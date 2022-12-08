Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
From Apprentice to Sous ChefMorristown MinuteFlemington, NJ
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
Related
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 11/19/22-12/3/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks County Chick-fil-A location to permanently close after 32 years
WYOMISSING, Pa. - A longtime destination for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries is closing at the end of the year in Berks County. Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain known for its seasoned and freshly breaded chicken sandwiches, will permanently close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, according to a post on the location's Instagram page.
walnutport.com
One Lehigh Valley landfill’s land plan worries residents, neighbors over possible expansion. ‘Why the Christimas rush?’
Bethlehem Landfill wants to expand in Lower Saucon Township, which concerns some residents and others in the Lehigh Valley.
abc27.com
Family-owned, Lancaster based cafe & bakery is coming to Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A family-owned cafe and bakery named ‘Mill 72’ is soon opening a new location in Lebanon County. Mill 72, established back in 2018, officially opened its first location in Manheim in Feb. 2019, according to co-owner of Mill 72 Brian Miller. The cafe...
walnutport.com
Allentown City Council putting $100,000 toward a forensic audit of overtime pay. Here’s why
Allentown City council is putting $100,000 toward a forensic audit that would examine how the city pays out overtime to its employees. One city official thinks the move is “wildly premature.”. Source: Morningcall.
Remember when downtown department stores were the place to shop? We do too.
Before shopping malls and Amazon, downtowns were the place to shop. And when you went shopping downtown in Allentown, Bethlehem or Easton, you most likely went to a department store.
Massive model railroad in New Jersey a popular attraction during holidays
FLEMINGTON, N.J. (PIX11) – Some things come to life at Christmas, but the world’s largest model railroad doesn’t need the holidays to shine. “The adjective people use to describe this most often is ‘amazing,'” said Patrick Bentz, manager of Northlandz. Inside a space in Hunterdon County is a visual and engineering marvel: about 100 trains […]
This Long-Standing Langhorne Restaurant Just Closed Without Warning. Read to Learn When, Where, and Why
A longtime favorite restaurant of Bucks County residents has suddenly closed, and now the community is wondering what happened. Chris Rollins wrote about the closure for 94.5 PST. Bertucci’s Italian Restaurant, which was located at 675 Middletown Boulevard in Langhorne, permanently closed their doors in the last few days, with...
After Years of Rumors, Construction to Finally Begin on Oxford Valley Mall Apartments in Middletown
Construction is finally set to begin on a set of luxury apartments in the vicinity of the Oxford Valley Mall, a long-awaited project for many. Peg Quann wrote about the upcoming construction for the Bucks County Courier Times. About 600 apartments are set to be built at the former location...
walnutport.com
AG Josh Shapiro: Two Allentown businesses, five residents charged in car ‘title washing’ scheme
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says Allentown businesses submitted false vehicle title applications to PennDOT, leading to potentially dangerous cars on the road.
Part of Route 611 to remain closed for months
DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — This is what PA 611, south of the Delaware Water Gap borough, looks like now. Barricaded with road closure signs. Last week's rock slide caused PennDOT to close the road to remove debris. While clearing the roads, they found more issues. “There's additional rock...
Bethlehem will replace every parking meter with kiosks, plan says
Say goodbye to the single-space parking meter. Bethlehem Parking Authority announced it will replace all single-space parking meters in the city with parking kiosks over the next five years. The new initiative will kick off in 2023, the authority said. “Arguably, the most important feature these pay stations offer is...
sanatogapost.com
Local Weis Markets Join in Hospital Fund-Raiser
GILBERTSVILLE PA – Weis Markets in Gilbertsville, Pennsburg, Norristown, and Oley are among 34 of the supermarket chain’s store locations participating in a fund-raising drive to benefit Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital and other children’s health organizations. It’s happening through a point-of-purchase (at top) “round-up” program,...
Montgomery County proposes a real estate tax hike and employee salary bump in 2023 budget
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Montgomery County faces a $18.6 million deficit next year. In hopes of increasing county revenue, the county has proposed a real estate tax hike in the 2023 budget.
Concordville Inn to be Converted to a Health Care Facility
The 245-year-old Concordville Inn in Glen Mills is set to become an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal. The inn is contracted to be acquired by Encompass Health Corp. in Alabama. The company has received approval from the Concord Township Zoning Hearing Board to for a...
Almost Ready! This Bucks County Raising Cane’s Announces Opening Date!
Raising Cane's restaurants are opening with a crispy vengeance in the Northeast!. If you're a fried chicken fanatic, you may already know that Raising Cane's, an LA-based fried chicken finger restaurant has been expanding in Pennsylvania recently. Earlier this year, we told you about their first Pennsylvania location in Philadelphia,...
Lehigh Valley flight takes off again for families battling pediatric cancer (PHOTOS)
Holiday spirit soared once again Saturday, as Lehigh Valley International Airport hosted the return of its “North Pole Express” for families with children battling cancer. The Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority’s airport in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, joined United/Air Wisconsin in presenting the charity flight for 14 families with the nonprofit Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley Inc.
AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley
Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
Santa Claus Will Be Visiting a Bucks County Borough This Week. Read to Learn When and Where
Santa Claus is scheduling a trip to Bucks County this week, and local law enforcement will be assisting him through his journey. The Tullytown Borough Police Department has announced that Santa will be visiting the area on Dec. 16 at 5:30 PM. Kris Kringle himself will visit the area on a series of stops to greet children and adults alike.
skippackfire.com
SFC Responds to Reported House Fire
Station 86 was dispatched to a reported house fire with smoke in the basement assisting Harleysville Fire Company. Initial arriving officers reported a smoke condition from Side C of a 2 story dwelling and requested first arriving Ladder 86 pull a dry hose line to the front and rear of the house as a precaution. Squad 86 arrived second taking the hydrant and prepared to supply the scene with water. The initial interior crew found that a water heater exploded with no fire. Harleysville firefighters as well as Upper Salford Fire Company personnel assisted with damage control in the house.
Comments / 0