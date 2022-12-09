An Ohio distillery is offering a singular experience that’s the boozy equivalent of watching paint dry. Hayner Distilling Co. has launched its Whiskey Webcam program in which subscribers can choose a barrel of whiskey and live stream the inside as it ages via webcam over the course of four to six years. This is definitely for whiskey fans with a surplus of patience. Hayner is a revival of an old Ohio whiskey distillery that was founded in 1866 but didn’t survive Prohibition. The brand relaunched a few years ago and now works with Kentucky’s Bardstown Bourbon Company to blend its whiskey...

TROY, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO