A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever's Reaction to Getting Her Own Puppy Is Beyond Precious
Feeling lonely is natural for most beings. When a family adopts a pet, they can sometimes get lonely as the only animal in the house, especially if everyone is at work or school all day. One family noticed this about their pup, and the solution they came up with is perfect.
Heartwarming: Miracle dog returns home alive and well days after heartbroken owner thought she buried pup in the garden
It's like Stephen King's Pet Sematary, only with a happy ending. Twenty-six-year-old Codie Hutton was devastated when she heard her beloved springer spaniel had been struck by a car and didn't survive. She took the animal home and buried it in her garden. Days later, the dog reappeared alive and well with barely a scratch on her. How did it happen?
Dog Breaks Hearts As He Receives German Shepherd Puppy To Ease Anxiety
During the pandemic, the ASPCA reported that 23 million American households adopted a pet.
Dog Reunited With Family After 12 Years
One of the most difficult things a dog parent can go through is having their dog go missing. Sometimes, there’s a happy ending, with many parents being reunited with their canines before long. Other times, unfortunately, the pups may never be found. Dog mom Liz Eldridge had finally given up hope that her dog, Missie, […] The post Dog Reunited With Family After 12 Years appeared first on DogTime.
pethelpful.com
Rescue Saves 17-Year-Old Shelter Dog and the Story Warms Our Hearts
There are many dogs in search of homes, leading to overcrowded shelters. Because of this, most older dogs aren't given much time to find a home before being scheduled for euthanasia to make room for younger dogs with a higher chance of adoption. One man came across a dog who was in this situation, and the outcome is beautiful.
TODAY.com
Mom’s simple trick for defusing her toddler’s tantrum is going viral because it works
If toddler tantrums are testing your patience, try doing zoomies. Not only will your kid stop crying, but you also feel calmer, according to one Georgia mom. Zoomies, or frenetic random activity periods (FRAPS), is the term used to describe when dogs suddenly start racing around to burn off energy.
WTF Is This Light Pink Discharge When I Wipe?
Most of us have been there — you go to the bathroom and notice some light pink discharge when you wipe. Understandably, you might start to freak out a bit since it's not exactly normal. Is it just period spotting? Could you be pregnant and not even realize it, and this light pink discharge is a sign something's wrong with the baby? A hundred questions flood your head at that moment, and 99 of them are probably purely panic-driven.
notabully.org
Why Is My Dog Sleeping Under the Bed?
Whether your house is full of cozy spots for your dog to sleep or not, your pooch will find a way to make himself comfortable. For some of you, this means losing your favorite spot on the couch to your canine companion, and for others sharing your bed with a giant fluffball. Some dogs, however, are unpredictable and they might end up choosing the narrow, dusty space underneath your bed.
Watch as Labrador Puppy Demands to Be Held Like a Baby During Walkies
A puppy named Gus has melted hearts online after his owner revealed that he "only walks when he wants to walk" in a video that has gone viral on social media. The viral clip, shared Wednesday on TikTok under the username Billiethelab_, shows the Labrador retriever being carried down the stairs and around the streets after refusing to walk on his own.
Pet owner has 13 golden retrievers: 'Happiness is an understatement'
A North Texas man has 13 golden retrievers after two of his dogs had a new litter of puppies. He said the maintenance is hard but the happiness it brings him is unmatched.
Missing Dog Befriends Fox for Survival
We’re all familiar with Disney’s aww-inducing animated classic (and its several spin-offs) the Fox and the Hound. While a sweet and charming story, such a friendship is highly unlikely in real life. Even with a hound uninterested in chasing, a typical fox wants nothing to do with domestic dogs.
pethelpful.com
Woman Adopts 3-Legged Dog Nobody Wanted and We're in Our Feelings
All dogs deserve to live with kind and loving families who spoil them with treats and cuddles. Sometimes, it can be difficult for dogs to find this due to the high number of dogs available for adoption in shelters, and if a dog has a disability, they aren't usually the first pick for those looking to adopt. However, one pup got lucky and landed the jackpot with this amazing owner.
pawesome.net
Video of Dog Wiggling His Behind While Moving His Bed Will Make You Happy
Dogs make us happy in many ways. The dog in this TikTok post makes us happy by wagging its tail with happiness. I have no idea why the dog is so happy or why it is carrying its bed, but at least it’s happy. The dog is wiggling around so much that this short TikTok post can make us all very happy.
Hearts Melt as Senior Beagle Finds 'Inner Puppy' by Playing With New Kitten
"They play together, sleep together and eat together," the owner told Newsweek.
thehappypuppysite.com
Why Won’t My Dog Go Outside?
Why won’t my dog go outside? When I got my first dog, it wasn’t just for the company. I thought my puppy would help me be more active, giving me a reason to get out and about more often. So, I can imagine your frustration if your dog doesn’t want to leave the house, or has suddenly stopped stepping outside. Any unusual behavior like this is always a sign to investigate! After all, you don’t want your dog to be suffering from any unhappiness or ill health. In this guide, I’ll cover the main reasons why your pup might no longer want to venture into the great outdoors so you can learn if anything more serious is at hand.
lovemeow.com
Cat Found Hanging onto Construction Stones Outside Now Can Snuggle Soft Blankets Every Day
A cat who was found hugging construction stones outside, now has soft blankets to snuggle with every day. A few months ago, Alina Lazaryeva of Kuwait Animal Aid, received a message about a cat that had been found at a construction site. "Sadly, many animals have been abandoned in that area. Our volunteer immediately went to his rescue," Alina shared with Love Meow.
Cult of Mac
Puppy Place teaches kids all the right lessons [Apple TV+ review]
The Petersons and their four-legged charges once again set out to teach us to love dogs — and ourselves in the process. The puppies are cute and plentiful, the lessons come hard and fast, and no problem is so difficult that it might stress out a child. The show...
