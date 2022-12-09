ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Making Decisions Prohibiting Short-Term Rentals

Dallas inching closer to eliminating short-term rentals from residential neighborhoods.Photo byFiltergrade/UnsplashonUnsplash. The City Plan Commission has recommended that Dallas prevent short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods. The 9-4 vote will affect over 2,000 residences. Dallas News reports that no current legislation outright allows these short-term rentals, it just doesn't outlaw them.
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

East Fort Worth housing developer faces EPA warning, potential violations over flooding

In east Fort Worth’s John T. White neighborhood, flash floods have become a way of life for property owners like Dawn Dean and Mary Kelleher. Like many of their neighbors, the pair blame residential developers for increasing the amount of stormwater that flows onto roads and nearby homes, even during mild rainstorms. Rainwater often carries sediment – loose sand, clay, silt and other soil particles – with it, filling storm drains meant to carry water away from roads and homes, according to an Environmental Protection Agency infosheet.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

New Regulations for Oversized Vehicle Parking

New regulations have been proposed for oversized vehicle parking in Dallas residential neighborhoods. Large commercial vehicles are often parked in driveways or neighborhood streets, but many of those instances are illegal under city code. However, according to some city officials, those rules are difficult to enforce due to outdated language.
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

City of Fort Worth prepares to sell Central Library for $18 million to national investment firm

After Tuesday, Fort Worth’s Central Library building will no longer rest in city hands, if a proposed sale goes through. City Council members are preparing to approve the sale of the building to Dart Interests LLC, a national real estate investment and development firm, for $18 million. The firm, which describes itself as a “long-term developer and investor,” owns properties in several states, including Florida, South Carolina, New York, California and Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt

A Modern Mediterranean in Southlake Has a New Vibe

There is never a dull moment in Texas real estate, and regardless of what the Fed does with interest rates, we are always in our own world. This drop-dead gorgeous Southlake modern Mediterranean is a case in point. A few weeks ago, I got a hot tip about a multimillion-dollar...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Ransomware Hamstrings Appraisal District

The Dallas Central Appraisal District (DCAD) told the city it is still more than a week away from launching a new but limited website as it struggles to regain control of its systems after a ransomware attack last month. The DCAD is responsible for appraising property in Dallas County for...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Dallas-Based Proptech Startup Pinnacle Realty Advisors Offers More Than Just 100 Percent Commission

The real estate industry is perhaps one of the most cutthroat sectors of the American economy. With a growing legion of both boutique and big-name firms, there is considerable competition for both listings and customers. In traditional firms, the struggle to close quotas and stack profits can leave the agent underrepresented, overworked, and unfairly compensated.
DALLAS, TX
Government Technology

Alphabet-Owned Drone Delivery Company Expands in Texas

(TNS) — Wing, a drone delivery company owned by Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has opened a remote operations center in Coppell that will allow it to expand its delivery capabilities in North Texas and beyond. Wing has been operating in Frisco and Little Elm since April, making deliveries...
COPPELL, TX
CandysDirt

Lawns of Dallas Offers Tips to Winterize Your Garden

Yes, it was 75 degrees last week and you were wearing shorts, but the official beginning of winter is coming Dec. 21, we promise. The experts at Lawns of Dallas have a few tips to help winterize your lawn and garden. Plant!. Winter is the best time to plant new...
DALLAS, TX
kurv.com

“Bloody” Casket Left Outside Mayor’s House In Fort Worth, TX

Police are investigating a possible terroristic threat against the mayor of Fort Worth, Texas. On Saturday, Mattie Parker found a gray coffin with red paint dripping down the sides outside her home. The coffin also bore the name of Atatiana Jefferson, a Black woman who was killed by former police...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Mall Slated for Demolition

The former Valley View Mall is in the local spotlight again now that a deadline is scheduled for the site’s last round of demolition. The final stage will take place by January 1, 2023, according to city Councilmember Jaynie Schultz. The former mall, located off I-635 LBJ Freeway and...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study

DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
FRISCO, TX
CandysDirt

CandysDirt

