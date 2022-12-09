ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

loudounnow.com

Parents Want Loudoun School Board to Delay Attendance Zone Vote

Parents in several secondary school attendance zones in central Loudoun up for a possible change are asking the School Board to wait on the vote. They said there are many factors at play, including students’ mental health, the recent addition of two new Board members, the firing of the superintendent last week and subsequent upheaval. Some said they also feel rezoning secondary schools, then elementary schools early next year, is counterproductive.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Former Loudoun County Superintendent Indicted by Special Grand Jury

A judge ordered special grand jury indictments against the recently fired Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent and the district's spokesman unsealed a week after the release of the grand jury's report detailing failures with the handling of two sexual assaults involving a student. The grand jury indicted former Superintendent Scott...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Boyd Named Loudoun Transportation, Infrastructure Director

Nancy Boyd has been named Loudoun County’s new director of Department of Transportation and Capital Infrastructure. She has been serving as acting director since May, after former director Joe Kroboth was promoted to assistant county administrator. “Ms. Boyd has played a key role in a number of transportation initiatives...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Prince William Co. supervisor resigns because of possible conflicts of interest surrounding data centers

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A Prince William County board member is stepping down this week. Supervisor Pete Candland is a Republican representing Gainesville. Candland recently recused himself from votes on the controversial Prince William County Digital Gateway data centers project because he and his wife agreed to sell their home to company involved in the project.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Stafford County High Schools and teachers earn W!SE Financial Literacy Test awards

Stafford County High Schools and teachers earn W!SE Financial Literacy Test awards. Brooke Point, Colonial Forge, and Mountain View High Schools have earned recognition as Working in Support of Education (W!se) Financial Literacy Blue Star Schools for the 2021-2022 school year for outstanding student performance on the W!se Financial Literacy Certification Test.
Inside Nova

Prince William County Supervisor Candland announces resignation

Prince William County Supervisor Pete Candland is resigning from his post by the end the year, he announced Saturday. Candland’s decision comes after a tumultuous year during which he faced a recall petition and lawsuits related to the controversial PW Digital Gateway data center project in his district. The...
Shore News Network

School’s Leadership Program Created To Combat Systemic Racism Is Racist, Parents Say

Reagan Reese on December 9, 2022 Several parents are arguing that a Virginia school’s student ambassador program created to fight systemic racism is discriminating against students on the basis of race, according to Court House News. While white students make up nearly 45% of the school, just 17% of the student ambassador program is comprised of white students, CourtHouse News reported. Loudoun County school board’s attorney Andrew Selman argued that the parents’ students did not show interest in the club and were therefore not discriminated against, CourtHouse News reported. The student ambassador program also has an anonymous bias reporting application The post School’s Leadership Program Created To Combat Systemic Racism Is Racist, Parents Say appeared first on Shore News Network.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: One-time $1,000 bonus checks going out to Maryland school employees in five days

Christmas is coming early for employees of Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland, who are poised to receive a $1,000 bonus in five days. Funding for the employee appreciation bonus will stem from unfilled vacancies in the school system and will be rolled out to "all permanent employees except those on a leave of absence" on Dec. 16 as a gesture of appreciation, according to the superintendent.
MARYLAND STATE
loudounnow.com

Grand Jury Indictments Against Ziegler, Loudoun Schools Spokesman Unsealed

Four indictments have been issued against two Loudoun County Public Schools officials. The special grand jury’s indictments were unsealed today by a Loudoun County judge. Former Superintendent Scott Ziegler is charged with one count of false publication, one count of prohibited conduct, and one count of penalizing an employee for a court appearance. All are misdemeanors. Ziegler was fired last week, one day after the grand jury issued the findings of its eight-month investigation into the Loudoun County Public Schools’ sexual assault scandal.
loudounnow.com

Residents Light up Lovettsville

Neighborhoods in Lovettsville on Saturday were illuminated to take part in the town’s Light Up Lovettsville Competition. The judges toured the town in a bus to visit homes and businesses nominated by residents. Awards will be presented at the town’s next town council meeting on Thursday Dec. 15.
LOVETTSVILLE, VA
titantime.org

Schedule Changes at Tuscarora High Impact Students and Teachers

FREDERICK, MD- As it becomes time for standardized tests to be completed at Tuscarora, schedule changes are imminent. Here’s what students, teachers, and the Tuscarora community need to know about these schedule changes. Every school day from December 7, 2022, until December 16, 2022, the English and Math standardized...
TUSCARORA, MD
mocoshow.com

Urgent Message from the MCPS School System Medical Officer Concerning Synthetic Opioids, Especially Fentanyl

Montgomery County Public Schools sent out the following community message from MCPS Medical Officer Patricia Kapunan on Friday, December 9:. I am reaching out to make sure students, staff, and families are aware of a very dangerous trend in substance use affecting our community. Synthetic opioids, specifically illegally made fentanyl, are increasingly responsible for overdoses and overdose deaths. In 2021, over 70% of all overdoses in Montgomery County were fentanyl related including substances laced with fentanyl or substances that look like something else (e.g., Xanax, Adderall, Percocet, or oxycodone) but had fentanyl in them. MCPS continues to work diligently alongside local government authorities and community partners on a comprehensive and coordinated approach to this dangerous epidemic.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

