This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenOrlando, FL
Publix Opened a New Store in Florida This WeekBryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
Florida Man Found Guilty of Four Misdemeanor Charges Related to Capitol BreachCops And CrimeChuluota, FL
Orlando named the #1 most overrated tourist stop of 2022: a satirical pieceKelsey KrygerOrlando, FL
Florida witness describes silent orange light making course change
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Satellite Beach reported watching and photographing a large orange ball that came in from the ocean and changed course and moved north at about 9:50 p.m. on January 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
FOX 28 Spokane
SpaceX launches a private mission to the moon with a Japanese lander and United Arab Emirates rover
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX launches a private mission to the moon with a Japanese lander and United Arab Emirates rover.
WDW News Today
Speaker at ‘The Future of Lake Nona’ Event Indicates That Disney Plans to Move Forward with Lake Nona Campus Project
Earlier this week, an event was held in Orlando called “The Future of Lake Nona”. At the event, Jessi Blakely, the Vice President of Tavistock Development Company, indicated that Disney’s plans for the Lake Nona campus are still moving forward. When Bob Iger supplanted Bob Chapek as...
disneydining.com
After Disney Delays Lake Nona Move, Plans Are Now Reportedly “Imminent”
In July 2021, The Walt Disney Company announced it would be relocating 2,000 plus Cast Members from California to Florida for a new Disney regional hub. The Florida destination announced was Lake Nona, a town just 20 minutes away from Walt Disney World Resort. Then, in September 2021, according to...
floridapolitics.com
Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez to Air Force chief: Put space training center in Space Coast
'Locating STARCOM and Space Delta 13 in Florida means tapping the most innovative military training technology hub in the country.'. Florida’s top aerospace and defense industry boosters, led by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, are asking U.S. Air Force leaders to put a new space training headquarters in the Space Coast.
disneyfoodblog.com
Latest UPDATE On Relocation of Disney Employees to Central Florida
A LOT has happened within the Walt Disney Company over the past month after Bob Iger stepped back into the role of CEO of the company after Bob Chapek stepped down. That means that a lot might change moving forward. Back in 2021, Disney purchased land in the Lake Nona...
1 Florida City Ranks Among The 20 Best Cities In America
Clever dove into data to determine the best cities in the country, and a popular Florida destination made the cut.
disneyfoodblog.com
Best Airport To Use For a Disney World Trip
But, now you have to figure out how to get there. You’ve decided that flying is your best option, but the choices don’t stop there. Disney World is located in Orlando, Florida, and there are two major airport options you can choose from — but which one is the best? We’re breaking it down so you know which option is best for you!
Flights delayed, canceled by jet fuel shortage at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some travelers flying out of Orlando faced delays or cancellations on Sunday and Monday because of a jet fuel shortage at the airport. In a statement posted to Twitter on Sunday morning, Orlando International Airport said that weather issues on the Gulf Coast prevented its delivery of jet fuel. In an update, the airport said “the weather has lifted and ships have departed. If flight disruptions occur, airline contingency plans are currently in place.”
floridapolitics.com
Space junk seen as threat to Florida’s protected reefs, fisheries
“Space junk, bombs, atomic lasers falling from the sky,” the B-52s’ Fred Schneider sings. “Where’s my umbrella?”. A joke posed in three decades-old college rock song nonetheless comes to mind, as, indeed, what do you do with things falling out of the sky? There aren’t a lot of answers for that at the moment.
fox35orlando.com
Bear runs through FL town • FL grandma stops brutal attack • Sick FL father stuck overseas • Couple saves baby
A viewer sent FOX 35 News drone footage of a bear running through a Florida town, a grandmother and her daughter helped stop an attack on a security guard in Osceola County, a family vacation turned nightmare has left a Florida father who fell ill, stuck overseas, and a Florida deputy and dispatcher heroically saved a choking baby: Here are the top stories from FOX 35's Week in Review.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Orlando International Airport May Face Delays Due to Shortage of Jet Fuel
The official Twitter page for Orlando International Airport (MCO) shared an update this morning preparing passengers for temporary flight disruptions due to late delivery of jet fuel. The issue was caused by weather issues along the Gulf Coast. The issue with jet fuel should be temporary. Guests planning to travel...
Popular Titusville Eatery to Make Orlando Debut
"I live in Orlando, and there’s really no soul food restaurant here, so we’ll finally be able to provide a real soul food offering in the city.”
fox35orlando.com
Wild Florida welcomes new baby sloth 'Banana'
LAKE MARY, Fla. - This week, Wild Florida announced the arrival of the newest two-toed, or "two-fingered," sloth to join their sloth family. Banana was born to mom Anna and father Guy. Guy was the first sloth to join the Wild Florida family. Wild Florida offers a VIP Sloth Experience,...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF College of Medicine works toward increasing diversity in school, health care
Having a physician who looks like you is important, as it enables an atmosphere of relatability and familiarity. “People have better healthcare when they feel good about the person providing that healthcare. Where they feel like they can relate. They're going to talk more; they're going to share more about their condition,” said Dr. Michael Smith, the assistant director of the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the UCF College of Medicine.
Domestic extremism often starts with online propaganda
Domestic extremism is on the rise in Florida. Experts tell us many of those who are indoctrinated in hate are targeted online. They say it's up to families and communities to intervene.
foxsports640.com
Brevard Sheriff: “Adults are back in charge” with new school disciplinary policy
(BREVARD COUNTY, FLA) — Days after the Brevard County School Board ousted the superintendent, plans are underway for a new school disciplinary policy in Brevard Public Schools. While standing outside…
fox35orlando.com
More mystery objects found on Florida beaches: Here is what they are
After some mystery objects unearth by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole in Daytona Beach Shores turned out to be a 19th-century merchant ship, it appears another mystery is underway at Flagler Beach. "This is the first time we've been down here, and that was one of the first things we...
nomadlawyer.org
COCOA BEACH : A SCENIC BEAUTY LIKE NEVER BEFORE
Cocoa Beach, Florida – The Gateway to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Located south of Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Cocoa Beach, Florida is an oceanfront town with a great beach. It’s also the gateway to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, which has iconic artifacts and rockets.
DeSantis Doubles Down on His Spat with Disney, How Much Will It Cost Florida Taxpayers?
It is being reported that Florida lawmakers are working on plans to reverse a move that would strip Disney of its right to operate the Reedy Creek Improvement District (a private government) around its theme parks, potentially resolving the fallout from the “Don’t Say Gay” controversy that dragged the entertainment giant into the culture wars, and ignited DeSantis' hissy fit against the entertainment giant.
