BLK Prime statement: Terence Crawford – David Avanesyan PPV “a resounding success”
By Chris Williams: In a press release statement today from BLK Prime, they’re reporting that the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan per-per-view event was a “resounding success” and “exceeding initial projections.”. Interestingly, BLK Prime failed to report the buy totals that have come in thus far...
Crawford beats Avanesyan, open to Spence or Charlo next at 147 or 154
By Adam Baskin: Terence Crawford quickly took care of showcase opponent David Avanesyan last Saturday night, stopping him in the sixth round in his one-fight deal with BLK Prime on pay-per-view at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) nailed the EBU 147-lb belt holder Avanesyan...
Caleb Plant has “magical powers like Canelo” says Jose Benavidez Sr
By Sean Jones: Jose Benavidez Sr says Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant is suddenly producing “magical powers” similar to the ones that Canelo Alvarez possessed when he was knocking everybody out, breaking arms and jaws. Jose Sr. says Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) couldn’t crack an egg before, and...
Sandor Martin predicts Regis Prograis destroys Teofimo Lopez
By Craig Daly: Sandor Martin predicts that WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis will “destroy” Teofimo Lopez next if the New Yorker goes in that direction for his next fight. Teo already made it clear after the fight that he wants WBO 140-lb champion Josh Taylor, not Prograis.
Leo Santa Cruz vacates WBA title, Leigh Wood elevated
By Brian Webber: Leigh Wood is now the sole WBA featherweight champion after the World Boxing Association revealed today that Leo Santa Cruz has vacated his 126-lb ‘Super’ title. With Santa Cruz giving up his WBA belt, the 34-year-old Wood (26-2, 16 KOs) is the only champion with...
Inoue vs Butler: Start Time, Date, Live TV & Streaming
By Charles Brun: IBF, WBA & WBC bantamweight champion Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue will battle WBO champ Paul Butler for the 118-lb undisputed championship on December 13th at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. On paper, a fast knockout victory for Inoue would seem to be a foregone conclusion,...
Inoue vs. Butler: Can Paul defeat ‘Monster’ Naoya?
By Barry Holbrook: Paul Butler says he sees flaws in the game of the undefeated superstar Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue ahead of Tuesday’s undisputed bantamweight clash at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The ‘Baby Faced Assassin’ Butler (34-2, 15 KOs) will have his WBO bantamweight title on...
Shakur Stevenson talking George Kambosos next for March or April
By Chris Williams: Shakur Stevenson could be making his debut at 135 in March or April against former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. Shakur has been complaining 24/7 about Pitbull Cruz and William Zepeda, having turned him down for a fight for over a month. Stevenson has been overdramatizing the fact that Pitbull and Zepeda won’t fight him.
Naoya Inoue Vs. Paul Butler On Dec.13th In Japan, Live On ESPN+ At 2:30 A.m. ET
By Robert Segal: Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue and Paul Butler are ready for their undisputed clash at bantamweight on December 13th in Japan. The Inoue vs. Butler fight will be LIVE on ESPN+ at 2:30 a.m. ET in the U.S. WBO bantamweight champion Butler (32-2, 15 KOs) figures to...
Warrington vs. Lopez: Tonight’s Live Results From Leeds
By Mark Eisner: Luis Alberto Lopez (27-2, 15 KOs) put on a masterclass performance, defeating IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington (31-2-1, 8 KOs) by a 12 round majority decision on Saturday night at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. The scores were 115-113, 115-113 for Lopez, and 114-114 even....
Eddie Hearn says Crawford vs. Spence won’t do well in UK
By Chris Williams: British promoter Eddie Hearn says Terence Crawford is wrong about believing that a fight between him and Errol Spence Jr will do better numbers by staging it in the UK rather than the United States. With Crawford now his own boss, he’s going to make it next...
Dillian Whyte to Anthony Joshua: “Let’s run it back”
By Charles Brun: Dillian Whyte is already impatient to get the rematch with former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. The #6 WBC ranked Whyte (29-3, 19 KOs) took to social media to send a message to Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) to urge him along, saying, “Let’s run it back.”
Tim Tszyu has the power to unseat Jermell Charlo
By Jake Tiernan: Jermell Charlo is facing his first real threat to his short seven-month reign as the four-belt undisputed champion when he faces the powerful Tim Tszyu late next month on January 28th on Showtime at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Paradise, Nevada, U.S. Most would agree that Tszyu...
The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings
The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
Regis Prograis says Spence vs. Crawford won’t happen next
By Allan Fox: Regis Prograis says the Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford fight won’t happen next because the “cliques” in boxing will get in the way. According to Prograis, the different cliques don’t get along. Prograis points out that the Spence-Crawford fight has been talked...
John Ryder reveals how he’ll beat Canelo Alvarez
By Dan Ambrose: John Ryder says he’s still hoping he gets the fight against Canelo Alvarez for next May on Cinco de Mayo. ‘The Gorilla’ Ryder says he plans on taking the fight to the inside against Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) and beating him at his own game.
Boxing Results: Xander Zayas Passes Latest Test With UD Win
By Vince D’Writer: Rising undefeated junior middleweight contender Xander Zayas passes his latest test in the squared circle, as he defeats Alexis Salazar (24-5, 9 KOs) by way of unanimous decision on December 10 at Madison Square Garden. Zayas has reached the point of his career where every time...
Adrien Broner wants Prograis after Redkach fight
By Allan Fox: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner has already lined up a title shot against Regis Prograis for his WBC light welterweight belt after his February fight against Ivan Redkach on BLK Prime. To be fair to the fans, Broner should have to work his way into a...
Teofimo Lopez bitter in victory: “Let them hate”
By Sam Volz: Teofimo Lopez seemed bitter in victory today, posting on social media a gloating message following what many fans feel was a hometown 10 round split decision over visiting fighter Sandor Martin last Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. Some fans feel that two judges...
