Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: New payment program worth millions by Kathy Hochul could benefit youMark StarNew York City, NY
2 Kilos of Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic StopBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Minimum Wage Increase in NYBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
thechiefonline.com
Schoology: The New Look in the Massapequa School District
A wave of confusion flooded over Massapequa High School’s students, teachers, and guardians as they attempted to navigate a new management tool, Schoology. After it was announced that PowerSchool Learning, also known as Haiku, was not going to be used after the 2021-2022 school year came to an end, members of the Massapequa High School community were anxious to find out about the new program that would replace it.
osoblanco.org
Pat-Med District Grieves Over Suicide Death Of A Student
Officials from the Patchogue-Medford School District say that students and staff are saddened by the death of a student who took his or her own life on Sunday. In a letter to parents sent on Tuesday, Superintendent Donna Jones called the death of Medford Elementary School student Anders Hart “a heartbreaking passing.”
Nassau Community College reverses course, will not reinstate mandatory mask mandate
Nassau Community College has updated its website to say masks are recommended, but not required.
When is winter break for NYC students? Here are key dates from public and Catholic school calendars.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City students in public and Catholic schools will soon get a break from school later this month. Students will be able to enjoy time off during a week-long winter break — which gives time off for Christmas Eve, Christmas, Kwanzaa, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Herald Community Newspapers
$39 million bond fails in North Bellmore Schools
A $39 million bond failed to pass yesterday in the North Bellmore School District. Throughout the summer and beginning of the school year, the district has been presenting the findings of its state-mandated, buildings conditions survey, that was submitted to the state in early 2021. The need for some extensive...
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need money
Only a few days are left to apply. A lot is happening in New York to provide people with financial assistance. Some programs have been initiated to help people buy food, and others will help you land a well-paying job.
sccclighthousenews.org
Book Bans at an All-Time High
Book challenges and bans in school and public libraries nationwide are at an all-time high. Conservative politicians and activists have curated and disseminated lists of books they consider harmful to children. These books include those about the LGBTQ+ community, comprehensive sex education, and race/racism. According to an American Library Association...
theexaminernews.com
Optum: ‘Special Place’ Beset by Maddening Phone Woes, Alleged Doctor Shortages
While my favorite type of written-word journalism to read is often the straightforward, balanced news report, the format and its rightful traditions sometimes put the squeeze on important truth-telling. In late July, a respected member of the community, Bedford Corners resident Jennifer Saine, contacted me, asking if we could report...
NYC civil service exams open for December: Here are the salaries for each job
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for December, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Dec. 1. Exam applications currently open include: associate correctional counselor (NYC H+H); carpenter; carpenter (NYC H+H); child protective specialist;...
Suffolk Harley Owners Group raises money and delivers gifts to children at Ronald McDonald House
Nick Nigro, the group’s leader, began the annual ride four years ago with just a handful of volunteers.
longisland.com
Wayback Burgers Announces Newest Restaurant Coming to West Islip, NY
Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, today announced a lease signing for a new restaurant in Suffolk County. Located at 425 Union Boulevard in West Islip, NY, the restaurant will be the sixth Wayback Burgers location in New York, and the first owned and operated by local franchisees, Michael Gallagher and Michael Gallagher Jr. The new location is projected to add 30 new jobs to the local economy and expected to open in summer 2023.
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau County celebrates Hanukkah
Nassau County will celebrate Hanukkah on the front steps of the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building at 1550 Franklin Ave., in Mineola on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. County Executive Bruce Blakeman will mark the eight-day Jewish Fesitval of Lights during the event being called Latkes and Lights....
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Unveils Final Redesign of Suffolk Transit Bus Network
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has unveiled the final redesign plan of the Suffolk County Transit bus system. The final network plan reflects a multi-year community input process and was produced as part of the County’s ongoing Reimagine Transit Initiative, which is intended to restructure Suffolk County’s bus network in order to provide more useful, reliable service for residents.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Casino set to open on December 28
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Resorts World Hudson Valley is making good on its promise to open before the end of the year with the announcement that it will open its doors to the public on Wednesday, December 28. The electronic gaming facility at the Newburgh Mall in the Town...
State DOT Opens New Facility in Huntington
New York State officially opened its a maintenance facilty on East Jericho Turnpike Monday, shortly after the overnight sprinkling of a snow served as a reminder of the work to come. Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez and Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy cut Read More ...
New ShopRite Opens In Huntington Commons Shopping Center
A new supermarket has opened for business on Long Island. The ribbon-cutting and grand opening event for the new ShopRite in the Huntington Commons shopping center was set for 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, representatives announced. The 65,000-square-foot store, located at 839 New York Ave. in Huntington, is opened...
Bridgeport family evicted last month says they will be homeless by Monday
For one Bridgeport family, the issue of seniors living on the street will soon become their reality.
Popular Eatery Reveals Opening Date For Second Location In Nassau County
Lovers of all things pasta can soon get their fill with a popular eatery set to open its second location on Long Island. The new Noodles & Company in Farmingdale, located at 909 Broadhollow Road, will open Wednesday, Dec. 14, the company revealed. It will mark the second Nassau County...
midislandtimes.com
Town: File for property tax exemptions now
Oyster Bay Town Receiver of Taxes Jeff Pravato has announced that residents may apply for New York State property tax exemptions from now through January 2, 2023. Homeowners wishing to receive exemptions on their 2023-2024 School taxes and 2024 General taxes must file with the Nassau County Department of Assessment or New York State prior to the January 2nd deadline.
Mortgage Lender Lays Off 119 Melville Employees, State Filing Reports
A national reverse mortgage lender has laid off more than 100 of its Long Island employees, according to a state filing.Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC laid off 119 employees from its Melville branch on Tuesday, Nov. 29, according to a WARN Notice posted on Friday, Dec. 9.The reason for the layof…
Comments / 0