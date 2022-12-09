ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crete, NE

Corn Nation

Running Back Kwinten Ives Commits to Nebraska Football

Nebraska picked up their 13th commitment for the 2023 class when Kwinten Ives, a running back/wide receiver from Beverly, NJ committed after visiting Lincoln this past weekend. Ives is 6-3, 180 pounds. He totalled 3,176 yards and 45 touchdowns in his career at Palmyra High School, including 26 touchdowns and...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Rhule captivates PBA crowd, says staff is 'on a mission'

LINCOLN - At halftime of the Nebraska men's basketball game on Saturday with fourth-ranked Purdue, as has become tradition, Nebraska introduced new football Head Coach Matt Rhule. Rhule was officially hired on Friday, November 27 and introduced to the public the following Monday. The ceremony this past weekend gave Rhule...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska snags commitment from IMG Academy CB Safeeullah

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football landed another commitment on Monday from IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah. Safeeullah announced his commitment on social media Monday. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect received an offer from Nebraska last week. Safeeullah also received Power Five offers from Boston College, Kentucky and Ole Miss.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Husker Mash: The analytics tool with the Rhule hire, learning more NU staffers, Colorado wants the red out

Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. On the day Matt Rhule was introduced as Nebraska's head coach, Trev Alberts said Rhule was the coach he felt was best equipped for Nebraska to "build the foundation needed." In arriving to that conclusion, Alberts crunched his share of numbers too.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule hammers importance of Nebraska rebuild, tells Husker faithful it's not just another assignment

Matt Rhule addressed the crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena as Nebraska hoops prepared to take on No. 4 Purdue. The new Huskers HC fired the crowd up. Rhule comes to Nebraska from the Carolina Panthers in the NFL and explained what makes Nebraska a special job. Rhule stated that Nebraska is not just another coaching job and that it’s a mission for himself and his coaching staff to rebuild the program.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Firefighters battle Columbus blaze Monday afternoon

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Firefighters battled a blaze in a Columbus neighborhood late Monday afternoon. First responders were called to the area of 12th Street and 37th Avenue after receiving reports of a camper on fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. Witnesses on scene reported seeing the fire move toward other buildings.
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Ten Huskers Earn Academic All-Big Ten Honors

Ten Nebraska volleyball student-athletes were named to the Fall Academic All-Big Ten Team announced on Friday. Junior Anni Evans led the group with a 3.944 GPA majoring in psychology for her second career Fall Academic All-Big Ten honor. Nicklin Hames and Kaitlyn Hord each received their fourth career Fall Academic...
LINCOLN, NE
AllHuskers

Tad Stryker: The Stabilizer

An old proverb says a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. Although the record doesn’t lie (Nebraska has six consecutive losing seasons, something I never thought I’d live to see), I remain optimistic. I believe Nebraska football had enough talent on the roster to win at least seven games in 2019, 2021 and 2022, and I don’t think the Cornhuskers really have quite that arduous a trek ahead of them.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Monday Forecast: Cloudy, breezy with drizzle and rain

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our recently quiet weather pattern turns into a more active one thanks to a strong weather system moving in from the west. This system will bring cloudy and windy conditions plus the chance for measurable precipitation over the next several days. Monday will bring widespread fog,...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln business owner hosts first solo large-scale vendor show

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, those looking to get that last-minute personal holiday gift gathered outside the Cornhusker Marriott Conference Center to attend a craft and vendor show. Around 100 vendors were present at the show with many of them being local businesses in the...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Symptoms of Art at Peru State campus

PERU – Three Peru State College seniors personally greeted visitors at a reception on campus this weekend, but there’s plenty to learn about the artists even when it is just the art doing the talking. Kaitlin Rumbaugh said cows are her muse for her digital photography. Rumbaugh: “Mine’s...
PERU, NE
nomadlawyer.org

Lincoln: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Lincoln, Nebraska

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lincoln, Nebraska. Visiting the capital city of Lincoln, Nebraska is a great opportunity to learn about the state’s history. You can learn about the challenges faced by the first pioneers of the US. You can also visit a number of interesting museums. The...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mindi Fritton got the opportunity of a lifetime, getting a chance to participate in a show she’d watched since she was a child. Wednesday night, Mindi was featured on an episode of Wheel of Fortune as a contestant during a September 29th taping in Culver City.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Lincoln man loses 25 gold coins worth $100,000 in burglary, police say

An 82-year-old Lincoln man is out 25 gold coins worth $100,000 after they were stolen from his private collection sometime in November, according to police. The man reported the theft at the Lincoln Police Department's service desk shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after noticing the coins had gone missing, Capt. Todd Kocian said.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Southeast leads rural Nebraska in flu rates

LINCOLN - The state Department of Health and Human Services reports 108 influenza cases per 100,000 in population in Southeast Nebraska. It is the highest rate in Nebraska, except for Douglas County. Sarpy/Cass has a rate of 54 and Lancaster County 87. The number of school absences with flu like...
NEBRASKA STATE

