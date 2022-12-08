ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Into Sunday morning, we hold on to the cloud cover and fairly cool temperatures. Lows for the morning will rest in the mid-50s with a few areas of patchy fog to start out the day. The late morning and early afternoon will stay fairly dry with highs rising into the upper 60s and low 70s. A lot of areas will stay in the 60s due to the abundance of cloud cover. This kind of cloud cover prevents proper heating of the surface so this is why even cooler highs can never be ruled out. Rain chances stay out of the forecast until later on Sunday with a few areas overnight night into Monday morning getting a shower or thunderstorm to bring a bit of heavy rainfall.

