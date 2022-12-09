Read full article on original website
Showboat brought holiday cheer to residents of Stanley Holmes Village in AC
ATLANTIC CITY NJ (December 12, 2022) – Showboat Atlantic City Owner and Tower Investments CEO Bart Blatstein and Tower Investments President Brandon Dixon served up a complimentary holiday meal to the residents of Stanley Holmes Village in Atlantic City. The executives and team members of Showboat Hotel and Tower Investments dished out a delicious dinner including turkey, steak, mashed potatoes, vegetables, stuffing, and dessert in the village’s community center where residents could dine in or take the meals to go.
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this Winter
The cold weather is here to stay in New Jersey and while you always have the option to keep cozy at home and hibernate until spring, we think getting out of the house and attending a fun and exciting festival is a great way to make the season a bit more memorable.
This Unique New Jersey Holiday Trend Is Cool But May Actually Be Illegal
I’ve seen this a couple of times driving around Ocean and Monmouth Counties, and to be honest, it’s the first time I’ve ever seen it on the roadways, and I'm not sure if it's legal. Is this a thing in New Jersey, or am I just not...
‘Step into’ a holiday Hallmark movie this month in Bordentown, NJ
If you’re looking for some festive things to do this time of year before it’s too late, look no further! A super wholesome event is happening every Thursday in Bordentown during the Holiday Season that you for sure do not want to miss. I was scrolling on Facebook...
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey
A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
The Best Restaurants in Vineland, NJ
- Whether you're in the mood for a quick bite or a meal that you can enjoy with friends, there are several restaurants in Vineland, NJ, that you'll be happy to visit. There are so many restaurants to choose from you'll be hard-pressed to decide where to eat. Olympia Restaurant.
New Jersey board member faces blowback after decrying a poster about sexuality in an elementary school
Northern Burlington Board of Education member Angela Reading faced backlash from activists who claimed her Facebook post against sexual school curriculum was anti-LGBTQ+.
Ventnor Mayor Rejects ‘Ice Skating For Whites Only’ At AC Rink
Ventnor City Mayor Beth Maccagnano Holtzman is not sitting back any longer while some in Atlantic City are erroneously spreading the word that ice skating and ice hockey at the Atlantic City Skate Zone participants are “whites only from out of town.”. It’s a disturbing (similar) narrative that Atlantic...
We checked out the South Jersey Christmas Lights map. Here are the best homes we saw.
Looking to rediscover your inner child for the holidays? Then look no further than South Jersey where a map of more than 80 houses can direct you to many dazzling displays of Christmas lights and decorations. The Facebook page, South Jersey Christmas Lights, is the Christmas Star of the southwestern...
30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore in Atlantic County
UPPER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, Atlantic County, was called to an unusual find Saturday morning. A 30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore at Strathmere Beach.The whale is still lying on the beach and is expected to be removed by the town. New Jersey wildlife workers were dealing with a similar situation back in July. A humpback whale washed up under a dock in the area of Grassy Sound Marina just off the coast in North Wildwood. And two years ago, in December 2020, a town in Ocean County had to bury a frozen dead whale as its removal would have been nearly impossible.
Trenton, NJ Man Arrested Involved In Atlantic City Shooting
December 11, 2022 ATLANTIC CITY, NJ — Atlantic City Police Department reports, that on December 6, 2022, a shooting investigation…
This New Jersey Town has Been Named One of the Friendliest in the United States
The words "friendly" and "New Jersey" do not usually go hand in hand. That's why we were pretty shocked to find out that a small NJ town made it onto this year's list of Friendliest Small Towns in the U.S.
Seaside Heights, NJ man sentenced for death of woman found in hotel room
SEASIDE HEIGHTS — A borough man has been sentenced to decades behind bars for the death of a 29-year-old woman in 2021. Gerardo Ruiz, 51, was sentenced Friday to 35 years in prison as a result of his guilty plea this September to aggravated manslaughter. On the morning of...
Wolves Will Literally Lick Your Face At Awesome Wolf Rescue In Jackson, NJ
Everybody had a favorite animal growing up. Do you remember what yours was?. Ever since I was little, I was always drawn to wolves. I think it's because my mom was such a big Kevin Costner fan, so I watched "Dances With Wolves" way more times than any kid should have. It is funny, though, because I was afraid of the wolf scene from Disney's "Beauty And The Beast." So, I was afraid of animated wolves but fascinated by real ones, go figure.
Atlantic City, New Jersey Potential Armed Incident Is In Progress
An Atlantic City official has confirmed that there is a potentially armed man at Iowa and Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City at this hour (8:00 a.m.) There is a large Atlantic City Police Department officers presence on the scene. A command post has been established. We have confirmed that the...
Woman Who Died With Support Dog in Galloway Twp., NJ, Condo Fire Identified
A woman who died in a fire in her Galloway Township condo development has been identified. Terri Holcombe, 53, died early on October 29th with her emotional support dog, Frauline, in a fire that swept through the Apache Court Apartments. Galloway Township Police have said that the woman's remains were...
This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ
Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
Man with knife causes evacuation at EHT Walmart
An Ocean County man was arrested Saturday, after he was found with a knife at the Walmart in Egg Harbor Township and refused police commands. David Brennan, 32, was seen in the electronics section of the township Walmart with a knife at about 2:40 p.m., Lt. Steve Slusarski said. An...
Atlantic City Residents Fix A Large Pothole: Look At Their Solution
Last week we wrote an article about the horrific condition of the roads in Atlantic City, fairly comparing them to the surface of the moon. If you missed our coverage, here’s a link to catch-up now. The dereliction of public service duty by the Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small...
ACUA Offers Tips for Disposing of Holiday Packaging
The Atlantic County Utilities Authority wants to help residents to properly dispose of items commonly found during the holiday season. Extra packaging from deliveries and gift-giving and increased food consumption are some of the many ways waste piles up this time of year. Between November and December 2021, the tonnage of single-stream recycling accepted by the ACUA from residential recycling increased by nearly 14 percent.
