Parents Want Loudoun School Board to Delay Attendance Zone Vote
Parents in several secondary school attendance zones in central Loudoun up for a possible change are asking the School Board to wait on the vote. They said there are many factors at play, including students’ mental health, the recent addition of two new Board members, the firing of the superintendent last week and subsequent upheaval. Some said they also feel rezoning secondary schools, then elementary schools early next year, is counterproductive.
Former Loudoun County Superintendent Indicted by Special Grand Jury
A judge ordered special grand jury indictments against the recently fired Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent and the district's spokesman unsealed a week after the release of the grand jury's report detailing failures with the handling of two sexual assaults involving a student. The grand jury indicted former Superintendent Scott...
Boyd Named Loudoun Transportation, Infrastructure Director
Nancy Boyd has been named Loudoun County’s new director of Department of Transportation and Capital Infrastructure. She has been serving as acting director since May, after former director Joe Kroboth was promoted to assistant county administrator. “Ms. Boyd has played a key role in a number of transportation initiatives...
Prince William Co. supervisor resigns because of possible conflicts of interest surrounding data centers
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A Prince William County board member is stepping down this week. Supervisor Pete Candland is a Republican representing Gainesville. Candland recently recused himself from votes on the controversial Prince William County Digital Gateway data centers project because he and his wife agreed to sell their home to company involved in the project.
Stafford County High Schools and teachers earn W!SE Financial Literacy Test awards
Stafford County High Schools and teachers earn W!SE Financial Literacy Test awards. Brooke Point, Colonial Forge, and Mountain View High Schools have earned recognition as Working in Support of Education (W!se) Financial Literacy Blue Star Schools for the 2021-2022 school year for outstanding student performance on the W!se Financial Literacy Certification Test.
Arlington Community High School finds next temporary home in Ballston office building
(Updated 12:40 p.m.) Arlington Community High School is set to take over part of an office building in Ballston next year. The semi-nomadic school has had many temporary homes over the years, and is currently located in the former Fenwick building (800 S. Walter Reed Drive). Now, it will move...
Ex-Loudoun superintendent, PR officer indicted by grand jury
The former superintendent and public information officer for Loudoun county Public Schools have been indicted on a total of four counts related to the school division's response to two sexual assaults committed by a student.
Prince William County Supervisor Candland announces resignation
Prince William County Supervisor Pete Candland is resigning from his post by the end the year, he announced Saturday. Candland’s decision comes after a tumultuous year during which he faced a recall petition and lawsuits related to the controversial PW Digital Gateway data center project in his district. The...
School’s Leadership Program Created To Combat Systemic Racism Is Racist, Parents Say
Reagan Reese on December 9, 2022 Several parents are arguing that a Virginia school’s student ambassador program created to fight systemic racism is discriminating against students on the basis of race, according to Court House News. While white students make up nearly 45% of the school, just 17% of the student ambassador program is comprised of white students, CourtHouse News reported. Loudoun County school board’s attorney Andrew Selman argued that the parents’ students did not show interest in the club and were therefore not discriminated against, CourtHouse News reported. The student ambassador program also has an anonymous bias reporting application The post School’s Leadership Program Created To Combat Systemic Racism Is Racist, Parents Say appeared first on Shore News Network.
Stimulus update: One-time $1,000 bonus checks going out to Maryland school employees in five days
Christmas is coming early for employees of Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland, who are poised to receive a $1,000 bonus in five days. Funding for the employee appreciation bonus will stem from unfilled vacancies in the school system and will be rolled out to "all permanent employees except those on a leave of absence" on Dec. 16 as a gesture of appreciation, according to the superintendent.
Grand Jury Indictments Against Ziegler, Loudoun Schools Spokesman Unsealed
Four indictments have been issued against two Loudoun County Public Schools officials. The special grand jury’s indictments were unsealed today by a Loudoun County judge. Former Superintendent Scott Ziegler is charged with one count of false publication, one count of prohibited conduct, and one count of penalizing an employee for a court appearance. All are misdemeanors. Ziegler was fired last week, one day after the grand jury issued the findings of its eight-month investigation into the Loudoun County Public Schools’ sexual assault scandal.
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department donates cruiser to Calhoun County
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Christmas has come early for the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department as they have received a police cruiser as a donation from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department. On December 9, Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon presented Calhoun County Sheriff Warren Basnett with a retired...
Residents Light up Lovettsville
Neighborhoods in Lovettsville on Saturday were illuminated to take part in the town’s Light Up Lovettsville Competition. The judges toured the town in a bus to visit homes and businesses nominated by residents. Awards will be presented at the town’s next town council meeting on Thursday Dec. 15.
Fairfax Police officer hurt in crash near George Mason University
A Fairfax County Police officer was released from the hospital the day after sustaining serious injuries from a crash that took place in front of one of the entrances to George Mason University.
Fairfax Co. officer involved in crash while en route to priority call
A motor officer with the Fairfax County Police Department sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries Friday when he crashed into the back of a moving vehicle while en route to a priority call, according to the FCPD. Just after 12:30 p.m., the officer, as well as two additional motor units, were...
Schedule Changes at Tuscarora High Impact Students and Teachers
FREDERICK, MD- As it becomes time for standardized tests to be completed at Tuscarora, schedule changes are imminent. Here’s what students, teachers, and the Tuscarora community need to know about these schedule changes. Every school day from December 7, 2022, until December 16, 2022, the English and Math standardized...
‘We're All Hoyas': Georgetown Students Hold Sit-In After Student Reports Racism on Campus
A Georgetown University student who said she experienced a hate crime on campus held a sit-in with classmates on Saturday. LaHannah Giles was among a group of friends sitting outside of Healey Family Student Center in April when she said a white student began yelling racial slurs from a window of one of the residence halls.
Northern Virginia Leaders Want North and South Express Lanes All Day on I-95
Leaders in Northern Virginia want a major change in direction for the Interstate 95 express lanes. Currently, the lanes operate in rush-hour directions only, but that concept is likely headed for a U-turn. It would be a major change for the I-95 express lanes running from the Beltway down to Fredericksburg, eventually.
Fairfax County Police Request Gift Card Donations for Children Affected by Violence
If you’re looking for a cause to contribute to this holiday season, Fairfax County police are asking the public for gift card donations for children affected by violence. Police say this year, their Victim Services Division worked hundreds of cases involving child victims and witnesses of domestic and sexual violence.
Urgent Message from the MCPS School System Medical Officer Concerning Synthetic Opioids, Especially Fentanyl
Montgomery County Public Schools sent out the following community message from MCPS Medical Officer Patricia Kapunan on Friday, December 9:. I am reaching out to make sure students, staff, and families are aware of a very dangerous trend in substance use affecting our community. Synthetic opioids, specifically illegally made fentanyl, are increasingly responsible for overdoses and overdose deaths. In 2021, over 70% of all overdoses in Montgomery County were fentanyl related including substances laced with fentanyl or substances that look like something else (e.g., Xanax, Adderall, Percocet, or oxycodone) but had fentanyl in them. MCPS continues to work diligently alongside local government authorities and community partners on a comprehensive and coordinated approach to this dangerous epidemic.
