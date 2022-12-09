Read full article on original website
Related
Flat Rock defense holds down Erie Mason
FLAT ROCK – Flat Rock’s boys basketball team is just three games into its season. But the Rams already look in mid-season form on defense. Flat Rock put the shackles...
Bronson boys basketball falls in early season tilt to Niles
BRONSON, MI. — The Bronson Vikings dropped a hard fought varsity boys basketball battle Monday night, falling to Niles by the score of 66-51. The game was back-and-forth early, with Niles holding a slim 12-11 lead after one quarter of play and a 31-30 lead at the half. ...
Comments / 0