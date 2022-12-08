Read full article on original website
Arn Anderson Shares His Hopes For Son Brock In Pro Wrestling
On a recent edition of ARN, Arn Anderson talked about a wide range of topics including what his hopes for son Brock’s wrestling career could look like. Here are the highlights:. Being voted best interview in 1990 by the Wrestling Observer:. “At the time, you take it with a...
Card For Tonight’s NJPW Nemesis TV Tapings
NJPW is in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday night for an event titled NJPW Nemesis that will serve as television tapings for future episodes of NJPW Strong. Here is the final card:. Eddie Kingston, Homicide & David Finlay vs. Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight. STRONG Survivor Match for...
Lineup For This Week’s NJPW Broadcast On AXS TV
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the lineup for their weekly broadcast on AXS TV, which will feature action from the promotion’s recent Historic X-Over special in collaboration with STARDOM. Matches that will air include Will Ospreay defending the IWGP United States championship from Shota Umino, and the final...
Backstage Update On Pitches For WWE NXT Talent Call Ups
There have been pitches for numerous NXT talent to be called up to the WWE main roster, according to Fightful Select. NXT talent has regularly worked dark matches or on Main Event to help evaluate them. One NXT source indicated that “WWE higher-ups feel it gives them a more accurate reflection of how a talent would immediately connect with a main roster audience since they’re largely working in front of the same few hundred people on weekly NXT TV.”
WWE NXT Deadline Results 12/10/2022
– The WWE NXT Deadline Kickoff pre-show opens live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. McKenzie Mitchell welcomes us, and she’s joined by Sam Roberts and Denise Salcedo. The panel hypes tonight’s card. We go backstage to Kelly Kincaid, who is with Roxanne Perez. She’s drawn the #1 spot in the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match. She’s not happy but not sad either, and said she doesn’t know what the best position is because the match is new. She’s ready to get in the zone. Zoey Stark walks up and reveals she drew #2. Stark says she hopes Perez likes her time in the penalty box. We go back to the panel for a discussion on the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge, which will open the show. Sam predicts Stark to win, while Salcedo and the fans online go with Perez. Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes interrupt from backstage. Trick praises Hayes, and Hayes hypes himself up, but he won’t reveal his spot in the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge. The panel discusses tonight’s main event, and Sam goes with JD McDonagh as the winner, Salcedo and fans online predict Hayes will win.
Report: Sasha Banks Is Done With WWE
Mercedes Varnado (also known as Sasha Banks in WWE) is expected to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. As previously reported, New Japan believes she will be free and clear to appear on the show by January 4. This comes after she expressed interest in wrestling former WWE Superstar KAIRI in STARDOM, a sister company to NJPW. Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May.
Samoa Joe Discusses Current Run With AEW: “We’re Just Getting Started”
AEW superstar and current ROH TV champion and TNT champion Samoa Joe recently spoke with DAZN about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on his run with the promotion thus far, how much he enjoyed working with Juice Robinson at Final Battle, and what he would be doing if he weren’t wrestling for AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Backstage Note and Speculation on Sasha Banks – NJPW, Banks Spends Month Training for Comeback In Mexico
Multiple sources have now confirmed that Sasha Banks (Mercedes Vernado) is set to make an appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. The main show is scheduled for January 4 at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan, while a second night has been announced for January 21 at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan. It remains to be seen which show Banks will appear at.
NJPW Announces Card For World Tag League and Super Junior Tag league Finals Event
NJPW has revealed the full card for Wednesday’s World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League finals event. Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI will face Aussie Open’s Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis in the World Tag League finals, while Lio Rush and YOH take on Ace Austin and Chris Bey in the Super Junior Tag League finals. Here is the lineup:
Full Details on ROH HonorClub Return
Tony Khan Announces Relaunch of Ring of Honor’s HonorClub Platform. — More than two decades of Ring of Honor Content Now Available For $9.99/Month, With New PPV and TV Content To Come — December 11, 2022 – On the heels of a momentous Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view...
New Episode Of “WWE This Is Awesome” To Air On Peacock This Week
WWE has revealed that a brand new episode of This Is Awesome is set to premiere on WWE Network and Peacock this week. The episode will air on Friday and is titled This Is Awesome: Most Awesome Wrestling Games, focusing on the best video games in professional wrestling. Greg Miller...
Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE will hold Raw from Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI this Monday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 6,128 tickets and there are 1,010 left. The setup for the show is 7,138 seats. Here is the updated card for the show:. Raw Women’s Championship number one contender’s match: Alexa Bliss...
Matt Hardy and Private Party, Tay Melo, The Factory and More Set for Tonight’s AEW Dark
Six matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will look to take their record together to 6-1, while Tay Melo has a warm-up before her Winter Is Coming Dynamite match against Ruby Soho, Kip Sabian continues his chase to AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, and more.
Big Title Change at WWE NXT Deadline Tonight
The New Day are your new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, and the third WWE Triple Crown Tag Team Champions in history. Tonight’s NXT Deadline Premium Live Event saw Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods capture the NXT Tag Team Titles by defeating Kit Wilson and Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly.
New Singles Match Announced For MLW Blood & Thunder Event
Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Real1 (nZo aka Enzo Amore) will be taking on the legendary Microman at the promotion’s January 7th Blood & Thunder event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details can be found below. Major League Wrestling today announced...
Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,285 tickets, and there are 1,040 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. AEW World Championship and Dynamite Diamond ring winner takes all: MJF (c)...
Jim Ross Discusses Vince McMahon’s Relationship With Jim Cornette
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross explained that Vince McMahon and Jim Cornette were never on great terms:. “Contentious. I don’t know that Corny’s relationship with Vince has ever changed. They never got along great, but I think Corny had respect for the business, therefore Vince got some of that respect as well for what he had built in WWE, creating an environment where a lot of people, like Cornette, myself, and others, could make a living in the things we loved to do, and that was work in pro wrestling.”
NWA Announces Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of Power
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:. Champions Series: Dak Draper and Mims vs. Trevor Murdoch and Rhettt Titus. Champions Series: Chris Adonis vs. Jax Dane. Champions...
Sasha Banks’ NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Appearance Not Booked Through WWE
Mercedes Varnado (also known as Sasha Banks in WWE) is expected to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. It’s unclear whether she will just be in attendance for the show or appearing on the broadcast, but she’s being brought in. This comes after she expressed interest in wrestling former WWE Superstar KAIRI in STARDOM, a sister company to NJPW.
Opening Betting Odds For MJF vs. Ricky Starks
MJF will defend the AEW World Heavyweight Title against Ricky Starks on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The early betting odds are out for the match and list MJF as the -3000 favorite to retain the title, while Starks is the +800 underdog, according to Betonline.com. Here is the card:
