Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Milford News 95 Connector Crash
2022-12-12@2:33pm–#Milford CT–#cttraffic– A crash on the connector/feeder to I-95 near exit 2 has traffic backed up. The crash at 38 still hasn’t been cleared so expect a slow go in Milford. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even...
Eyewitness News
School in Milford uses new safety app for emergencies
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - This week marks 10 years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook. Since then, schools around the state have been looking at ways to keep students and staff safe. One school along the shoreline is now using an app to connect them right to their local police department.
Hartford Resident Is $5.75M 'Lucky For Life' Lottery Winner
A Connecticut resident won a $5,750,000 lottery prize. An unnamed Hartford resident claimed the "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, the Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The store is located at 2204 Silas Deane Highway, the lottery said. CT Lottery...
Eyewitness News
Towns, schools prepare for snowfall in Conn.
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Towns and schools are preparing for the first snow of the month on Sunday. Parts of Connecticut are expected to get an anywhere from an inch to 3 inches of snow. In the northern part of the state, residents can get up to 5 inches of snow.
Eyewitness News
Connecticut communities blanketed with snow following season's first wintry storm
Some areas saw more snow than others, and some schools have delayed starts today.
Eyewitness News
Hundreds of Hartford families get food and book donations
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - This afternoon in downtown Hartford, roughly 5,000 pounds of food and several hundred books were distributed to families facing some insecurities during the holidays. Channel 3′s Marc Robbins has this look at one of Hartford’s most successful distribution drives. The Village for Families and...
ctexaminer.com
Nine Connecticut Retailers to Begin Recreational Sales of Marijuana on January 10
Nine of Connecticut’s existing medical marijuana retailers will be able to sell to recreational marijuana beginning Jan. 10, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection said on Friday. Affinity in New Haven, Bluepoint Wellness in Branford, Still River Wellness in Torrington, Fine Fettle stores in Newington, Stamford and WIllimantic, The...
Eyewitness News
How school districts make snow day decisions
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - We had our first substantial snowfall of the season, and many school districts had delayed openings Monday morning. We’re taking a closer look at how school districts decide if there will be a delay or closing. Those calls are made while most people are...
Hartford, New Haven rank as 4th worst cities for stolen packages
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It happens time and time again. You see the delivery notification. You come home and check the front door. The package is nowhere to be found. But how often do “porch pirates” really strike? In Hartford and New Haven, it’s more frequent than elsewhere in the country, according to a ranking […]
Eyewitness News
Litchfield County reports some of the highest snow totals in the state
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Litchfield county had some of the highest forecasted snow totals in the state and the result did not disappoint. In downtown Torrington several inches of accumulated snow stuck to the roads. The Torrington Public Schools District was among many districts to issue delays on Monday morning....
This New Haven Eatery Serves Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime' Meal In State, Report Says
A new ranking has determined which eatery in Connecticut serves the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals. Eat This, Not That published the report about the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals across all 50 states on Sunday, Dec. 4. Union League Cafe, a restaurant in New Haven, was named the best in Connecticut thanks to...
Eyewitness News
Highway ramp in East Hartford reopens after bus crash
Hartford, CT. (WFSB) - The I-84 Westbound Exit 57 to the Route 15 South Ramp is back open after a bus crash Monday. It occurred around 1:20 P.M. Officials say there were no serious injuries reported. Some students suffered bumps and bruises. The students were put on another bus and...
Connecticut Department of Transportation hits the roads for Sunday evening snow
NEW HAVEN, Conn., (WTNH) — It’s been an icy end to the weekend as most of the state sees snowfall for the first time this season. And for some people in New Haven, it’s for the first time ever. “I’m not used to winter, because in Brazil we don’t have snow,” said Jabrylli Bayocchy, who had just […]
Middletown WWII veteran turns 104
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Middletown World War II veteran had a lot to celebrate this weekend. On Sunday, friends, family, and some political faces celebrated John Cyrulik’s 104th birthday at the Middletown Fire Department. “It means a lot to see everybody like this,” he said. “My sister told me, told us, ‘We’re going to […]
I-84 ramp to Route 15 southbound reopens in East Hartford following school bus crash
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The I-84 westbound ramp to Route 15 south in East Hartford was closed due to a school bus crash on Monday. The crash happened at about 1:20 p.m. near Exit 57, according to Connecticut State Police. Students were on the bus at the time. Some students were minorly injured, according […]
Popular radio duo raise more than $100,000 in cash and toys for children in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A popular radio duo hosted their annual toy drive on Friday, raising $106,411 in cash and toys for local children’s charities. WPLR’s Chaz and AJ’s toy drive at Jordan’s Furniture in New Haven featured live music, local celebrities, and government officials. News 8’s Sarah Cody and Alyssa Taglia were among […]
darientimes.com
Bear hibernating in tree near West Hartford Center will not be moved, officials say
WEST HARTFORD — A bear that has chosen a residential town tree to slumber in will not be relocated, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. For the past six weeks, the bear has been residing in a hole in a tree that directly faces Martha Guidry's West Hartford backyard. And she's not worried about it.
Georgia fugitive captured in Bristol on Monday
(WTNH) – A fugitive from Georgia was captured in Bristol on Monday, according to authorities. The U.S. Marshal Service announced that Anthony Santiago of Georgia was arrested in Bristol on Monday. Santiago was wanted since August of 2022 for the charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes and interference with custody. When authorities captured […]
Thunderbolt 12: Tracking road conditions in Fairfield County
News 12 Connecticut’s Shosh Bedrosian was in Thunderbolt 12 checking out Fairfield County’s road conditions.
