Elden Ring Deserved Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022. Here’s Why
Elden Ring — FromSoftware’s epic fantasy role-playing game — was crowned Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022 earlier today, warding off serious competition from Santa Monica Studio’s action-adventure extravaganza God of War Ragnarök. There were some eye-catching titles like Horizon Forbidden West, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Stray, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 in the fray for gaming’s top honour this year, but really, it came down to the PlayStation exclusive and, well, Elden Ring. To my delight, the latter won, and deservedly so. The two games, both incredible in their own right, represent the best that modern video games have to offer. But only one of them truly embodies the essence of the medium.
Digital Trends
Everything announced at The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards has rolled around once again, awarding developers who made some of the year’s best games and unveiling a bunch of new trailers and game announcements. Geoff Keighley’s annual event is equal parts award show and video game showcase, and The Game Awards 2022 was no different.
All The Game Awards 2022 winners and nominees
The Game Awards 2022 winners are in, highlighting the best of the best across the games industry in the past year. These range from the big hitters such as game of the year and best narrative to more specific categories, such as best community support and recognizing games that have a social and emotional impact.
The Game Awards stage invader arrested for crashing Elden Ring's GOTY moment
The Game Awards show last night was as eventful as ever. If you managed to stay awake through it all (or if you just looked at the headlines this morning instead), I’m sure you’ll be aware that Elden Ring managed to take home the Game of the Year award, and I don’t think that anyone can say that it didn’t deserve it.
Engadget
Watch The Game Awards here at 7:30PM ET
Get ready for two and a half hours of game trailers, announcements, gameplay and maybe even a few award acceptance speeches. The ninth edition of is upon us. We'll be covering all the big news from tonight's event, which you can also watch live below starting at 7:30PM ET. Vying...
Game Awards Stage Crasher Arrested After Confusing Bill Clinton Speech
As the team behind "Elden Ring" collected their award, the stage crasher made a brief speech about "reformed orthodox rabbi Bill Clinton."
The Verge
Hideo Kojima’s next game is Death Stranding 2
Death Stranding is back. Hideo Kojima revealed his next game at the Game Awards this evening — and yes, it still has creepy babies. Death Stranding 2 will once again star Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux and it looks just as strange as its predecessor, at least based on the debut trailer. It also appears that DS2 is a working title right now. The game doesn’t have a release date but it’s coming to the PS5.
HHW Gaming: ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ & Other Big Announcements From The Game Awards
There were plenty of huge game announcements during The Game Awards. The post HHW Gaming: ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ & Other Big Announcements From The Game Awards appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
The Game Awards: all the winners, losers, and that Elden Ring stage invader
What just happened? The Game Awards wrapped up a few hours ago, finishing an event that saw the usual slew of trailers and announcements. As expected, Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarök were the big winners on the night, with FromSoftware's title taking the coveted Game of the Year award. What did come as a surprise was the now-arrested stage invader, who managed to say a few bizarre words as the Elden Ring devs accepted their prize.
game-news24.com
New Tekken 8 Trailer explodes, makes short breaks in Gameplay
The Game Awards recognizes the launch of a new trailer, called Tekken 8. We see more, though a lot, but that’s better than nothing, right?. Sadly, he is not concerned with it. There is no word about the release date or anything else. No release date has yet been...
The Verge
The biggest announcements and trailers from the Game Awards 2022
It’s that time of the year when we all gather ‘round Twitch to watch three hours of video game announcements punctuated by some awards. Yes, it’s The Game Awards 2022. As always, this year’s edition of the annual event was full of big reveals and lots and lots of trailers (there were a few awards as well). If you didn’t manage to sit through the whole thing, don’t worry, we have you covered. Here are the biggest things you might’ve missed.
Christopher Judge wins Best Performance for God Of War at The Game Awards
It’s happening everyone, it’s happening. The Game Awards are underway as we speak and the first major award of the night has officially been handed out. Geoff Keighley kicked off tonight’s ceremony by bringing out Al Pacino, of all people, to announce the winner of ‘Best Performance.’ After a brief struggle to read the teleprompter, Al finally got around to announcing the nominees.
E3 2023 website gets updated the same day as The Game Awards 2022, as the battle for the best summer showcase gets underway
The popular event will be going head to head with Summer Game Fest in 2023
Armored Core 6 officially announced as FromSoftware's next game
Well I'll be damned, Armored Core VI is finally happening. FromSoftware's long-dormant series is finally making its return, as confirmed during The Game Awards this evening. Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon will release at some point in 2023, although we don't have an exact release date yet. We also don't have much of a steer on what the game will actually look like, although a stunning CG trailer sets the tone nicely. You can take a look at that below.
Horizon Forbidden West fans think the game deserves more respect
The fans? It’s me. If you watched last week’s The Game Awards, you may have noticed that one major game failed to pick up a single win. That’s right, Horizon Forbidden West. Guerrilla’s latest title fared well in terms of nominations, garnering seven in total including Game of the Year, Best Narrative, Best Direction, and Best Performance for Ashly Burch.
IGN
The Game Awards 2022 Will Be the Shortest Show Yet, Geoff Keighley Says
The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley says this year’s awards are the shortest yet. “Tonight is probably the shortest show we’ve done,” he said on Twitter. “It will still run 2.5 hours but we’ve streamlined the runtime with more focused content, fewer, bigger sponsors, and some big theatrical moments.”
Idris Elba stars in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
How are we all feeling after The Game Awards? Both in terms of the actual results and the amount of sleep you managed to get, that is. It was a huge night for celebrating 2022’s best games - to the surprise of no one, Elden Ring (deservedly) bagged the coveted Game of the Year award, as well as Best Role Playing Game, Best Art Direction and Best Game Direction. Can’t really argue with any of that.
Genshin Impact celebrates The Game Awards 2022 with 800 free Primogems, reveals Yaoyao and Alhaitham
The popular action role-playing game Genshin Impact didn’t feature too prominently at The Game Awards 2022, but it did win the Players Voice Award after a fierce battle with Sonic Frontiers and contributed a trailer to the show. This trailer ended up revealing a character that fans of the game have been waiting on for two years: the Dendro character Yaoyao.
Ars Technica
“The Game Awards” Awards: Picking the night’s best new game trailers
Thursday night's annual presentation of The Game Awards was ostensibly about recognizing the best games that came out in the last year, and titles like God of War: Ragnarok and Elden Ring ended the night as big winners. But anyone who's watched any of the annual Geoff Keighley-led award presentations in the past knows The Game Awards aren't really about the awards. They're all about the countless "World Premiere" trailers and announcements for games coming in the next year and beyond.
Modern Warfare 2 players slam 'awful' state of new mode
Infinity Ward gave players a lot to love about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II when it released in late October. From the early release of what many consider to be one of the series’ best campaigns, to the gorgeous graphics and creative maps, it was easy to get a bit swept up in the hype.
