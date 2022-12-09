STOCKHOLM & FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 12, 2022-- As part of a government-to-government agreement between Sweden and the Slovak Republic, the Ministry of Defence of the Slovak Republic has signed a $1.37 billion (€1.3 billion) agreement for the delivery of 152 CV9035 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) from BAE Systems. The CV90s will be produced and delivered in several configurations with the full cooperation of Slovak industry including ZTS - ŠPECIÁL as the main industry partner to BAE Systems. Other Slovak state-owned and private companies will take critical roles in producing the vehicles and supporting the program in the longer term. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221211005074/en/ Slovakia has signed a $1.37 billion deal for 152 CV90s from BAE Systems under a government-to-government agreement. (Credit: BAE Systems)

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO