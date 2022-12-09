Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Conjures One of Yugi's Favorite Monsters
The Yu-Gi-Oh franchise is running at a steady clip these days even after the passing of the series' original creator, and one magical cosplay is ready to duel with the Dark Magician Girl! Original franchise creator Kazuki Takahashi has left a huge legacy behind as not only has the original run of the series become one of the most popular action franchises of all time, but each of its sequels and spin-offs that have launched in the years since have gone on to find their own relative success among anime and manga fans. That's before even factoring in the trading card game.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Finale Sparks Hilarious Sailor Moon Comparison
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has recently brought the story of the Stone Ocean to a close via Netflix and David Production's anime adaptation, and with the conclusion, the world of the Joestars will never be the same. With the final episodes pitting Jolyne Cujoh against the nefarious Pucci, the priest of Green Dolphin Street Prison who was looking to "reach heaven", the streaming service has picked a hilarious image that has many Stand fans thinking that Jolyne might have taken a page from one of anime's most classic character, Sailor Moon.
Netflix's record-breaking new series smashes past 411 million hours viewed
Netflix‘s new series Wednesday has now beaten its own impressive record with a massive 411 million hours watched for this morbid comedy show following the adolescent Addams at Nevermore Academy. Starring Jenna Ortega as the titular character, she is sent to the school after she defends her brother from...
Meet Your Maker preview: Death becomes you
Just three steps away is the pedestal housing my prize: a phial of genetic material I can use to feed the strange mutant who keeps my base powered up and safe in the barren wastelands. The journey to reach this point was bloody and arduous, but at last, I’ve overcome every trial and outwitted the fiend who built this heinous maze. I permit myself a smile of satisfaction as I step forward to grab the material – and quickly realize how naive I was. The fake walls vanish, hidden monsters spring into action, and as an added, final insult, a bevy of bombs bounce into view and send my lifeless body careening into the abyss.
Assassin's Creed Witch Hunt turns AC into a full-on horror
Assassin's Creed Witch Hunt is a concept for a new Assassin's Creed game that sees the central character rein in the Templars' zealous reproach and restore justice to a chaotic world. Of course, this is what we're hoping to see in Assassin's Creed Hexe, which was announced in September. Details...
game-news24.com
Pokemon Star is a tool for the wolf
Pokemon had a very busy fall, and it looks like December is already starting to end. In spite of the growing sales for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the anime is growing immediately. The wait is finished to see how the show will tackle the Paldea region, and at least the question has emerged about whether Goh is on it. Now one of the performers is teasing who will get next.
Daredevil: Born Again is similar in tone to Deadpool, says Charlie Cox
There’s nothing worse than when one of your favourite TV shows gets cancelled. It’s even more painful when an entire TV universe is wiped out in one fell swoop. Before the days of Disney Plus, Marvel’s TV output could be found on Netflix in the form of Daredevil, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and The Punisher.
Looking for James Cameron at tonight's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' premiere? Good luck
James Cameron, who revealed on Sunday that he tested positive for COVID-19, has been traveling worldwide to promote "Avatar: The Way of Water."
Stunning open world prehistoric game looks like Ark and Far Cry Primal had a baby
Primitive is an upcoming open world survival game set in the Stone Age, pitting players against the unforgiving environment, giant predators and other humanoids in their journey across these primeval lands. Developer Games Box is using Unreal Engine 5 for its debut title and I'll be honest, Primitive is already...
Life is Strange studio announces action RPG Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
It releases on Steam in 2023.
Polygon
Judas, the next game from BioShock’s director, hits all the creepy notes
It might look like the next BioShock, and it might be the next game from its creator, but it’s not. Judas, by Ken Levine and Ghost Story Games, made its debut Thursday night with a trailer at The Game Awards 2022. Judas’ trailer deploys familiar, if discordant, themes of...
Dragon Quest Treasures: a charming spinoff with a relaxed, retro vibe
As I step through its vibrant, cartoon-esque world, I find myself relaxed yet enticed by Dragon Quest Treasures. This monster-recruiting RPG is a far cry from Dragon Quest XI, even if its protagonists Erik and Mia appear in both games, albeit much younger in this Switch-exclusive spinoff title. In fact, it’s fair to say DQT is a totally different experience.
Polygon
Dune: Awakening survival game trailer evokes the same awe as Villeneuve’s movie
Dune: Awakening, an online multiplayer survival game developed by Funcom, had its big moment Thursday night at The Game Awards. A new trailer was revealed, showing off a tone and timbre very much akin to Dennis Villeneuve’s motion picture, Dune. Gameplay seems to be a mixture of Ark: Survival Evolved and Planetside, of all things, with intimate moments of desperation contrasting against huge, pitched battles in the sand.
The Guide #64: Six games the whole family will enjoy this Christmas
Games have always been an important part of the Christmas experience – whether we like it or not. Back in the middle ages, households gathered together in the bleak midwinter to play versions of blind man’s buff and truth or dare; Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night was inspired by a game played in aristocratic households where the masters and servants swapped roles for a night on the last day of Christmas. The Victorians were famous for their parlour games with charades and twenty questions as important to the 19th century experience of Christmas as roasted goose and rampant diphtheria.
tryhardguides.com
Pinball FX is coming to Xbox and PlayStation in February 2023
Pinball FX is a digital pinball machine video game developed and published by Zen Studios. This game is an evolved version of the pinball machine genre, in which players compete to get the highest score possible on tables modeled after some of the most well-known brands in the entertainment industry.
game-news24.com
Darkness: A new pre-alpha trailer was released
Michael Deckert | 09.12.2022 2:35 p.m. The first trailer for Dune: Awakening, presented last August, was in the show at The Games Awards 2022. This is from a pre-alpha and shows the future survival survival-mom in the game engine. The new sign of the life of the survival MMO Dune...
Engadget
'Season: A letter to the future' is a solo cycling adventure coming to PC and PlayStation January 31st
The next game from Scavengers Studio is something completely different. Scavengers is the Montreal-based indie team behind Darwin Project, the online survival game that was a low-key and short-lived cult hit in 2020. Darwin Project offered a twist on battle royale gameplay, dropping a small group of players onto a shrinking map, and arming them each with just an axe and a bow. It was all about crafting, looting and surviving the elements, while also hunting the other players and watching your own back. Darwin Project went live as a free early access game in 2018, it launched in January 2020, and it was essentially shut down by November that year.
Amanda Seyfried turned down massive Marvel role because she thought the movie would bomb
We’re fast approaching the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The movie is set to release on 5 May 2023 and will be the second film in Phase Five of the MCU (following Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania). There’s plenty to be excited about, and if you’re feeling the hype, I guess there’s always the new Holiday Special to watch, complete with its God of War reference.
comicon.com
Dynamite Announces Plans For The Facsimile Edition Of 1995’s ‘Gargoyles’ #1
When Dynamite’s new Gargoyles series was announced in July, it was part of plan to also reprint and replicate some of the original 1990s Gargoyles comics. And with the first issue of the new series on stands — and reportedly flying off of them — the company has formalized part of the reprint effort.
