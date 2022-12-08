ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Preston, Kanawha, and Pocahontas Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia hospital gets funding to expand addiction healing center

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – Thomas Health Systems is receiving funding to renovate a building on the St. Francis Hospital campus, allowing the facility to expand its Addiction Healing Center services. According to U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV), the funding for the renovation comes from a Congressionally Directed Spending request the […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

350 Comfort Cases will go to West Virginia foster homes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Local foster care organizations will be receiving nearly 350 Comfort Cases filled with personal care items. This is all thanks to the Comfort Cases organization and its volunteers. Volunteers met at Orangetheory in Charleston, West Virginia, on Sunday to pack the cases. Each bag was filled with personal hygiene items like […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

34 cats rescued from home in South Charleston, West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) and City Of South Charleston Humane Officers rescued a total of 34 cats and kittens from one home on Thursday. The KCHA says they will provide treatment to cats needing medical care. Rescuers say the kittens immediately received the FVRCP vaccine, microchipping, dewormer, and flea […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wwnrradio.com

Massive Fire Mossy Friday evening

Mossey, WV- 9 separate fire crews responded to a massive fire at the T & C Motel in the Fayette County town of Mossy. According to dispatcher reports say the call came in just after 5:30 p.m. No injuries are being reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing West Virginia teen found

UPDATE (8:50 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13): Lincoln County dispatchers say that Brooklyn Justice has been found. LINCOLN COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a teenage girl they say may be held against her will. Deputies say 15-year-old Brooklyn Justice was last seen yesterday morning at Harts PreK-8, in Harts, […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

I64W traffic changes cause delays for West Virginia drivers

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Traffic changes to I-64 West in Kanawha County will cause some major traffic congestion on the interstate tonight. According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, crews will close the two right westbound lanes of I-64 tonight, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 between mile markers 46.5 and 44.45 near the Nitro […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Deputies need your help locating a missing juvenile

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. At approximately 9:00 pm on December 11, 2022, deputies received notification of a runaway juvenile that left...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

