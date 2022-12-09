Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewis-Clark State's Ellie Sander Named CCC Player of the Week Following Career Weekend
LEWISTON - After putting together the biggest game of her career over the weekend, Lewis-Clark State Warrior Women's Basketball sophomore Ellie Sander has been voted the Cascade Conference Rize Laboratory Women's Basketball Player of the Week. The sophomore from Spokane, WA becomes the third different LC State Women’s Basketball player...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
No. 13 Warrior Women Close Out Weekend with Win Over George Fox
LEWISTON - The No. 13 LC State Women's Basketball team wrapped up the homestand with a 70-41 victory over NCAA Division III George Fox on Saturday. Every Warrior scored in the contest to close out non-conference play. With the victory, LC State holds a record of 8-1 heading into the...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Bantam Girls Victorious, Boys Suffer First Loss of Season in Saturday Afternoon Basketball Doubleheader Against Freeman
CLARKSTON - The Clarkston Bantam Girls and Boys split a basketball doubleheader against the Freeman Scotties Saturday at Kramer Gym. In the first contest of the afternoon, the Bantam Girls (3-1) pulled away in the second half for a 61-53 victory. In the nightcap, the Bantam Boys (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season, falling 62-50 to the Scotties.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Gonzaga Looking to Stay on Track Monday Night Against Northern Illinois as Date with #4 Alabama Looms Saturday
SPOKANE - Mark Few and the 15th-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-3) will be looking for their third consecutive victory Monday night when they host the Northern Illinois Huskies (3-6) at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, WA. A win would put Gonzaga at a new season-long three game winning streak. Two...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Warrior Track and Field Sets Four Records, Hits One Qualifying Mark to Open Season
SPOKANE - Four records fell and a spot at nationals was clinched at the first indoor track and field meet of the season for LC State. Lewiston natives Madigan Kelly and Anika Grogan picked up where they left off last season, while London Kirk continued to make dents in the record book. Freshman Trenton Johnson made his transition from cross country to field events one to remember with a record in the triple jump.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Former WSU Football Coach Mike Leach Reportedly in Critical Condition Following 'Personal Health Issue'
MISSISSIPPI - Former Washington State University Football coach and current Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach was hospitalized on Sunday following a "personal health issue" at his home. According to an update shared Monday morning on the Mississippi State Football Twitter page, Leach was transferred to the University of Mississippi...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
20-Year-Old Woman Found Living with Dead Animals in Her Shared Pullman Apartment Sentenced for Animal Cruelty
PULLMAN - The 20-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty after over a dozen dead animals were found inside the Pullman apartment she shared with her boyfriend has been sentenced. Sydney Weston received a Special Mental Health Sentencing Alternative during a hearing Friday in Whitman County Superior Court in...
