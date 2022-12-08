Read full article on original website
Veteran-owned dog grooming and boarding business comes to Hurricane, West Virginia
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — A brand new, state-of-the-art dog grooming and boarding facility has opened in Hurricane. On Monday, Lucky Dog K9 and City of Hurricane officials held a ribbon cutting for the new business at 2902 Putnam Ave. Lucky Dog K9 offers full-service dog grooming and boarding. The City of Hurricane says a daycare […]
WOWK
Mobile closet to offer free, rentable formal dresses to middle school students in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The “Fancy Bus Closet” will come to Charleston’s West Side Middle School on Thursday. The Fancy Bus Closet was started by Kanawha County School Bus Driver Brittany Elkins. She collects prom dresses and other dress clothes to distribute them for free to students via her converted school bus.
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Preston, Kanawha, and Pocahontas Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Chances of a White Christmas: West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are just 13 days away from Christmas and the question that is on a lot of people’s minds is “Are we going to see snow?” Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist say it’s too early to call on snow vs no snow this year, but tis the season to look back at some historical […]
West Virginia hospital gets funding to expand addiction healing center
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – Thomas Health Systems is receiving funding to renovate a building on the St. Francis Hospital campus, allowing the facility to expand its Addiction Healing Center services. According to U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV), the funding for the renovation comes from a Congressionally Directed Spending request the […]
Spirit of Beckley event honors two people for their contributions to Beckley, Raleigh County
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The YMCA of Southern West Virginia hosted its annual Spirit of Beckley event on Monday, December 13, 2022, at the Raleigh Convention Center in honor of two people who have contributed so much. After being unable to host the event for the past three years due to the pandemic, the event […]
WOWK
Everything you need to know about Gino’s Side-by-Side giveaway
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s that time of year, Gino’s Pizza and Spaghetti House is right in the middle of their highly anticipated side-by-side giveaway!. We spoke Liz Epling, to answer all your questions, ahead of the big deadline! Here’s everything you need to know!
350 Comfort Cases will go to West Virginia foster homes
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Local foster care organizations will be receiving nearly 350 Comfort Cases filled with personal care items. This is all thanks to the Comfort Cases organization and its volunteers. Volunteers met at Orangetheory in Charleston, West Virginia, on Sunday to pack the cases. Each bag was filled with personal hygiene items like […]
Super Duke’s All-American Grill to hold Grand Opening at Crossroads Mall
MT. HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Super Duke’s Gourmet Burgers and All-American Grill has announced a Grand Opening celebration complete with an open house and ribbon cutting with the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce. The newest eatery to set up shop at the Crossroads Mall, Super Duke’s can be...
34 cats rescued from home in South Charleston, West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) and City Of South Charleston Humane Officers rescued a total of 34 cats and kittens from one home on Thursday. The KCHA says they will provide treatment to cats needing medical care. Rescuers say the kittens immediately received the FVRCP vaccine, microchipping, dewormer, and flea […]
West Virginia University School of Law graduate murdered in Georgia
(WOWK) — A Nitro High School graduate was shot and killed by a client’s ex-husband last week in Georgia. The Nitro High School Alumni Facebook page says Doug Lewis graduated from there in 1985 and from West Virginia University School of Law in 1992. He was a lawyer in the Atlanta, Georgia, area since graduating […]
wwnrradio.com
Massive Fire Mossy Friday evening
Mossey, WV- 9 separate fire crews responded to a massive fire at the T & C Motel in the Fayette County town of Mossy. According to dispatcher reports say the call came in just after 5:30 p.m. No injuries are being reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
First brick street in the world was laid in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The first brick street in the world was laid in Charleston, West Virginia. The brick road was laid on Summers Street, but there isn’t much brick left to see nowadays. Before brick roads, most streets were made out of dirt and gravel. In 1870,...
Goodwill grand opening coming up for residents in Madison, West Virginia
MADISON, WV (WOWK) — Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley (KV) says the “New Goodwill Experience” is coming soon to a town in Boone County, West Virginia. The grand opening for the new Goodwill in Madison is coming up on Thursday, Dec. 15. The new location at 700 Main St., Suite B, will open at 9 […]
Missing West Virginia teen found
UPDATE (8:50 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13): Lincoln County dispatchers say that Brooklyn Justice has been found. LINCOLN COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a teenage girl they say may be held against her will. Deputies say 15-year-old Brooklyn Justice was last seen yesterday morning at Harts PreK-8, in Harts, […]
wchsnetwork.com
SC mayor tells property broker they just agree to disagree on thoughts about Park Place development
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As construction continues on the Park Place shopping center in South Charleston, one local real estate broker isn’t satisfied the city made the best series of decisions on the plan. The new development is happening on the former FMC fly ash pond just off...
Pursuit ends with man running into river in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been arrested after a chase in Huntington that ended with the suspect running into the Guyandotte River. According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, the incident began around 3:07 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle near Route 60 and Roby Road […]
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seeking man seen in Kenna, West Virginia, area
KENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia is looking for the man pictured below. JCSO says they want to question the man about a theft and destruction incident that occurred in the area of Kenna, West Virginia. JCSO asks anyone with information to call their office at (304) 373-2290 or […]
I64W traffic changes cause delays for West Virginia drivers
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Traffic changes to I-64 West in Kanawha County will cause some major traffic congestion on the interstate tonight. According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, crews will close the two right westbound lanes of I-64 tonight, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 between mile markers 46.5 and 44.45 near the Nitro […]
lootpress.com
Deputies need your help locating a missing juvenile
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. At approximately 9:00 pm on December 11, 2022, deputies received notification of a runaway juvenile that left...
