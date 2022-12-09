ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, NJ

shorelocalnews.com

Showboat brought holiday cheer to residents of Stanley Holmes Village in AC

ATLANTIC CITY NJ (December 12, 2022) – Showboat Atlantic City Owner and Tower Investments CEO Bart Blatstein and Tower Investments President Brandon Dixon served up a complimentary holiday meal to the residents of Stanley Holmes Village in Atlantic City. The executives and team members of Showboat Hotel and Tower Investments dished out a delicious dinner including turkey, steak, mashed potatoes, vegetables, stuffing, and dessert in the village’s community center where residents could dine in or take the meals to go.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey

A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
BRIDGETON, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Restaurants in Vineland, NJ

- Whether you're in the mood for a quick bite or a meal that you can enjoy with friends, there are several restaurants in Vineland, NJ, that you'll be happy to visit. There are so many restaurants to choose from you'll be hard-pressed to decide where to eat. Olympia Restaurant.
VINELAND, NJ
CBS Philly

30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore in Atlantic County

UPPER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, Atlantic County, was called to an unusual find Saturday morning. A 30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore at Strathmere Beach.The whale is still lying on the beach and is expected to be removed by the town. New Jersey wildlife workers were dealing with a similar situation back in July. A humpback whale washed up under a dock in the area of Grassy Sound Marina just off the coast in North Wildwood.  And two years ago, in December 2020, a town in Ocean County had to bury a frozen dead whale as its removal would have been nearly impossible.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Wolves Will Literally Lick Your Face At Awesome Wolf Rescue In Jackson, NJ

Everybody had a favorite animal growing up. Do you remember what yours was?. Ever since I was little, I was always drawn to wolves. I think it's because my mom was such a big Kevin Costner fan, so I watched "Dances With Wolves" way more times than any kid should have. It is funny, though, because I was afraid of the wolf scene from Disney's "Beauty And The Beast." So, I was afraid of animated wolves but fascinated by real ones, go figure.
JACKSON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ

Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
somerspoint.com

ACUA Offers Tips for Disposing of Holiday Packaging

The Atlantic County Utilities Authority wants to help residents to properly dispose of items commonly found during the holiday season. Extra packaging from deliveries and gift-giving and increased food consumption are some of the many ways waste piles up this time of year. Between November and December 2021, the tonnage of single-stream recycling accepted by the ACUA from residential recycling increased by nearly 14 percent.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ

