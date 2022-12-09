Read full article on original website
‘Sky Fell’: Is OC’s Old Brand of Conservative Republican Sunsetting?
Conservative Republican John Moorlach, a man credited with predicting the 1994 Orange County bankruptcy, has just lost his third consecutive effort to represent residents. And his election loss along with the election loss of other established Republicans this year like Pat Bates and Scott Baugh is raising questions on whether the old guard of conservative Republicanism that once dominated OC politics is on its way out the door.
L. A. County Asks Residents to Mask Again
With L.A. County in High Community Level for COVID-19, Public Health Asks Residents to Mask, Get Boosted – 3,756 New Positive Cases and 17 New Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. With a rise in COVID-19 cases, Los Angeles County moved into the CDC High Community Level...
OC COVID-19 cases, hospital patients continue skyrocketing
Orange County’s COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations kept a steady pace up this week with patient levels exceeding the summer wave and not seen since mid-February, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations of coronavirus-infected patients have been on a steady rise since...
LA County District Attorney and Department of Public Health Director Announce Collaboration to Fight Fentanyl Crisis
LOS ANGELES, CA – Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has joined with LA Dept. of Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer to create a working group to address the fentanyl crisis through prevention, education and enforcement. DA Gascón said he is “proud to announce that we...
Test-To-Treat Sites Available In Riverside County
With COVID-19, the flu, and respiratory viruses on the rise this winter, Riverside County is making sure that residents have access to treatment all across the county. They are now offering what they call test-to-treat clinics. I spoke with Dr. Jennifer Chevinsky, the deputy public health officer for Riverside County...
COVID-19 Numbers Keep Zooming Up in Orange County
Orange County's coronavirus case rates and hospitalizations kept a steady pace up this week with patient levels exceeding the summer wave and not seen since mid-February, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency.
RivCo Urging People To Skip The Trip To The ER; Covid Testing & Treatment Offered At Local Clinics
Doctor in protective gloves and protective medical clothing holding open test tube and taking out sampling swab for novel Covid-19 test in laboratory. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Residents hoping to avoid crowded emergency rooms are being urged to be tested, then treated for COVID-19 at clinics located throughout...
Orange County and Long Beach Shluchim Join for Melava Malka
Shluchim in Orange County and Long Beach gathered for an uplifting melave malka in honor of Hakhel at the newly acquired Chabad Center in Laguna Niguel. Shluchim in Orange County and Long Beach gathered for an uplifting melave malka in honor of Hakhel at the newly acquired Chabad Center in Laguna Niguel. This is the first of a series of programs to strengthen the bond between them this year.
Is Santa Ana Poised to Start Taxing Vacant Property Owners?
Santa Ana City Council members are rethinking their tolerance for vacant buildings over the risks they pose, like fires, which infamously tore through a historic church in downtown two years ago, and most recently erupted at the old vacant Orange County Register building on Grand Avenue. Will that mean a...
New $5M Rancho Mission Viejo (CA) Fire Station to be Replaced by 2030
“OCFA and Rancho Mission Viejo celebrated the opening of interim Fire Station 67 yesterday, an innovative and first-of-its-kind prefabricated station in the Village of Rienda. A four-person crew serves the community on Paramedic Engine 67 and on Engine 367, a type-3 brush engine. Thank you to Orange County 5th District Supervisor Lisa Bartlett and to Rancho Mission Viejo for making it a great celebration,” Orange County Fire Authority announced on its social media accounts recently.
One California City Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Rain-soaked SoCal leads to difficult conditions
Consistent rain made for difficult conditions across the Southland on Sunday, leading to at least two water rescues, a toppled tree and potential mud and debris flows. Residents in a flood-prone Sun Valley neighborhood said they have to stay inside on rainy, windy nights because of the debris that builds up outside their homes.
One dead, one rescued from Orange County flood control channel
ANAHEIM, Calif.- Firefighters in Orange County Monday warned people to remain clear of flood control channels during rain storms after one person was found dead and another was rescued. Anaheim firefighters located the body of a transient man in the channel in the 700 block of Loara Avenue at about...
Workshop will teach street vendors, food truck operators how to obtain a health permit
The workshop will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Admiral Kidd Park, 2125 Santa Fe Ave. The post Workshop will teach street vendors, food truck operators how to obtain a health permit appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Why this predominantly White county in Southern California is declaring racism a public health crisis
Andrew Do was afraid to play sports his last two years of high school.
L.A. hospital seeks help to identify patient found in wheelchair
A local hospital is asking for the public’s help to identify an unknown patient who was found on the streets of downtown Los Angeles. The unidentified man was discovered on Nov. 3 while sitting in a wheelchair on Hope Street, according to Dignity Health. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Health officials […]
Storm system moves into Southern California, prompting street closures in flooded areas
Steady rain was falling across Southern California on Sunday, with minor flooding, mud and debris flows closing some roads.
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for Monday
Thunderstorm Watch Issued Through Monday 12-12-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch from overnight tonight through Monday early evening in all locations of the coast, valley and basin zones as numerous thunderstorms will be expected due to the passage of the secondary impulse so read on for details.
BLM Approves Project To Provide Permanent, Dependable Water Source For Wildlife In Riverside County
December 12, 2022 - PALM SPRINGS, Calif. – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has authorized the replacement of an existing big game water guzzler to increase water sources for. wildlife in response to increased and prolonged drought. The project will take place in the BLM-managed Chuckwalla Mountains Wilderness...
15 Free Things to Do in Huntington Beach, CA
The gorgeous city of Huntington Beach, California, is one of the most beloved locations on this side of SoCal. It probably has the best beaches and waves, hence the nickname “Surf City.”. Located in populous Orange County, Huntington Beach has 196,652 residents, with the numbers increasing during summer. Lots...
