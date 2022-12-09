ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earle, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kait 8

Jury reduces Rector murderer’s life sentence

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In 1996, a jury convicted 44-year-old Aaron Michael Hodge (formerly Flick) of murdering his family and sentenced him to life in prison without parole. At the time of the murders, Hodge was 17 years old. Now, nearly 30 years after the murders, another jury has handed...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Remembering the devastation, one year later

REGION 8 (KAIT) - When natural disasters strike, communities come together to support one another and rebuild. Where are those families, neighbors, and community members a year after the Dec. 10 tornados?. Two tornadoes hit areas here in northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri on Dec. 10, 2021. The tornados resulted...
MISSOURI STATE
Kait 8

Victim identified in Sunday shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to someone being shot in Jonesboro Sunday afternoon. Sally Smith, Public Information Specialist with the department, confirmed one person was shot at the Exxon gas station (1325 S. Caraway) near the intersection of Nettleton and South Caraway. The victim was identified as 21-year-old...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Doctors concerned about “Tripledemic” ahead of holidays

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The season of giving might have a different meaning this year with different illnesses like COVID and the Flu being passed around schools and offices around the area. In what is being called a “Tripledemic” many areas are seeing high numbers of COVID, the Flu, and...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Organization speaks out to possible pet owners

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Pets are a popular gift during the holiday season, but many shelters see the pets come back after the gifts are unwrapped. The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society said that about 2 out of 10 pets are brought back to the shelter when they are adopted during the holidays.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Crash stalls traffic on Highway 49

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash Monday evening tied up traffic at a busy intersection. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at the intersection of Highway 49 and School Street in Brookland. A photo from the scene shows the rear end of a vehicle destroyed, with glass and...
BROOKLAND, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas State track & field posts strong showing at Pitt State

Arkansas State’s track and field teams kicked off the 2022-23 indoor season with a bang, boasting several strong performances at the Boo Rogers Combined Events and Crimson and Gold Invitational. Colby Eddowes began the day by shattering the school heptathlon record, totaling 5,703 points after strong performances in the...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Body recovered after trench collapses on workers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Rescue workers Monday afternoon recovered the body of a Jonesboro construction site worker who was buried when a trench collapsed. According to the Jonesboro police desk sergeant, crews were building a trench in the 4700 block of East Johnson Avenue Monday afternoon when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/12/22)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Monday featured more conference matchups around the area. Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/12/22) Blytheville 71, Westside 47 (Boys) Osceola 59, Corning 49 (Boys) Corning 46, Osceola 27 (Girls) Valley View 73, Newport 57 (Boys) Brookland 53, Forrest City 47 (Boys) Southside 63, Trumann 51 (Boys)
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

A-State women’s basketball battles, but falls at No. 21 Arkansas

In the final game of a three-game road swing and facing a top-25 foe, the Arkansas State women’s basketball team hung tough but ultimately dropped a 77-63 decision at No. 21/22 Arkansas Sunday inside Bud Walton Arena. A-State (4-5) limited the Razorbacks (12-0) to their lowest 3-point field-goal percentage...
JONESBORO, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy