SPOKANE - Four records fell and a spot at nationals was clinched at the first indoor track and field meet of the season for LC State. Lewiston natives Madigan Kelly and Anika Grogan picked up where they left off last season, while London Kirk continued to make dents in the record book. Freshman Trenton Johnson made his transition from cross country to field events one to remember with a record in the triple jump.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO