Read full article on original website
Related
The head of the world’s largest crypto exchange says that most people shouldn’t invest right now
Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, advises first-time investors to avoid getting into crypto right now. Even the crypto industry’s leaders are cautioning investors against buying the dip. With cryptocurrency prices so low, it might seem like a good time for first-time buyers to invest, after industry figureheads like Microstrategy’s Michael...
Binance boss says Sam Bankman-Fried's trading firm tried to undermine key token Tether — risking a crypto rout
Binance boss Changpeng Zhao accused Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research of trying to drive down the price of Tether, according to the New York Times. Tether's price is supposed to be fixed at $1 but it has slipped below that several times in 2022. The stablecoin’s collapse would likely trigger a...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
CoinDesk
Binance's Bitcoin Reserves Are Overcollateralized: Report; Genesis Developments
Binance released a new report from global financial audit, tax and advisory firm Mazars showing that its customer bitcoin (BTC) reserves are overcollateralized. However, the assessment is not an official audit, according to Francine McKenna, lecturer in financial accounting at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Plus, Genesis interim CEO Derar Islim said resolution of his company’s lending unit’s withdrawal freeze is likely to be a matter of “weeks” rather than days. CoinDesk and Genesis share the same parent company.
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
If You Invested $10,000 in Coinbase in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
This top cryptocurrency exchange has withered along with the cryptocurrency market.
CoinTelegraph
Mazars says users’ BTC reserves on Binance are fully collateralized
South African auditor Mazars confirmed on Dec. 7 that cryptocurrency exchange Binance possessed control over 575,742.42 Bitcoin (BTC) of its customers, worth $9.7 billion at the time of publication. Mazars stated that “Binance was 101% collateralized.”. The scope of the inquiry included customers’ spot, options, margin, futures, funding, loan...
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023
Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
astaga.com
Cardano Sees A Spike In On-Chain Activity, Should You Buy ADA?
Charles Hoskinson, Cardano (ADA) founder, has defined how the cryptocurrency’s future privateness protocol (Midnight) would work inside their ecosystem. In a current YouTube interview, he claimed that the deliberate integration would assist set up a confidentiality community of sensible contracts. In line with him, Midnight goals to resolve the paradoxical subject of getting privateness and disclosure of a protocol’s guidelines concurrently.
Futurism
Coinbase CEO Says Only a "Gullible Person" Wouldn't Think FTX Stole User Funds
As the dust starts to settle following crypto exchange FTX's dramatic implosion last month — an event that wiped out a $32 billion valuation in a matter of days and even took down other exchanges with it — competing exchanges are starting to actively distance themselves from disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
dailyhodl.com
Top Auditing Firm Finds Binance’s Bitcoin (BTC) Reserves Collateralized by More Than 100%
Crypto exchange giant Binance has enough reserves to back its users’ Bitcoin (BTC), according to global auditing firm Mazars. The auditing report comes after Binance announced a commitment to increasing financial transparency in the aftermath of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. Binance announced in late November a proof-of-reserves...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin and Rocketize Token Rise Above the Crypto Winter Sweeping the Crypto Market Right Now.
The crypto market needs a better year. According to the statistics from CoinGecko.com, between November 5 to November 10, 2022, the crypto market lost a whopping 233 billion dollars. The large-scale loss swept across several coins. The crypto market is only now recovering from the gashing blow of the FTX exchange collapse.
kitco.com
Coinbase incentivizes customers to dump USDT for USDC as new allegations of SBF stablecoin manipulation emerge
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “Fiat-backed stablecoins […] provide customers stability and confidence during times of volatility,” they wrote in a blog post....
astaga.com
Binance ‘Finances Remain a Mystery,’ Claims New Report
After the collapse of FTX, Binance is on the heart of all of the controversies surrounding the introduction of a Proof of Reserves. After FTX’s chapter, nearly all main crypto exchanges have began to offer a supposed proof that they don’t seem to be speculating with their prospects’ funds and maintain them in full.
astaga.com
Quant Explains How This Nasdaq Support Retest Could Also Help Reverse Bitcoin
A quant has defined why the latest retest of a vital help degree by Nasdaq could assist Bitcoin reverse its personal development. Nasdaq-100 Has Just lately Retested A Essential Assist Trendline. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, Nasdaq-100 is presently above a help line that has traditionally...
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase Predicts 50% Plunge in Revenue in 2022
Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange, is not having a very good year. In fact, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently commented in an interview that revenue in fiscal year 2022 is expected to be half of what the exchange delivered in 2021. The crypto ice age has claimed...
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase takes a shot at Tether, encourages users to switch to USDC
United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has asked its customers to convert their Tether-issued USDT (USDT) stablecoin to USD Coin (USDC), a USD-pegged stablecoin issued by Circle and co-founded by Coinbase in 2018. The cryptocurrency exchange suggested that USDC is a much more secure alternative in the wake of the FTX...
Comments / 0