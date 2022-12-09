ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syosset, NY

thechiefonline.com

Schoology: The New Look in the Massapequa School District

A wave of confusion flooded over Massapequa High School’s students, teachers, and guardians as they attempted to navigate a new management tool, Schoology. After it was announced that PowerSchool Learning, also known as Haiku, was not going to be used after the 2021-2022 school year came to an end, members of the Massapequa High School community were anxious to find out about the new program that would replace it.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
osoblanco.org

Pat-Med District Grieves Over Suicide Death Of A Student

Officials from the Patchogue-Medford School District say that students and staff are saddened by the death of a student who took his or her own life on Sunday. In a letter to parents sent on Tuesday, Superintendent Donna Jones called the death of Medford Elementary School student Anders Hart “a heartbreaking passing.”
MEDFORD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

$39 million bond fails in North Bellmore Schools

A $39 million bond failed to pass yesterday in the North Bellmore School District. Throughout the summer and beginning of the school year, the district has been presenting the findings of its state-mandated, buildings conditions survey, that was submitted to the state in early 2021. The need for some extensive...
BELLMORE, NY
sccclighthousenews.org

Book Bans at an All-Time High

Book challenges and bans in school and public libraries nationwide are at an all-time high. Conservative politicians and activists have curated and disseminated lists of books they consider harmful to children. These books include those about the LGBTQ+ community, comprehensive sex education, and race/racism. According to an American Library Association...
SMITHTOWN, NY
theexaminernews.com

Optum: ‘Special Place’ Beset by Maddening Phone Woes, Alleged Doctor Shortages

While my favorite type of written-word journalism to read is often the straightforward, balanced news report, the format and its rightful traditions sometimes put the squeeze on important truth-telling. In late July, a respected member of the community, Bedford Corners resident Jennifer Saine, contacted me, asking if we could report...
BEDFORD, NY
longisland.com

Wayback Burgers Announces Newest Restaurant Coming to West Islip, NY

Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, today announced a lease signing for a new restaurant in Suffolk County. Located at 425 Union Boulevard in West Islip, NY, the restaurant will be the sixth Wayback Burgers location in New York, and the first owned and operated by local franchisees, Michael Gallagher and Michael Gallagher Jr. The new location is projected to add 30 new jobs to the local economy and expected to open in summer 2023.
WEST ISLIP, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau County celebrates Hanukkah

Nassau County will celebrate Hanukkah on the front steps of the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building at 1550 Franklin Ave., in Mineola on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. County Executive Bruce Blakeman will mark the eight-day Jewish Fesitval of Lights during the event being called Latkes and Lights....
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk County Executive Bellone Unveils Final Redesign of Suffolk Transit Bus Network

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has unveiled the final redesign plan of the Suffolk County Transit bus system. The final network plan reflects a multi-year community input process and was produced as part of the County’s ongoing Reimagine Transit Initiative, which is intended to restructure Suffolk County’s bus network in order to provide more useful, reliable service for residents.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Casino set to open on December 28

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Resorts World Hudson Valley is making good on its promise to open before the end of the year with the announcement that it will open its doors to the public on Wednesday, December 28. The electronic gaming facility at the Newburgh Mall in the Town...
NEWBURGH, NY
HuntingtonNow

State DOT Opens New Facility in Huntington

New York State officially opened its a maintenance facilty on East Jericho Turnpike Monday, shortly after the overnight sprinkling of a snow served as a reminder of the work to come. Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez and Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy cut Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Daily Voice

New ShopRite Opens In Huntington Commons Shopping Center

A new supermarket has opened for business on Long Island. The ribbon-cutting and grand opening event for the new ShopRite in the Huntington Commons shopping center was set for 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, representatives announced. The 65,000-square-foot store, located at 839 New York Ave. in Huntington, is opened...
HUNTINGTON, NY
midislandtimes.com

Town: File for property tax exemptions now

Oyster Bay Town Receiver of Taxes Jeff Pravato has announced that residents may apply for New York State property tax exemptions from now through January 2, 2023. Homeowners wishing to receive exemptions on their 2023-2024 School taxes and 2024 General taxes must file with the Nassau County Department of Assessment or New York State prior to the January 2nd deadline.
OYSTER BAY, NY

