ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewis-Clark State's Ellie Sander Named CCC Player of the Week Following Career Weekend

LEWISTON - After putting together the biggest game of her career over the weekend, Lewis-Clark State Warrior Women's Basketball sophomore Ellie Sander has been voted the Cascade Conference Rize Laboratory Women's Basketball Player of the Week. The sophomore from Spokane, WA becomes the third different LC State Women’s Basketball player...
LEWISTON, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

No. 13 Warrior Women Close Out Weekend with Win Over George Fox

LEWISTON - The No. 13 LC State Women's Basketball team wrapped up the homestand with a 70-41 victory over NCAA Division III George Fox on Saturday. Every Warrior scored in the contest to close out non-conference play. With the victory, LC State holds a record of 8-1 heading into the...
LEWISTON, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Bantam Girls Victorious, Boys Suffer First Loss of Season in Saturday Afternoon Basketball Doubleheader Against Freeman

CLARKSTON - The Clarkston Bantam Girls and Boys split a basketball doubleheader against the Freeman Scotties Saturday at Kramer Gym. In the first contest of the afternoon, the Bantam Girls (3-1) pulled away in the second half for a 61-53 victory. In the nightcap, the Bantam Boys (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season, falling 62-50 to the Scotties.
CLARKSTON, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Warrior Track and Field Sets Four Records, Hits One Qualifying Mark to Open Season

SPOKANE - Four records fell and a spot at nationals was clinched at the first indoor track and field meet of the season for LC State. Lewiston natives Madigan Kelly and Anika Grogan picked up where they left off last season, while London Kirk continued to make dents in the record book. Freshman Trenton Johnson made his transition from cross country to field events one to remember with a record in the triple jump.
LEWISTON, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Former WSU Football Coach Mike Leach Reportedly in Critical Condition Following 'Personal Health Issue'

MISSISSIPPI - Former Washington State University Football coach and current Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach was hospitalized on Sunday following a "personal health issue" at his home. According to an update shared Monday morning on the Mississippi State Football Twitter page, Leach was transferred to the University of Mississippi...
PULLMAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy