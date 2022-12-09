ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlem holds annual tree lighting celebration

By CBS New York Team
 4 days ago

Annual tree lighting celebration held in Harlem

NEW YORK -- Harlem held its annual tree lighting ceremony Thursday night.

Santa Claus was there to greet families outside the Adam Clayton Powell Jr. state office building on West 125th Street.

Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado was also among those in attendance.

There were train rides, carolers and performances from the Harlem School of the Arts.

CBS New York

