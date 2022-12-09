ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

The sound of success for Tuloso-Midway seniors

By Naidy Escobar
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IU9Ii_0jccy1Yi00

Tuloso-Midway High School seniors have a new tradition to look forward to this year that will encourage them to strive for their goals and celebrate all of their accomplishments.

On Dec. 1, principal Gabe Alvarado, along with other staff members and parents, created a new tradition for the graduating seniors.

The committee called it the TM Acceptance Bell.

"It was actually a suggestion from one of our parents through a side-based committee. We were looking for ways to honor our seniors as they are graduating, and sometimes not all kids get the recognition from their peers as far as what they're doing and where they're going, " Alvarado said.

The bell is rung every Thursday once a student turns in a college acceptance letter or an enlistment letter to a military branch.

"It means that I am going to the next step and I am very excited about it," said Jade Cooper, a senior that just enlisted in the Army.

Cooper dreams of one day attending Harvard University and becoming a lawyer and said it was definitely a hard decision
to make.

She said she lost her grandfather a couple of years ago and he was an inspiration for her decision.

Parents and loved ones also get to be a big part of this day.

"This allows the student to be supported, and I think for the other students watching it's a great example(...), Seeing them will make them say "If I stick to my work ethic and take care of my business that could be me one day," said Jacob Garcia, Cooper's Youth pastor.

Along with the bell, the students place a sticker with their names and the place they have committed to on the cafeteria window.

Senior Mattux Moody will be playing baseball at the University of Houston and will be majoring in mathematics.

"I think it's pretty cool, it's something you should strive to want to do, to be able to celebrate," Moody said.

He said it's an achievement to see all of his hard work paying off.

Principal Alvarado said he hopes this new tradition encourages every student to strive for their goals and further their careers after high school.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII 3News

Choice Living Community to host Holiday Extravaganza for adults with disabilities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The holidays are a time for togetherness and understanding, regardless of background or ability. Dr. Scott of the Choice Living Community joined us live to invite the Coastal Bend to the living center's Holiday Extravaganza on Saturday. The Extravaganza will feature Christmas cookie decorating, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, karaoke, a giveaway for 33,000 books, and most of all, the chance for the community to view the center and meet the residents.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Houston woman killed in Alice crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman died after a crash in Jim Wells County Saturday morning. The crash occurred on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m., officials with the DPS said. A black Toyota Corolla was headed north on the main street crossover and ran a...
JIM WELLS COUNTY, TX
B93

Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust Ever Just Happened in Texas

U.S. Border Control Agents and Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized a record amount of liquid fentanyl during a routine traffic stop near Corpus Christi on December 2nd, 2022. This past September, Texas Border control Agents seized a record amount of Meth. Agents found an incredible 3 gallons of liquid...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KZTV 10

Robstown robotics team

The Robstown Early College High School Drone Team will be representing the Coastal Bend at a national competition for robotics this weekend.
ROBSTOWN, TX
KIII 3News

Two juveniles injured in shooting on Brooks Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two juveniles are recovering following a shooting earlier Thursday evening. According to Corpus Christi police, the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at a home on Brooks Drive. CCPD told 3NEWS that their injuries do appear to be non-life threatening. A suspect is in custody, said...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Westwood house fire leaves one pet dead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to a fire that came in as a 'car fire' around 9 a.m. on West Wood Dr. in Annaville. Upon arrival, fire crews noticed that the fire had actually started in the home and made its way to the cars. A German Shepard in the home did not make it out and died in the blaze.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KZTV 10

KZTV 10

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
749K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy