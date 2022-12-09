Read full article on original website
‘The Stress Is Getting To Him’: Christopher Meloni Begging Mariska Hargitay To Save 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'
Christopher Meloni believes his pal Mariska Hargitay could help raise the ratings of his Law & Order: Organized Crime, RadarOnline.com has learned. A Benson/Stabler reunion is always a fan favorite, and the Sept. 22 Law & Order: SVU/Law & Order: Organized Crime three-hour cross-over didn’t disappoint, pulling in over 7 million total viewers. But on its own, Organized Crime stumbles in the ratings, and insiders reveal Meloni is worried.“The fans aren’t loving his show and the poor ratings have got him panicking,” said a source. “The stress is getting to him.” Sources said that Meloni has a plan to save...
Law & Order: Organized Crime's Stabler Drunkenly Admits That He's in Love — 'EO' Hive, Assemble (and Watch!)
Are we inching ever closer to that parallel universe, or what? Near the start of this week’s Law & Order: Organized Crime, Elliot Stabler greeted his Italian partner Tia as she ambled out of his bedroom the morning after the events of the previous episode. As the friends/co-workers discussed her hangover and the amount of grappa they’d imbibed the previous evening, we learned two important pieces of information: 1) Despite his attraction to Tia and vice-versa, Elliot slept on the couch; and 2) their drunken conversation yielded a truth that even Elliot didn’t remember he’d admitted. As Stabler joked about how Tia...
Law & Order: SVU Fans Are Shook After Olivia's Shocking Bensler Confession In Season 24 Episode 9
"Law & Order: SVU" Season 24, Episode 9 has a lot of ground to cover. Titled "And a Trauma in a Pear Tree," the episode marks Kelli Giddish's farewell from the show, as her character of Amanda Rollins finally ties the knot with partner Sonny Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) and decides to put her days with the SVU team behind her. However, that's not before Rollins takes one last ride with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to protect her adopted son, who's potentially been caught in a dangerous situation. What's more, the episode sees Benson make an unexpectedly forward confession about her ex-partner Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni).
Law & Order: SVU's Christopher Meloni Spent His Time Away From The Show Getting His Pilots License
"Law & Order: SVU" is currently on Season 24 after breaking the record for the longest-running primetime television series of all time when it was renewed for Season 21 in 2019 (via The Hollywood Reporter). Given that it is a spinoff of "Law & Order," it has certainly had an impressive run, effectively overtaking the original. The show has a tried and true formula that works thanks to the legendary Dick Wolf and longtime cast members like Mariska Hargitay. Her position as Olivia Benson will go down in "Law & Order" history and television history, along with other prominent cast members like Christopher Meloni. He notably plays the role of Elliot Stabler, Benson's longtime partner and friend. The two have had a complicated relationship throughout their time on "Law & Order: SVU," and Meloni's Stabler even left entirely at one point (via NBC).
Ice-T Was In Total Disbelief Upon Hearing About Kelli Giddish's Law & Order: SVU Exit
After news of Kelli Giddish's exit from "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," fans were quick to share their disappointment and disbelief, especially when it came out that it was not her choice to leave, which Ice-T, confirmed by saying that calls came "from higher up." Amanda Rollins has been on our TV screens for the last 12 years and it's hard to imagine "Law & Order: SVU" without her. After some recent interviews with her co-stars, it seems that fans are not the only ones feeling that way.
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Kelli Giddish Reveals the Reason She Left the Show
Just one day after her final episode of Law & Order: SVU aired, Kelli Giddish is sharing what led to her departure from the show. “My side of things is just that it’s time in the Rollins storyline,” Giddish told Variety. “I felt like where it was heading, and where it headed last night, just seemed the right place to leave it right now.”
See a Preview of Kelli Giddish's Final Law & Order: SVU Episode
Kelli Giddish is leaving Law & Order: Special Victims Unit with a bang. The actress, who will make her final appearance on the NBC crime drama this week after 12 seasons on the show, is ready to...
startattle.com
Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season 3 Episode 9) Fall Finale, “Last Christmas”, trailer, release date
The fate of the task force is at stake when a meeting with Robert Silas goes sideways. With danger closing in, Bell and Stabler take creative measures to keep their team alive. Startattle.com – Law & Order: Organized Crime | NBC. Network: NBC. Episode title: “Last Christmas”. Release...
tvinsider.com
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Rollisi Will End Kelli Giddish’s Last Episode ‘Stronger Than Ever’
Fans are still absorbing the shock after Kelli Giddish confirmed in August she would turn in her badge, 11 years into her role as SVU’s Det. Amanda Rollins. The actress has called the job “one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life.” The nuanced cop brought justice to victims while managing toxic family members, a gambling addiction, relationship issues, single parenthood, and her own trauma of rape.
A.V. Club
Law & Order: SVU showrunner David Graziano accused of bullying and sexism in new report
David Graziano took control over one of the longest-running and most successful franchises in TV history earlier this year, when Graziano—whose previous credits include the short-lived CBS All Access border drama Coyote, Amazon’s Jack Ryan, and Tim Roth-starring series Lie To Me—became showrunner of Law & Order: SVU. (Now in its 24th season, and, at 524 episodes, now the fourth-longest-running primetime scripted show of all time.)
SheKnows
