-6 (Jacks 29, Robinson 0) Robinson somehow survives a beauty from Nawaz that blows kisses at the edge of the bat and the top of the stumps.

9.05am GMT

43rdover: England 228-6 (Jacks 28, Robinson 0) Abrar: 18 non-stop overs, 6 for 89. Stokes dismissed defending diligently.

9.03am GMT

WICKET! Stokes b Abrar 30 (England 228-6)

Abrar – cadabra indeed! A sixth for Abrar as Stokes pushes forward, misses the googly, and whose mouth forms a perfect “o” of surprise.

9.00am GMT

42nd over: England 228-5 (Stokes 30, Jacks 28) This time Jacks throws the bat, and cracks Nawaz’s first ball for six. Dainty footwork.

8.56am GMT

41st over: England 218-5 (Stokes 29, Jacks 19) Ignore me. Stokes gallops intimidatingly to Abrar’s first all and grill-pans him for six first ball. And repeat third ball, this time for four. An lbw shout and Rizwan persuades Babar to plump for a review – it’s not a good one – pitches over the hill and yonder outside leg. “The worst review in history,” says my sofa companion.

8.51am GMT

40th over: England 208-5 (Stokes 19, Jacks 19) A temporary halt to Bazball.

8.49am GMT

39th over: England 206-5 (Stokes 17, Jacks 19) Babar chases the ball to the brink of the rope to huge cheers, and stops four leg byes. The crowd starting to spread and shout, murmurating.

8.45am GMT

38th over: England 202-5 (Stokes 16, Jacks 19) Jacks stands and slams Nawaz for 6 to overtake Stokes.

8.43am GMT

37th over: England 19-5 (Stokes 15, Jacks 12) Jacks sweeps Abrar for four to break the Pakistan hold and ooof! he is utterly befuddled by one out of the back of the hand. He steps back, it spins in and passes the top of the stumps by the width of a cough.

8.40am GMT

36th over: England 189-5 (Stokes 15, Jacks 8) Jacks sweeps a couple, drives with worryingly hard wrists but it doesn’t carry to extra-cover.

8.36am GMT

35th over: England 184-5 (Stokes 15, Jacks 3) Abrar continues to toss it high and temptingly. England demurely flutter their petticoats.

8.33am GMT

Afternoon session

34th over: England 181-5 (Stokes 14, Jacks 1) Nawaz fires it in and immediately finds some turn. Just the single. Careful hands.

“Who would have credited a year ago that losing Duckett was a key moment, but losing Root isn’t....” taps Charles Sheldrick, Deepest Darkest Devon, currently -7.5

8.30am GMT

The most impressive thing about the very impressive Abrar was that he didn’t lose his nerve when England were tonking him about.

“The problem with the shit or bust approach on a spinning pitch is that you both lose the advantage of tiring out the opposition and possibly bowling last on a fifth day pitch.”

8.16am GMT

Alex Webster is on team Stokes. “I don’t think this team are interested in consolidating and I agree with them. They have a clear vision to play to their collective strengths. Probably the only poor dismissal was Brook, who was playing a shot based on the previous pitch not the one he was watching for an hour from the pavilion. They have 180 at almost 6 an over. They can continue to “fail” like this and still end up scoring 275-300 which in the old days was a reasonable score on a difficult pitch. Keep going!”

This is the nub. It isn’t more moral to score 350 in a day than in a day and three quarters. Even if it might feel more like it if you are in a hair-shirt mood.

8.12am GMT

Athers and Nasser are my very favourite commentators to drink coffee too on a Friday morning with it -6 outside. They’re discussing why Stokes never tried to change the culture when Root was captain. Stokes is extremely loyal, says Athers. Stokes was asked about it and said, “I stood by Joe Root every step of the way,” “Some people are just born leaders,” says Athers, “born a bit different. And Stokes is one of them.”

Living the dream!

8.02am GMT

In the studio, Stuart Broad is carrying off new fatherhood with aplomb.

In Multan, Michael Atherton says that there is no dishonour in an honourable draw.

7.58am GMT

“Hello from under two duvets in Notting Hill,” writes James Walsh. “When my girlfriend got up for her early shift, she was mildly confused that I joined her for coffee rather than drifting back to sleep.

“Winter tours feel like a collective secret for us cricket fans; also, when alone, a reassuring reminder that life is going on out there somewhere.”

Beautifully put.

7.36am GMT

“This is a huge test of the new approach, ” writes Steve Hudson. “Do they consolidate now and take their time, or do they try to keep scoring at a run a ball? Call me an old fogey but consolidating looks the best option to me”

I’m intrigued too – but I just don’t think Stokes has it in him to revert to slow and steady. Play resumes at 8.30 GMT. I’m going to go and grab a coffee and wake up my son. Back shortly!

7.33am GMT

Lunch: England 180-5 (Abrar Ahmed 5-70)

33rd over: England 180-5 (Stokes 14, Jacks 0) Stokes is twitchy. He sweep Abrar for four, then jimmys him just – just- over the fielder at long-on, before carving a short ball away through extra cover for four. A couple of dots to finish and that is LUNCH!

Abrar leads Pakistan off the field, with a shy little wave. Five before sandwiches on debut.

7.28am GMT

32ndover: England 170-5 (Stokes 4, Jacks 0) An over-excited Pakistan lose a review after trying to overturn a not-out lbw against Stokes against Nawaz.



”Won’t someone spare a thought for the poor umpires this morning?” taps the empathetic Brian Withington. “Sweeps and reverse sweeps galore, wrist spinners in tandem and run a ball scoring - no wonder they are having ‘a bit of a mare’ with so many overturned reviews.”

7.25am GMT

31st over: England 167-5 (Stokes 1, Jacks 0) Only seven bowlers in Test history have dismissed England’s top five on the first morning of a Test. Welcome to five-day cricket Abrar Ahmed!

7.23am GMT

WICKET! Brook c Nawaz b Abrar 9 (England 167-5)

Oh my! Brook slaps the ball up into the stratosphere and Nawaz does brilliantly to take it, trying to block out the sun with one hand before safely holding on with both. Abrar picks up five on the first morning of his first Test! He bends and kisses the ground and Babar almost eats him

7.18am GMT

30th over: England 166-4 ( Brook 9, Stokes o) The last man to dismiss the England top four in the opening innings of a Test – Shane Warne in 2005.

7.16am GMT

29th over: England 164-4 ( Brook 7, Stokes o) What a debut for Abrar, a fourth wicket as England have a brief attack of the collie-wobbles. Stokes pats away the remaining two balls of the over.

7.15am GMT

WICKET! Pope c Shafique b Abrar 60 (England 164-4)

A furious Ollie Pope, eyes flashing, bursting through his vest in huge temper, stalks away after reverse-sweeping in the air, straight to backward point. Done by some extra bounce.

7.11am GMT

28th over: England 162-3 ( Pope 58, Brook 7) Pope tucks into Nawaz – just realised that today’s extended first session and hour for lunch is because of Friday prayers.

Solidarity for Ben Foakes from one who knows…

f

7.08am GMT

27th over: England 153-3 ( Pope 51, Brook 5) A tenth over from Abrar, three for 57. I think he’d take that, as would Babar but England’s scoring rate of six an over is going to continue to cause Pakistan problems.

Does anyone have snow yet? There was a small flurry yesterday afternoon as I went out to buy some vegetarian sausages.

7.04am GMT

Fifty for Ollie Pope!

26th over: England 151-3 ( Pope 50, Brook 5) Yet another fifty for Pope, with a single off Nawaz. He started with a reverse-sweep, survived early Abrar, overturned being given out on the field, and has eased into stylish accumulation. Off just 52 balls.

7.00am GMT

25th over: England 151-3 ( Pope 49, Brook 5) A third wicket for Abrar. Brook marches in and from a crouch, slaps Abrar for four through mid-on. We’re not about to pause for lunch, Aggers tells me, as they’re going to play for another half hour. But what about my coffee?

6.56am GMT

WICKET! Root lbw 8 (England 145-3)

After waiting an age for ultra-edge to show us that Root didn’t hit it, ball tracking sends Root on his way! A third wicket for Abrar and Pakistan are bouncing with delight. Yet another on-field decision overturned.

6.53am GMT

REVIEW! Root lbw Abrar 8

Hit on the back leg… given not out on the pitch… Babar goes for the review with almost a shrug …

6.51am GMT

24th over: England 145-2 ( Pope 48, Root 8) A change of bowling, some slow left from the immaculately bearded Mohammad Nawaz. Well controlled, but Pope picks ups a couple from his reverse-sweep thanks to a clodhopping misfield at backward point. Four leg byes.

6.47am GMT

23rd over: England 138-2 ( Pope 46, Root 7) Abrar again, a few more starting to fill the stands now. Pope, busy, busy, looks a little out of breath. I wonder if that’s the air quality?

6.44am GMT

22nd over: England 133-2 ( Pope 43, Root 5) Mahmood, tall, with a high arm. Root pats away two to get off the mark. A Pope boundary stopped with some nifty footwork on the boundary.

