Man accused of killing mother of 5 in Lancaster County
KERSHAW, S.C. — One man is in custody after police say he shot and killed a woman who was the mother of his children. Lancaster County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to 227 West 3rd Street in Kershaw S.C. for a report of a shooting around noon on Sunday.
Statesville murder suspects sentenced to prison
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Two suspects pleaded guilty to multiple charges including murder in the 2019 killing of a Statesville man, police announced Monday. Statesville police responded to a reported shooting on Deaton Street on June 21, 2019. When officers arrived, they found Marcus Jauqice Moore in the yard of a home suffering from a gunshot. Moore was rushed to a hospital where he later died.
Wbt.com
New developments in a 30-year old Charlotte murder case
Could the murder of Charlotte activist, Kim Thomas, finally be solved? From the Charlotte Observer:. A prominent Charlotte defense attorney claims police have uncovered evidence that could finally solve one of the city’s most notorious criminal mysteries: Who committed the gruesome 1990 murder of Kim Thomas?. Now, David Rudolf...
WCNC
2 arrested after police chase ends with crash in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were detained when a police pursuit ended in a crash along West W.T. Harris Boulevard in north Charlotte Monday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of West W.T. Harris Boulevard and Lakeview Road around 1 p.m. The crash knocked down power lines, which forced crews to close the road, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced.
1 hurt in Statesville shooting, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting in Statesville Sunday night, police said. Statesville police were called to a reported shooting on Clay Street, near the intersection of Garner Bagnal Boulevard and U.S. 21, shortly before 9 p.m. The victim, a 32-year-old man, was rushed to Baptist Hospital after being shot in the thigh.
Children were in Kershaw home when the father fatally shot mother: Sheriff
KERSHAW, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Five children including a one-year-old infant sitting in a high chair were inside a Kershaw home when a father shot and killed the mother of four of the children, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 11:41 a.m. Sunday to a […]
qcnews.com
Man shot by unknown suspect at Rock Hill park, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was shot in the leg by an unknown person Friday at Confederate Park in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said a 27-year-old man was taken driven to the hospital by an acquaintance where officers met him around 6:20 p.m.
Wanted: Two suspects that robbed Gastonia Family Dollar
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects that robbed a Gastonia Family Dollar are being sought, Gastonia Police said Monday. Officers responded to the incident around 4:15 p.m. on Friday at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. An initial investigation revealed two men, one believed to be Hispanic and the other African American, […]
WBTV
One person killed in shooting near Rock Hill park after argument, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot and killed after an argument escalated into a physical confrontation early Saturday morning in Rock Hill, police said. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, police responded to a home in the 900 block of Crawford Road, near Emmett Scott Park, around 4:54 a.m.
New details on deadly shootout after Rowan County house fire
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There are new details on a house fire that ended in a shootout in Rowan County. It happened last Friday in Rockwell. The shooting suspect was killed and three first responders were shot. The sheriff’s office says when firefighters responded they found 45-year-old Ronald Green at the back […]
wccbcharlotte.com
One Dead After Chesterfield County Crash
PAGELAND, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died after a crash on North Arant Street near Arkorful Lane, less than a mile north of Pageland. This happened just after 6 a.m. on Monday, December 12th. According to troopers, a 2007 GMC Acadia SUV was parked on the side of North Argent Street, but partially in the road, with its flashers on.
Cold Case: DNA evidence could solve 1990 murder of Charlotte mother, attorney says
A young mother was found handcuffed and with her throat slashed 32 years ago. Now, an attorney thinks a break in the case is possible.
qcnews.com
Man arrested after robbing store, carjacking 70-year-old in Gastonia, police say
Police said Matthew Westin Norwood, 37, entered the N.C. Tobacco and Vape store on New Hope Road around 2 p.m. where he showed a knife and stole property from the store. Man arrested after robbing store, carjacking 70-year-old …. Police said Matthew Westin Norwood, 37, entered the N.C. Tobacco and...
South Carolina restaurant a victim of vandalism, theft
The front door to a Lancaster family restaurant is covered with wood now after vandals smashed the glass, and it's just a fraction of the damage the suspects left behind.
1 dead after crash near Pageland, troopers say
PAGELAND, S.C. — One person is dead after a crash near Pageland on Monday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said a GMC SUV was stopped with its flashers on along North Arant Street near Arkoful Drive when it was hit by a Honda Accord headed in the same direction around 6:15 a.m.
First of three defendants sentenced in brutal 2019 Rowan Co. murder
The judge decided on a plea deal after 23-year-old Carlos Rosas Jr. confessed to his involvement in Earley’s 2019 murder. The agreement specifies that Rosas Jr. cannot serve more than 60 years in prison.
"Highways Or Die-Ways?" Four fatal crashes in Upstate over the weekend
It was another weekend that saw fatal crashes around the Upstate. One of those wrecks happened in Union County and another in Laurens County.
Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Richland County jail
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead in the Richland County jail. According to a statement from the office, 38-year-old James W. Mitchell of Columbia was found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The latest update, however, has no additional details regarding a cause or manner of death.
wach.com
Second Inmate found dead at Alvin S. Glenn identified
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials have identified the inmate found dead in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The Richland County Coroner says the victim is 38-year-old James Mitchell of Columbia. No further details have been given at this time as to how the inmate...
Woman shot, killed in Lincolnton; suspect in custody, police say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A woman was shot and killed at an apartment in Lincolnton Wednesday, authorities said. Lincolnton police said officers were called around 11 p.m. that day to a home on North Flint Street, where they found 46-year-old Valeska Keely Ward who was taken to a hospital where she died, investigators said.
