Why won’t my dog go outside? When I got my first dog, it wasn’t just for the company. I thought my puppy would help me be more active, giving me a reason to get out and about more often. So, I can imagine your frustration if your dog doesn’t want to leave the house, or has suddenly stopped stepping outside. Any unusual behavior like this is always a sign to investigate! After all, you don’t want your dog to be suffering from any unhappiness or ill health. In this guide, I’ll cover the main reasons why your pup might no longer want to venture into the great outdoors so you can learn if anything more serious is at hand.

5 DAYS AGO