6.42am GMT

21st over: England 126-2 ( Pope 40, Root 1) Abrar runs through his variations and England chalk up another four.

“Two wrist spinners?” writes John Starbuck. “The convention is that a leggie/wrist spinner will go for plenty of runs, but will also get you wickets. It’s quite a thing for Brighter Cricket though.”

Too right! It’s cracking entertainment, even if they do get through their overs rather too quickly for my liking.

6.39am GMT

20th over: England 122-2 ( Pope 37, Root 0) Ollie Pope slams Zahid Mahmood through the covers for four – no wickets are going to slow down this runaway train.

6.36am GMT

19th over: England 117-2 ( Pope 32, Root 0) Abrar with two in his pocket on debut!

6.34am GMT

WICKET! Duckett lbw Abrar 63 (England 117-2)

This time given not out on the field…Pakistan choose to review after Duckett is hit on the pad sweeping…he’s clopped on the pad and DRS sends him on his way. He marches away, helmet pulled half up, as is his wont. A super-smart innings but a second wicket for Abrar.

6.30am GMT

REVIEW: Duckett lbw Abrar 61 - NOT OUT!

Ooof – Duckett survives! Reverse-sweeping and missing, he’s given out on the field, he reviews and, after an age, the TV umpire gives him the benefit of the doubt after he seems to have been hit on the glove.

6.28am GMT

Fifty for Ben Duckett!

18th over: England 115-1 (Duckett 61, Pope 32) The drinks instruction from the England dressing-room seems to have been ONWARDS. Pope immediately reverse-sweeps for four, then Duckett reaches fifty with a jiggle past slip, past a diving Babar. He celebrates by slamming Mahmood for six next ball, and driving through cover for four more. Mahmood squeezes his eyebrows together as Babar waves his field somewhat ineffectively.

6.20am GMT

17th over: England 97-1 (Duckett 48, Pope 27) Abrar chews his (extremely long) right thumb pensively, as Duckett reverse-sweeps him twice for four in the over. As Vic Marks says, he’s not bowled badly, it’s just England are out to un-nerve him.

They take DRINKS! England continue to accumulate at an extremely fast rate, against two wrist spinners.

6.14am GMT

16th over: England 86-1 (Duckett 39, Pope 25) Tip and run for England, who are sweeping for fun.

6.13am GMT

15th over: England 79-1 (Duckett 38, Pope 19) Abrar shimmies through another over, which England tuck into, picking up ten, though not without peril. A flamboyant twinkle-toed four by Pope, who is very busy this morning.

6.08am GMT

14th over: England 69-1 (Duckett 34, Pope 13) Imam ul Haq gets cracked on the shin by a sweep from Duckett and magic spray is applied liberally. A super first over from Zahid Mahmood, who immediately finds fizz. Pope gropes at a couple and is then given out to an lbw that looks very out, but on review it turns out it hit his glove. Pope reverse-sweeps immediately next ball, the cocky young pup.

6.01am GMT

13th over: England 66-1 (Duckett 33, Pope 11) A good riposte by Abrar, containing England to just the one run.

5.57am GMT

12th over: England 65-1 (Duckett 32, Pope 11) Mohammad Ali it is, under grubby skies, almost lit up by a wintry sun. Duckett, who has a touch of the Mike Gattings about him, though in a 21st century way, pulls with authority for four. Pope picks up a handy fistful of singles.

“Good morning Tanya (and John Starbuck!).” Hello Brian Withington.

“Looks like the fog is slowly burning off in Multan, whilst here in Dorridge, ‘it’s bloody freezin’ innit?’, as Cery Matthews might put it. Can I confess to being quietly relieved that England’s openers have refrained from too many pyrotechnics so far, as some of us more mature OBOers are still recovering from the utter glorious madness of the first test.”

5.50am GMT

11th over: England 55-1 (Duckett 27, Pope 6) Ok, England are obviously try to slap Abrar out of the attack. Oh cruel Duckett, sweeping two looping deliveries for two consecutive fours.

5.48am GMT

10th over: England 44-1 (Duckett 18, Pope 4) Just a couple off Mohammad Ali, who continues to plug away.

Ben Barclay asks, “ I n the picture, the stands are empty. Can you please elaborate?” Hi Ben, there only seems to be handful, though they are lively enough – some Jersualem-singing Barmy Army and some Pakistan musicians. The commentators were saying they expect more to come in as the day passes. Play started at 10am Multan time.

5.43am GMT

9th over: England 42-1 (Duckett 16, Pope 4) Aha! The debutant rolls up, a touch of sun cream and a pair of glasses. He tosses up his first ball, Crawley picks up two. He continues to toss it up and what a way to start Test cricket! Crawley done by one that he flicks away. Pope, in a power Bazz move, reverse-sweeps him for four first ball.

5.41am GMT

WICKET! Crawley b Abrar 19 (England 38-1)

A wicket with his fifth ball in Test cricket! Crawley done like a kipper playing around a highfalutin googly. Bat under arm, he marches off as Abrar is mobbed.

5.37am GMT

8th over: England 36-0 (Crawley 16, Duckett 16) Two sweet boundaries for England, another imperious drive from Crawley and a mid-on flurry from Duckett.

5.35am GMT

7th over: England 27-0 (Crawley 12, Duckett 12) Duckett slams Faheem through backward point for four and another three off his waist. England picking up the pace here.

5.31am GMT

6th over: England 18-0 (Crawley 5, Duckett 7) A maiden for Mohammad Ali, who is having a much better start to this Test than the last.

“Any news about the pitch?” asks Andrew Miles. “Dusty road again or any signs of something different?

“I’m only up because I thought I heard an intruder, but I’m pretty certain that there’s no one there. I’d get up and check but it’s cold.”

I have no evidence for this but I feel burglars are less common when it is below freezing. It would put me off anyway. Perhaps turn up the volume on TMS, I’m sure that will scare him off. Anyway, the pitch looks slightly less road-like and ore likely to crack up and take spin.

5.23am GMT

5th over: England 18-0 (Crawley 11, Duckett 5) Ooof, a touch of spin from Faheem as he sends down a cutter. Another snazzy on drive for four from Crawley.

5.20am GMT

4th over: England 14-0 (Crawley 11, Duckett 5) The drums beat out a rhythm in the stands. A good scattering for now, but they’re expecting more in later. Lots of excitement about 24 year old bespectacled mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed. Just three off Ali’s over.

5.14am GMT

3rd over: England 11-0 (Crawley 4, Duckett 5) This is the first time Faheem Ashraf has taken the new ball in 15 Tests. Crawley off the mark with a long-legged square drive in a top hat and tails.

“Good morning, Tanya,” hello John Starbuck!

“For once, I’m up before the larks (in both senses). I suppose one might say ‘before the bats have gone to bed’ except in this weather they should all be hibernating in their roosts. Before the owls turn in?” Too-whit, Too-who.

5.08am GMT

2nd over: England 6-0 (Crawley 0, Duckett 5) Duckett tickles Mohammad Ali behind and picks up a squeeze of a boundary. Some smart fielding in the ring cuts off another and all in all a much better start for Pakistan.

5.04am GMT

Morning session

1st over: England 0-0 (Crawley 0, Duckett) Faheem Ashraf has the ball on a pitch cracked like a hard-boiled egg given a medium crack. And, against all the odds, he pulls out a maiden.

5.00am GMT

There’s a touch of fog in the air but they start on time!

4.54am GMT

Pakistan XI

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Zahid Mahmood, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali

Three changes confirmed: the injured Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf plus Azhar Ali miss out, mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed makes his Test debut, joined by slow left armer Mohammad Nawaz and seam bowling allrounder Faheem Ashraf.

4.47am GMT

England XI

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Will Jacks, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

Just the one change, Wood for the injured Livingstone.

4.46am GMT

England win the toss and will bat

Buckle up!

4.44am GMT

Air pollution

One definite issue is today’s air quality in Multan, rated as unhealthy. Polluted air is particularly detrimental to people doing exercise, as well as children, pregnant women and old people. Where is the ICC?

4.44am GMT

Greetings from a cold and frosty UK. The carols are playing and from here things look bright in Multan, one of the least high-profile cricket stadiums in the world. The ground only made its Test debut in 2001, today’s second Test between England and Pakistan will be its fifth bells and whistles Test cap.

What have we learned in the, er, three days since the totally amazeballs end to the last Test with all those men prowling close enough to pull the loose threads on Mohammad Ali’s shirt and the light dramatically drawing in? Well, Ben Stokes has stroked his beard and suggested he might go for some even more extreme tactics because of Multan’s early-morning fog and the late-afternoon dusk. At this stage, nothing would be surprising.

Team wise, Mark Wood replaces the injured Liam Livingstone, in a not-like-for-like swap; while Ollie Pope keeps the gloves over the recovered Ben Foakes – which is rotten luck, if understandable from an England point of view.

Pakistan look as if they will be without Naseem Shah after he hurt himself in the first Test, and are definitely without the injured Haris Rauf. Babar Azam is reported to have asked for a spinning pitch – but let’s wait and see.

Right , I must go to bed and get a few hours sleep. See you soon – play starts at 5am GMT.