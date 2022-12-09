Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kevo Muney is supporting the Memphis music communityAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITMemphis, TN
Home to the Biggest Burger in Tennessee, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenMemphis, TN
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped objectRoger MarshMemphis, TN
Arkansas elects the youngest African American in U.S historyCristoval VictorialEarle, AR
Jury reduces Rector murderer’s life sentence
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In 1996, a jury convicted 44-year-old Aaron Michael Hodge (formerly Flick) of murdering his family and sentenced him to life in prison without parole. At the time of the murders, Hodge was 17 years old. Now, nearly 30 years after the murders, another jury has handed...
Remembering the devastation, one year later
REGION 8 (KAIT) - When natural disasters strike, communities come together to support one another and rebuild. Where are those families, neighbors, and community members a year after the Dec. 10 tornados?. Two tornadoes hit areas here in northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri on Dec. 10, 2021. The tornados resulted...
Victim identified in Sunday shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to someone being shot in Jonesboro Sunday afternoon. Sally Smith, Public Information Specialist with the department, confirmed one person was shot at the Exxon gas station (1325 S. Caraway) near the intersection of Nettleton and South Caraway. The victim was identified as 21-year-old...
Doctors concerned about “Tripledemic” ahead of holidays
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The season of giving might have a different meaning this year with different illnesses like COVID and the Flu being passed around schools and offices around the area. In what is being called a “Tripledemic” many areas are seeing high numbers of COVID, the Flu, and...
Several Region 8 athletes, coaches nominated for Farm Bureau Insurance awards
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Football Friday Night may be over this year, but we could see several FFN stars come home with some hardware. Hootens will host the Farm Bureau Insurance Awards Monday. Here are the Region 8 nominees represented. Sean Cockrell (Valley View) - 5A Coach of the Year.
Organization speaks out to possible pet owners
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Pets are a popular gift during the holiday season, but many shelters see the pets come back after the gifts are unwrapped. The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society said that about 2 out of 10 pets are brought back to the shelter when they are adopted during the holidays.
Arkansas State football gets 2023 commitments from JUCO TE Kevin Diaz and AL HS WR Clyde Curry
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football continues to assemble their 2023 recruiting class. Northwest Mississippi Community College sophomore tight end Kevin Diaz committed to the Red Wolves on Monday. He had offers from Old Dominion, Marshall, ULM, Western Kentucky, and Buffalo. Diaz earned NJCAA All-Region 23 honors in the...
Crash stalls traffic on Highway 49
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash Monday evening tied up traffic at a busy intersection. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at the intersection of Highway 49 and School Street in Brookland. A photo from the scene shows the rear end of a vehicle destroyed, with glass and...
Arkansas State track & field posts strong showing at Pitt State
Arkansas State’s track and field teams kicked off the 2022-23 indoor season with a bang, boasting several strong performances at the Boo Rogers Combined Events and Crimson and Gold Invitational. Colby Eddowes began the day by shattering the school heptathlon record, totaling 5,703 points after strong performances in the...
Body recovered after trench collapses on workers
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Rescue workers Monday afternoon recovered the body of a Jonesboro construction site worker who was buried when a trench collapsed. According to the Jonesboro police desk sergeant, crews were building a trench in the 4700 block of East Johnson Avenue Monday afternoon when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.
Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/12/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Monday featured more conference matchups around the area. Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/12/22) Blytheville 71, Westside 47 (Boys) Osceola 59, Corning 49 (Boys) Corning 46, Osceola 27 (Girls) Valley View 73, Newport 57 (Boys) Brookland 53, Forrest City 47 (Boys) Southside 63, Trumann 51 (Boys)
A-State women’s basketball battles, but falls at No. 21 Arkansas
In the final game of a three-game road swing and facing a top-25 foe, the Arkansas State women’s basketball team hung tough but ultimately dropped a 77-63 decision at No. 21/22 Arkansas Sunday inside Bud Walton Arena. A-State (4-5) limited the Razorbacks (12-0) to their lowest 3-point field-goal percentage...
Janet Jackson and her ‘Together Again Tour’ to come to FedExForum with special guest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grammy award-winning Janet Jackson will stop by the FedExForum as part of her Together Again Tour on April 29 2023. Jackson will have a three time-Grammy Award-winning recording artist and Fast and Furious actor Ludacris as her special guest. This is Jackson’s ninth concert tour after...
