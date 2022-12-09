ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

WCNC

Statesville murder suspects sentenced to prison

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Two suspects pleaded guilty to multiple charges including murder in the 2019 killing of a Statesville man, police announced Monday. Statesville police responded to a reported shooting on Deaton Street on June 21, 2019. When officers arrived, they found Marcus Jauqice Moore in the yard of a home suffering from a gunshot. Moore was rushed to a hospital where he later died.
STATESVILLE, NC
Wbt.com

New developments in a 30-year old Charlotte murder case

Could the murder of Charlotte activist, Kim Thomas, finally be solved? From the Charlotte Observer:. A prominent Charlotte defense attorney claims police have uncovered evidence that could finally solve one of the city’s most notorious criminal mysteries: Who committed the gruesome 1990 murder of Kim Thomas?. Now, David Rudolf...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

2 arrested after police chase ends with crash in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were detained when a police pursuit ended in a crash along West W.T. Harris Boulevard in north Charlotte Monday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of West W.T. Harris Boulevard and Lakeview Road around 1 p.m. The crash knocked down power lines, which forced crews to close the road, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 hurt in Statesville shooting, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting in Statesville Sunday night, police said. Statesville police were called to a reported shooting on Clay Street, near the intersection of Garner Bagnal Boulevard and U.S. 21, shortly before 9 p.m. The victim, a 32-year-old man, was rushed to Baptist Hospital after being shot in the thigh.
STATESVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

Man shot by unknown suspect at Rock Hill park, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was shot in the leg by an unknown person Friday at Confederate Park in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said a 27-year-old man was taken driven to the hospital by an acquaintance where officers met him around 6:20 p.m.
ROCK HILL, SC
Queen City News

Wanted: Two suspects that robbed Gastonia Family Dollar

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects that robbed a Gastonia Family Dollar are being sought, Gastonia Police said Monday. Officers responded to the incident around 4:15 p.m. on Friday at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. An initial investigation revealed two men, one believed to be Hispanic and the other African American, […]
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Dead After Chesterfield County Crash

PAGELAND, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died after a crash on North Arant Street near Arkorful Lane, less than a mile north of Pageland. This happened just after 6 a.m. on Monday, December 12th. According to troopers, a 2007 GMC Acadia SUV was parked on the side of North Argent Street, but partially in the road, with its flashers on.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

News19 WLTX

Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Richland County jail

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead in the Richland County jail. According to a statement from the office, 38-year-old James W. Mitchell of Columbia was found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The latest update, however, has no additional details regarding a cause or manner of death.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

