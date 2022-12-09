Read full article on original website
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Frost's Four-Point Game Not Enough in 5-4 OT Loss
The Philadelphia Flyers lost a seesaw game to the Arizona Coyotes in overtime, 5-4, at Mullett Arena in Tempe on Sunday evening. A hat trick by Clayton Keller, completed in sudden death overtime, sent the Flyers down to defeat. Philly is now 0-6 in games decided in overtime and 0-7 in all games decided beyond regulation. Morgan Frost recorded a career-best four-point game (one goal, three assists) but te Flyers had to settle for a single point.
NHL
Kraken foward Geekie would likely wreck you at Mario Kart
Not lacking for confidence or skill, Seattle veteran ready to take on all challengers. Sure NHL games are competitive. But when it comes to Mario Kart, Seattle Kraken forward Morgan Geekie isn't playing around. Geekie shared a post on social media on Monday asking fans for Mario Kart-related questions. And...
NHL
Keller 1st NHL hat trick helps Coyotes recover, defeat Flyers in OT
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Clayton Keller completed his first NHL hat trick with 23 seconds left in overtime for the Arizona Coyotes in a 5-4 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Mullett Arena on Sunday. "It's cool. I mean, it's the first one [hat trick] and it's nice to get it...
NHL
Jets win streak snapped at four with loss to Capitals
WINNIPEG - Both the Winnipeg Jets and the Washington Capitals brought win streaks into Canada Life Centre on Sunday night, but unfortunately for the fans in downtown Winnipeg, it wasn't the home team. A four-goal second period turned a scoreless hockey game into a 4-0 Washington lead, one that the...
NHL
LA Kings @ Montreal Canadiens: How to Watch
The Kings look to rebound as they face off against the Canadiens amidst road trip. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Montreal Canadiens:. Where: Bell Centre (Montreal, Quebec) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:
NHL
Final Buzzer: Curtailed Cats
Complete game powered by goals from Beniers, Burakovsky, Eberle seals the 5-2 road win over Florida. SUNRISE, FL - The Kraken lost to the Panthers just over a week ago and they came to Florida determined to not let that happen again. In what was a complete effort from all 18 skaters and their goaltender, Matty Beniers started the scoring just over a minute into the game. When the home team tied it up in the second period, the Kraken responded right away and never let the Panthers back into the game. Andre Burakovsky, Jordan Eberle, Daniel Sprong, and Yanni Gourde added the extra goals to cement a 5-2 victory. Florida is now 0-11 this season when they go down by two or more goals.
NHL
LAK@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens host the Kings during the team's second Reverse Retro Night of the season. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs earned five out of a possible eight points on their four-game road trip to Western Canada and Seattle, compiling a 2-1-1 record along the way. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad capped the voyage in style with a 4-2 victory over the Kraken on Tuesday night at Climate Pledge Arena. Johnathan Kovacevic, Cole Caufield, Josh Anderson and Rem Pitlick scored for the visitors, while goaltender Jake Allen made 31 saves. Caufield and Anderson's goal were netted just seven seconds apart in the middle stanza, the two fastest markers on the road in franchise history in both the regular season and playoffs. Captain Nick Suzuki also extended his point streak to four games with an assist. He boasts a team-leading 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists), five points clear of Caufield.
NHL
Senators induct Redden into team's Ring of Honor
OTTAWA -- Wade Redden became the first player to be inducted into the Ottawa Senators' Ring of Honor on Monday at Canadian Tire Centre. The defenseman is the second longtime member of the organization to be inducted, following coach and general manager Bryan Murray on Jan. 24, 2017. Redden, now...
NHL
U.S. players 'locked in, ready to go' as World Juniors camp opens
PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Jimmy Snuggerud is excited to be in the mix of players trying out for a spot with the United States at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. The 18-year-old forward, selected by the St. Louis Blues in the first round (No. 23) in the 2022 NHL Draft, also can sense the seriousness in what needs to be accomplished during the next six days ahead of finalizing a tournament roster during USA Hockey select camp that began at USA Hockey Arena on Monday.
NHL
LAK@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were dealt a 4-2 loss by the Kings on Saturday night at the Bell Centre. Before the game began, captain Nick Suzuki was honored for winning the Molson Cup in November. The Kings enjoyed a strong start in the opening frame. Anze Kopitar and Viktor Arvidsson...
NHL
5 Questions: Get to know CBJ forward Mathieu Olivier
The new Blue Jackets wing has added toughness to the lineup, personality to the locker room. One of the newest forwards for the Blue Jackets, Mathieu Olivier is no stranger to hockey. While growing up, he moved around the world following his father, Simon, who played professionally. Simon made it...
NHL
The Stars begin a challenging five-game road trip against the Penguins
The Stars are about to embark on a heck of a road trip. Pittsburgh won five straight and is 10-1-1 in its past 12 games. New Jersey has the second-best record in the league at 21-5-1. Washington won four straight. And Carolina is 5-0-1 in its past six games. The only team who has struggled is Columbus, and the Blue Jackets are the last game on a five-game road trip.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'THE ATMOSPHERE IS GREAT'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Habs. "It is special. In front of family and friends, it's always something I look forward to, to come here. It's going to be a lot of fun tonight. … It's cool. When I was a kid, I was a Habs fan. It's a special rink. The atmosphere is great here."
NHL
The Wrap: Keller Records First Career Hat Trick as Coyotes Top Flyers
McBain & Ritchie also score as Arizona wins second straight game at Mullett Arena. The Arizona Coyotes are really starting to rock The Mullett. Clayton Keller is leading the way. Keller completed his first career hat trick as time was winding down in overtime, propelling the Coyotes to a 5-4...
NHL
SEESAW BATTLE
Flames respond with a great effort against Leafs, but fall in OT. It wasn't a one- or two-player problem in Columbus. Everyone had to be better. And in Darryl Sutter's remarks following that disappointing, 3-1 loss to the Blue Jackets, the Flames' top players wore the brunt of the criticism.
NHL
Women in Hockey: Meghan Hunter
Blackhawks assistant GM, hockey operations responsible for daily operation of team. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Chicago Blackhawks assistant general manager, hockey operations Meghan Hunter:. Name: Meghan Hunter.
NHL
Mailbag #45: Andrei Svechnikov
RALEIGH, NC. - Do you call it a lacrosse goal? The Michigan? The Svech?. Thankfully you're off the hook for answering questions right now, and instead, the man who nets the electrifying goals is instead on the hot seat. Here is what he had to say about what you wanted...
NHL
LA Kings @ Columbus Blue Jackets: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets:. Where: Nationwide Arena (Columbus, Ohio) Blue Jackets: 9 - 15 - 2 (20 pts) Kings: 15 - 11 - 4 (30 pts) Kings Notes:. The LA Kings enter tonight having killed 17 of their last 19...
NHL
Fischer Gelling with McBain & O'Brien, Embracing Leadership Role
Forward finding his stride in seventh season with Coyotes. Christian Fischer has made the most out of his increased ice time this season. Fischer, whose five goals and five assists this season match his entire output from a season ago, credits linemates Liam O'Brien and Jack McBain for his increased production. Even so, the 25-year-old winger - who has played 344 games with the Coyotes spanning seven seasons - has done plenty to set himself up for what's looking like his best season since a 33-point output in 79 games in 2017-18.
NHL
Predators Recall Gravel, McKeown From Milwaukee (AHL)
Predators Play First Half of Road-Home Back-to-Back Tonight in St. Louis. Nashville, Tenn. (December 12, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled defensemen Kevin Gravel and Roland McKeown from Milwaukee (AHL). Gravel, 30 (3/6/92), has six points (6a) and...
