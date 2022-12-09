Read full article on original website
wfxg.com
Stay. Social loses its liquor license
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - FOX54 has learned that Stay. Social Tap and Table in Evans has lost its liquor license. Judge Blanchard made the ruling Monday. The owner tells FOX54 Judge Blanchard ruled that Columbia County was within its rights to revoke the business' license. The County began taking those steps back in September. In October, a judge issued a Writ of Certiorari, allowing the business to keep operating as normal until a final hearing could be held.
wfxg.com
Weekend Christmas parades canceled in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - Two Christmas parades scheduled for Sunday, December 11 in Aiken County have been canceled. One was planned for North Augusta and the other in Downtown Aiken. Organizers for both events cite weather concerns for the cancelations. The North Augusta Lions Club shared the following statement:
wfxg.com
Downtown Augusta rolls out Christmas Parade
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Celebrating the holiday spirit, the city of Augusta held it's Christmas parade downtown tonight. A true evening of hope and celebrating the holiday season...the parade started at 6 pm and ended at 7pm. People lined both sides of Broad Street to enjoy the holiday festivities. Jasmine...
wfxg.com
A Christmas Extravaganza in the CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - The Christmas Extravaganza was held today at Dyess Park, hosted by Our Generation Management and Alphonso Forrest Jr. The event began at 11 am and lasted until 3pm. Families went out to participate in all the festivities. There were guest appearances from Mickey and Minnie Mouse,...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Traffic flowing again on Fury's Ferry Rd.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: Traffic is once again flowing on Fury's Ferry Rd. ORIGINAL STORY: According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, a portion of Fury's Ferry Rd. is closed due to a gas leak. The sheriff's office says the shutdown runs from Hardy McManus Rd. to the...
wfxg.com
Political leaders call on voters "one more time"
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Many registered voters in Georgia's House District 129 may recall voting for a state representative very recently. The late Henry Wayne Howard secured the democratic nomination in May but passed away before the general election in November. Because the incumbent was to run unopposed in November, this democratic primary will determine who takes the seat in his place.
wfxg.com
Police looking for suspect following armed robbery in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect wanted in connection with a recent armed robbery. Police say it happened on December 10 at the Lucky Spot located at 1119 James Brown Boulevard. According to the incident report, the...
wfxg.com
Man, juvenile arrested for intoxication in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Two people, including a fifteen-year-old, were arrested Saturday night on alcohol-related charges in Burke County. According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, the arrests happened at around 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. According to the responding deputy, he was conducting a routine business check at a gas station on Hwy. 25 north when he saw a vehicle pull into the parking lot. The deputy says the passenger jumped out of the car and appeared to be having an argument with the driver. The driver had a handgun, which the deputy repeatedly ordered him to put down.
wfxg.com
One man dead after shooting on Redd St. NW in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office, Department of Public Safety and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating a deadly shooting. It happened Friday night on the 1400 block of Redd Street NW, Aiken. Officials say ADPS was dispatched to the 1400 block of Redd Street...
