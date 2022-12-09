Read full article on original website
Hours-long standoff in Bossier City ends with suspect in custody
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A four-hour long standoff with an armed man ended peacefully early Monday morning due to the efforts of Bossier City Police and Fire Departments, the city said Monday in a news release. At approximately 2 a.m., BCPD dispatch received a call from a concerned resident at...
Attorney gives away bikes to local children
SHREVEPORT, La. - Hundreds of children have brand new bikes for Christmas, thanks to attorney Gordon McKernan. The law firm hosted giveaways in Shreveport and nine other cities across the state this weekend. A total of 101 bikes were handed out at the Shreveport office.
Former SPD officer accused of assault on trial this week
SHREVEPORT, La. – Trial started Monday in federal court for a former Shreveport police officer accused of assaulting a man he arrested. Dylan Hudson, 35, of Shreveport, is accused in a 2021 indictment of willfully depriving an individual of his right to be free from the use of unreasonable force during an arrest.
Shreveport mayor-elect to announce transition team Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux will announce his transition team via a news release on Wednesday. A news release Monday from attorney William Bradford states Arceneaux's early plans for transition to mayor include the final selection and confirmation of transition team members, the review of transition documents provided by current Mayor Adrian Perkins and key meetings with the current administration, senior personnel, department heads and public safety chiefs.
