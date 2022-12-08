Read full article on original website
Related
Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
Washington Examiner
Paul Whelan isn't the only American Biden left behind in Brittney Griner deal
When President Joe Biden agreed to swap Brittney Griner for Viktor Bout, he left two Americans whom the administration sought to release behind, not one. The plight of Paul Whelan, the former U.S. Marine who has been in Russian detention for nearly four years on espionage charges he and the United States have said are bogus, has been widely reported since the news of Griner's impending return broke. The president said he wouldn't give up in trying to secure his release, though he admitted the Russians coveted him more, attributing that to the espionage allegation.
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Brittney Griner Released By Russia In 1-For-1 Prisoner Swap For Arms Dealer Viktor Bout, U.S. Official Says
Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who was held for months in Russian prisons on drug charges, was released Thursday in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout, according to a U.S. official. The one-for-one exchange agreement negotiated with Moscow in recent weeks was given final approval by President Biden within just the last week, according to sources familiar with the deal. The swap took place on Thursday in the United Arab Emirates.
Video Shows Ukraine Tank Take Out Russian Tank in One-On-One Showdown
The Ukrainian forces have taken out nearly 3,000 tanks since the war began in late February.
FOX Reno
U.S. senators for Nevada react to prisoner swap freeing Brittney Griner
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's two U.S. senators have shared their reactions to the U.S. conducting a prisoner swap to free basketball player Brittney Griner from Russia. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both Democrats, both shared statements via Twitter about the exchange. President Joe Biden announced Thursday...
NPR
Griner-Bout prisoner swap disappoints many on the African continent
Prisoner swap between Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for American basketball player Brittney Griner came as a disappointment to many on the African continent. The so-called merchant of death helped fuel several bloody conflicts by selling arms and munitions to oppressive regimes and rebel forces there. Joining me now is Massa Washington, a Liberian journalist who covered the Liberian civil war in the 1990s. She was threatened for criticizing the government and eventually sought asylum in the United States. Massa, welcome.
NPR
After Griner's release, Fogel's family hopes he's released from Russia soon
The prisoner exchange of Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner is an encouraging sign for families of other Americans imprisoned in Russia. Marc Fogel has been detained since August of last year. His family is hoping Griner's release means that he's one step closer to returning home. Julia Zenkevich from member station WESA reports.
NPR
The man accused of the Lockerbie plane bombing makes a U.S. courtroom appearance
The man accused of making a bomb that killed 270 people in the skies above Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 has made an initial appearance in a U.S. courtroom. The man accused of making a bomb that detonated over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 has finally appeared in an American courtroom. Family members of many of the 270 victims are closely watching the case as it moves through the justice system.
Feds Defend Decision to Nab Bankman-Fried Before Congressional Testimony
Federal prosecutors in New York defended their decision to have fallen crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas on Monday night, hours before he was set to be grilled by Congress. Lawmakers expressed both surprise and outrage at the move on Tuesday. Rep. William Timmons (R-SC), a former prosecutor, said it was “kind of bizarre” that investigators would not want to have a target grilled for hours under oath. “This was a decision made by somebody at the DOJ to prevent Sam Bankman-Fried from coming here,” he said. Rep. John Rose (R-TN), a former attorney, called the timing “interesting” and questioned why the feds wouldn’t want the opportunity to potentially add a charge of lying to Congress. But Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said he authorized charges a week ago and Bankman-Fried was indicted last Friday. The timing “was dictated by law enforcement as opposed to any other considerations including the timing of his testimony in Congress,” he said. The indictment, unsealed Tuesday, charged the FTX founder with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit securities fraud, and campaign finance violations. Read more at The Daily Beast.
NPR
A month after Ukraine liberated it, Kherson is still getting bombarded daily
When the Ukrainian army liberated the southern city of Kherson a month ago, local residents celebrated the victory with optimism and tears of joy. But peace has not really returned. NPR's Joanna Kakissis reports that Russian troops are less than a mile away and continue to shell the city every day.
NPR
President Biden to host more than 40 African leaders at U.S.-Africa summit
Audio will be available later today. The summit is the centerpiece of a major effort to reset and improve U.S. ties with the continent — at a moment when Africa's ties with China and increasingly Russia, have attracted scrutiny.
NPR
A Russian recruit, mobilized for the war in Ukraine, is fighting to avoid the fight
Audio will be available later today. A Russian recruit, mobilized for the war in Ukraine, is fighting to serve his country in a different way: alternative service as a conscientious objector.
NPR
Morning news brief
A key Lockerbie bombing suspect is in U.S. custody. Karen Bass is sworn in as Los Angeles mayor. Rupert Murdoch to be deposed today in Dominion's $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. On December 21, 1988, a bomb brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over...
NPR
The rise of extremism in Germany's military
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Berlin-based journalist Peter Kuras about right-wing extremism in the German military. It sounds like something out of a Graham Greene novel, but it's true. Two dozen people were arrested in Germany last week on allegations they planned to overthrow the government. Among those arrested were a prince, a former member of Parliament and various members of Germany's armed forces. And that got our attention not just because of the event itself - because this actually isn't the first time in recent years where members of Germany's military have been involved in a far-right extremist network. In 2017, a lieutenant in Germany's elite unit, or KSK, was discovered to be posing as a Syrian refugee and planned to carry out attacks against politicians in the hopes that it would sow fear of refugees. In 2020, another KSK officer was found to be hoarding weapons, some stolen from his military unit, and collecting Nazi memorabilia.
NPR
Understanding Peru's political turmoil
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with political analyst Andrea Moncada about Peru's botched coup and what it means for democracy in the South American nation. Thousands of miles away from Germany, another threat to democracy unfolded last week. Pedro Castillo, the now former president of Peru, tried to dissolve Congress and seize power, but the coup attempt did not succeed. Instead, he was impeached and arrested Wednesday. Castillo was replaced by his vice president, Dina Boluarte, who is Peru's sixth president in six years and the first woman in the role. To learn more about all this, we called Andrea Moncada, a Peruvian political analyst and journalist based in Oxford, England. And she's with us now. Welcome, Andrea Moncada. Thanks so much for joining us.
NPR
Former FTX CEO faces lawmakers at the FTX collapse hearings
Just one month ago, cryptocurrency exchange FTX went from a $32 billion behemoth to bankrupt. And its founder and now former CEO will hear some tough talk on Tuesday when he testifies before Congress about how it all collapsed so spectacularly. And that will be a change for Sam Bankman-Fried, who spent a good chunk of FTX's short life meeting with lawmakers, building up the brand and crypto's credibility. NPR's David Gura reports.
Comments / 0