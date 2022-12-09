Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: DE Kai Wallin commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Program lands commitment from Syncere SafeeullahThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: William Watson decommits from HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands commitment from long snapper Marco OrtizThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Kwinten Ives commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Husker Hour: Football Coaching & Transfers, Volleyball Ends, Big Basketball Wins
Cole Stukenholtz and Matt McMaster run down all coaching, recruiting, and transfer news for football with Luke Mullin from the Lincoln Journal Star. Plus a wrap up of volleyball's seasons and a review of men's and women's basketball. You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz, and...
Nebraska Women’s Basketball Keeps Momentum Going With Win Over Samford
A 71-46 win over Samford improved Nebraska women's basketball to 8-3. Despite the 25-point difference, Saturday's game was not all smooth sailing for the Huskers. Head coach Amy Williams opened her postgame presser by saying the game was a tale of two halves, and she was right. It was a...
Corn Nation
Running Back Kwinten Ives Commits to Nebraska Football
Nebraska picked up their 13th commitment for the 2023 class when Kwinten Ives, a running back/wide receiver from Beverly, NJ committed after visiting Lincoln this past weekend. Ives is 6-3, 180 pounds. He totalled 3,176 yards and 45 touchdowns in his career at Palmyra High School, including 26 touchdowns and...
News Channel Nebraska
Rhule captivates PBA crowd, says staff is 'on a mission'
LINCOLN - At halftime of the Nebraska men's basketball game on Saturday with fourth-ranked Purdue, as has become tradition, Nebraska introduced new football Head Coach Matt Rhule. Rhule was officially hired on Friday, November 27 and introduced to the public the following Monday. The ceremony this past weekend gave Rhule...
What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said After Overtime Victory Against Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — No. 4 Purdue basketball stayed undefeated with a 65-62 overtime win on the road against Nebraska on Saturday. The Boilermakers improved to 10-0 and 2-0 in Big Ten play. Here's the full transcript of coach Matt Painter's postgame press conference:. On Purdue's ability to rally and...
kmaland.com
Nebraska snags commitment from IMG Academy CB Safeeullah
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football landed another commitment on Monday from IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah. Safeeullah announced his commitment on social media Monday. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect received an offer from Nebraska last week. Safeeullah also received Power Five offers from Boston College, Kentucky and Ole Miss.
Husker Mash: The analytics tool with the Rhule hire, learning more NU staffers, Colorado wants the red out
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. On the day Matt Rhule was introduced as Nebraska's head coach, Trev Alberts said Rhule was the coach he felt was best equipped for Nebraska to "build the foundation needed." In arriving to that conclusion, Alberts crunched his share of numbers too.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule hammers importance of Nebraska rebuild, tells Husker faithful it's not just another assignment
Matt Rhule addressed the crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena as Nebraska hoops prepared to take on No. 4 Purdue. The new Huskers HC fired the crowd up. Rhule comes to Nebraska from the Carolina Panthers in the NFL and explained what makes Nebraska a special job. Rhule stated that Nebraska is not just another coaching job and that it’s a mission for himself and his coaching staff to rebuild the program.
Nebraska Cornhuskers Recruiting news: Big weekend, QB transfer, more
For the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, there really hasn’t been a weekend as big as they one they are about to engage in. Especially when you consider this is going to be the first big recruiting weekend under Matt Rhule. Right at the top of the list of big...
News Channel Nebraska
Firefighters battle Columbus blaze Monday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Firefighters battled a blaze in a Columbus neighborhood late Monday afternoon. First responders were called to the area of 12th Street and 37th Avenue after receiving reports of a camper on fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. Witnesses on scene reported seeing the fire move toward other buildings.
News Channel Nebraska
Ten Huskers Earn Academic All-Big Ten Honors
Ten Nebraska volleyball student-athletes were named to the Fall Academic All-Big Ten Team announced on Friday. Junior Anni Evans led the group with a 3.944 GPA majoring in psychology for her second career Fall Academic All-Big Ten honor. Nicklin Hames and Kaitlyn Hord each received their fourth career Fall Academic...
Tad Stryker: The Stabilizer
An old proverb says a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. Although the record doesn’t lie (Nebraska has six consecutive losing seasons, something I never thought I’d live to see), I remain optimistic. I believe Nebraska football had enough talent on the roster to win at least seven games in 2019, 2021 and 2022, and I don’t think the Cornhuskers really have quite that arduous a trek ahead of them.
1011now.com
Monday Forecast: Cloudy, breezy with drizzle and rain
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our recently quiet weather pattern turns into a more active one thanks to a strong weather system moving in from the west. This system will bring cloudy and windy conditions plus the chance for measurable precipitation over the next several days. Monday will bring widespread fog,...
klkntv.com
Lincoln business owner hosts first solo large-scale vendor show
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, those looking to get that last-minute personal holiday gift gathered outside the Cornhusker Marriott Conference Center to attend a craft and vendor show. Around 100 vendors were present at the show with many of them being local businesses in the...
News Channel Nebraska
Symptoms of Art at Peru State campus
PERU – Three Peru State College seniors personally greeted visitors at a reception on campus this weekend, but there’s plenty to learn about the artists even when it is just the art doing the talking. Kaitlin Rumbaugh said cows are her muse for her digital photography. Rumbaugh: “Mine’s...
nomadlawyer.org
Lincoln: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Lincoln, Nebraska
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lincoln, Nebraska. Visiting the capital city of Lincoln, Nebraska is a great opportunity to learn about the state’s history. You can learn about the challenges faced by the first pioneers of the US. You can also visit a number of interesting museums. The...
1011now.com
Lincoln woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mindi Fritton got the opportunity of a lifetime, getting a chance to participate in a show she’d watched since she was a child. Wednesday night, Mindi was featured on an episode of Wheel of Fortune as a contestant during a September 29th taping in Culver City.
Kearney Hub
Lincoln man loses 25 gold coins worth $100,000 in burglary, police say
An 82-year-old Lincoln man is out 25 gold coins worth $100,000 after they were stolen from his private collection sometime in November, according to police. The man reported the theft at the Lincoln Police Department's service desk shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after noticing the coins had gone missing, Capt. Todd Kocian said.
News Channel Nebraska
Several southeast Nebraska counties included in USDA Upland Wildlife Habitat project
BEATRICE - More acreage and better habitat are on the way for several upland wildlife species in southeast Nebraska. Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency Executive Director John Berge is announcing the opening of applications for a special Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) initiative designed to increase habitat for upland wildlife. 69...
News Channel Nebraska
Southeast leads rural Nebraska in flu rates
LINCOLN - The state Department of Health and Human Services reports 108 influenza cases per 100,000 in population in Southeast Nebraska. It is the highest rate in Nebraska, except for Douglas County. Sarpy/Cass has a rate of 54 and Lancaster County 87. The number of school absences with flu like...
