US and China are already at ‘war’ despite what Biden believes: Japanese commentator
President Biden's recent claim that China does not seek an "imminent" invasion of Taiwan was unconvincing, Japanese commentator Yoko Ishii told Fox News.
China's Xi tells Biden: Taiwan issue is 'first red line' that must not be crossed
BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Joe Biden during their first in-person meeting since 2017 that the Taiwan question was the "very core of China's core interests" and the "first red line" in bilateral ties that must not be crossed.
G20’s criticism of Russia shows the rise of a new Asian power. And it isn’t China
Hong Kong CNN — When world leaders at the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, issued a joint statement condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine, a familiar sentence stood out from the 1,186-page document. “Today’s era must not be of war,” it said, echoing what Indian Prime Minister...
‘The so-called golden era is over’: The U.K.’s prime minister sounds the alarm over China and says the country ‘poses a systemic challenge to our values and interests’
China has grown increasingly ostracized from much of the West, with the U.S. among its most vocal opponents. But now the U.K., which previously tread softly with China, has hinted that it will take a tougher stance too. In his first foreign policy speech on Monday since taking office, U.K....
Taiwan president quits as party head after China threat bet fails to win votes
TAIPEI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen resigned as head of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Saturday after her strategy to frame local elections as showing defiance to China's rising bellicosity failed to pay off and win public support.
A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report
A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies. Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.
NATO chief says ‘door is open’ to Ukraine
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday said the “door is open” to admitting Ukraine into the security alliance and that the country would one day be a member. Stoltenberg reaffirmed the commitment to bringing Ukraine into the Western alliance and said Russian President Vladimir Putin would also have to contend with Finland and Sweden soon joining NATO after both countries applied in the wake of Russia’s late February invasion of Ukraine.
Days after Biden's face-to-face meeting with Xi Jinping, Kamala Harris is making a rare trip to a South China Sea hotspot
"The vice president is the highest-ranking US official ever to visit Palawan," a senior administration official said on Tuesday
Sweden, Finland and Turkey have made progress on NATO membership, Sweden says
BUCHAREST, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sweden and Finland have made good progress towards an agreement with Turkey on the Nordic countries' admission to NATO, Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billstrom said on Wednesday.
U.S. General gives Stark Warning About Pace of Preparing Taiwan For Attack
Chinese President Xi Jinping has stated that China would "never promise to renounce the use of force" against Taiwan.
Biden vows to avoid China conflict as Japan ramps up accusations against Xi Jinping
President Joe Biden assured Asian leaders that U.S. competition with China would not "veer into conflict" Sunday as Japan accused Chinese leader Xi Jinping of infringing on its sovereignty. Biden is meeting with leaders from across Asia this week while attending the G20 summit in Indonesia. He is schedule to...
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
If China invades Taiwan
After decades of threats, is China preparing to attack and annex the island nation? Here's everything you need to know: Why would China invade? China has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and aimed for reunification with the island nation of 24 million people, located just 110 miles across the Taiwan Strait. The two have been separate entities since the Chinese civil war in 1949, when Mao Zedong's Red Army defeated the forces of Chinese nationalist Chiang Kai-shek, who fled to Taiwan and set up an authoritarian government there. After Chiang's death in 1975, the island transitioned into a prosperous democracy; it is...
U.S. Wants China to 'Get COVID Right': Antony Blinken
China appears to be relaxing some of its COVID protocols, Blinken said on Monday.
London says no to a big Chinese Embassy, in a blow to Beijing ties
Local officials in London rejected plans for a massive, new Chinese Embassy, a bitter setback for China's government that once promised a "golden age" for its British relations.
Poland’s ruling party leader claims Germany is seeking to dominate Europe
Poland’s ruling party leader has claimed Berlin is seeking to dominate Europe, and warned that Poles could end up under the “German heel”.Jaroslaw Kaczynski previously snubbed a German offer of anti-missile systems before Poland eventually accepted them – but he still managed to get in an anti-German dig along the way.Ahead of elections next year, Mr Kaczynski and the nationalist conservative ruling party that he leads have been lashing out at Germany while claiming their main competitor is loyal to Berlin.Many Poles, like others in central Europe, have been critical of Germany’s stance toward Russia in the years leading up...
Republican Senator tells Biden's Secretary of State it's now time to start prioritizing sending arms to Taiwan over Ukraine
GOP Sen. Josh Hawley wrote a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday asking him to begin prioritizing sending arms to Taiwan over Ukraine. Hawley, a longtime China hawk, argued Chinese encroachment on the Indo-Pacific was a bigger threat to the U.S. than Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Hawley...
Russian, Chinese bombers fly joint patrols over Pacific
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian and Chinese strategic bombers on Wednesday flew a joint patrol over the western Pacific in a show of increasingly close defense ties between the two countries. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Tu-95 bombers of the Russian air force and the Chinese H-6K bombers...
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week.
US and China Trade Words After USS Chancellorsville Approaches Spratly
The U.S. Navy’s latest freedom of navigation operation in the South China Sea has sparked a new war of words between the Chinese and U.S. military. In a rare seen harshly worded statement from the U.S. Navy, they directly responded to the Chinese statement regarding the operation which accused the U.S. Navy of trespassing in Chinese waters without requesting permission to sail near the hotly contested Spratly Islands.
