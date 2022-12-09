Las Vegas Raiders vs LA Rams - NFL LIVE: Baker Mayfield could make his Los Angeles debut

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16 on game winning drive that ended in a touchdown with only seconds left on the clock. The Rams drove 98 yards with no timeouts left to tie the game, before hitting the extra point to win the game.

Baker Mayfield made his Rams debut on the team's second possession after joining the team only two days ago.

The Raiders lost their fourth game after at one point leading by 13+ points.

More to follow...