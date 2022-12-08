ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Berks County Chick-fil-A location to permanently close after 32 years

WYOMISSING, Pa. - A longtime destination for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries is closing at the end of the year in Berks County. Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain known for its seasoned and freshly breaded chicken sandwiches, will permanently close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, according to a post on the location's Instagram page.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PIX11

Massive model railroad in New Jersey a popular attraction during holidays

FLEMINGTON, N.J. (PIX11) – Some things come to life at Christmas, but the world’s largest model railroad doesn’t need the holidays to shine. “The adjective people use to describe this most often is ‘amazing,'” said Patrick Bentz, manager of Northlandz. Inside a space in Hunterdon County is a visual and engineering marvel: about 100 trains […]
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Newswatch 16

Part of Route 611 to remain closed for months

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — This is what PA 611, south of the Delaware Water Gap borough, looks like now. Barricaded with road closure signs. Last week's rock slide caused PennDOT to close the road to remove debris. While clearing the roads, they found more issues. “There's additional rock...
DELAWARE WATER GAP, PA
sanatogapost.com

Local Weis Markets Join in Hospital Fund-Raiser

GILBERTSVILLE PA – Weis Markets in Gilbertsville, Pennsburg, Norristown, and Oley are among 34 of the supermarket chain’s store locations participating in a fund-raising drive to benefit Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital and other children’s health organizations. It’s happening through a point-of-purchase (at top) “round-up” program,...
GILBERTSVILLE, PA
DELCO.Today

Concordville Inn to be Converted to a Health Care Facility

The 245-year-old Concordville Inn in Glen Mills is set to become an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal. The inn is contracted to be acquired by Encompass Health Corp. in Alabama. The company has received approval from the Concord Township Zoning Hearing Board to for a...
GLEN MILLS, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley flight takes off again for families battling pediatric cancer (PHOTOS)

Holiday spirit soared once again Saturday, as Lehigh Valley International Airport hosted the return of its “North Pole Express” for families with children battling cancer. The Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority’s airport in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, joined United/Air Wisconsin in presenting the charity flight for 14 families with the nonprofit Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley Inc.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley

Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
ALLENTOWN, PA
skippackfire.com

SFC Responds to Reported House Fire

Station 86 was dispatched to a reported house fire with smoke in the basement assisting Harleysville Fire Company. Initial arriving officers reported a smoke condition from Side C of a 2 story dwelling and requested first arriving Ladder 86 pull a dry hose line to the front and rear of the house as a precaution. Squad 86 arrived second taking the hydrant and prepared to supply the scene with water. The initial interior crew found that a water heater exploded with no fire. Harleysville firefighters as well as Upper Salford Fire Company personnel assisted with damage control in the house.
HARLEYSVILLE, PA

