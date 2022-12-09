ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

disneyfoodblog.com

Latest UPDATE On Relocation of Disney Employees to Central Florida

A LOT has happened within the Walt Disney Company over the past month after Bob Iger stepped back into the role of CEO of the company after Bob Chapek stepped down. That means that a lot might change moving forward. Back in 2021, Disney purchased land in the Lake Nona...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Best Airport To Use For a Disney World Trip

But, now you have to figure out how to get there. You’ve decided that flying is your best option, but the choices don’t stop there. Disney World is located in Orlando, Florida, and there are two major airport options you can choose from — but which one is the best? We’re breaking it down so you know which option is best for you!
ORLANDO, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Flights delayed, canceled by jet fuel shortage at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some travelers flying out of Orlando faced delays or cancellations on Sunday and Monday because of a jet fuel shortage at the airport. In a statement posted to Twitter on Sunday morning, Orlando International Airport said that weather issues on the Gulf Coast prevented its delivery of jet fuel. In an update, the airport said “the weather has lifted and ships have departed. If flight disruptions occur, airline contingency plans are currently in place.”
ORLANDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

Space junk seen as threat to Florida’s protected reefs, fisheries

“Space junk, bombs, atomic lasers falling from the sky,” the B-52s’ Fred Schneider sings. “Where’s my umbrella?”. A joke posed in three decades-old college rock song nonetheless comes to mind, as, indeed, what do you do with things falling out of the sky? There aren’t a lot of answers for that at the moment.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Bear runs through FL town • FL grandma stops brutal attack • Sick FL father stuck overseas • Couple saves baby

A viewer sent FOX 35 News drone footage of a bear running through a Florida town, a grandmother and her daughter helped stop an attack on a security guard in Osceola County, a family vacation turned nightmare has left a Florida father who fell ill, stuck overseas, and a Florida deputy and dispatcher heroically saved a choking baby: Here are the top stories from FOX 35's Week in Review.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Wild Florida welcomes new baby sloth 'Banana'

LAKE MARY, Fla. - This week, Wild Florida announced the arrival of the newest two-toed, or "two-fingered," sloth to join their sloth family. Banana was born to mom Anna and father Guy. Guy was the first sloth to join the Wild Florida family. Wild Florida offers a VIP Sloth Experience,...
LAKE MARY, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

UCF College of Medicine works toward increasing diversity in school, health care

Having a physician who looks like you is important, as it enables an atmosphere of relatability and familiarity. “People have better healthcare when they feel good about the person providing that healthcare. Where they feel like they can relate. They're going to talk more; they're going to share more about their condition,” said Dr. Michael Smith, the assistant director of the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the UCF College of Medicine.
nomadlawyer.org

COCOA BEACH : A SCENIC BEAUTY LIKE NEVER BEFORE

Cocoa Beach, Florida – The Gateway to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Located south of Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Cocoa Beach, Florida is an oceanfront town with a great beach. It’s also the gateway to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, which has iconic artifacts and rockets.
COCOA BEACH, FL
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis Doubles Down on His Spat with Disney, How Much Will It Cost Florida Taxpayers?

It is being reported that Florida lawmakers are working on plans to reverse a move that would strip Disney of its right to operate the Reedy Creek Improvement District (a private government) around its theme parks, potentially resolving the fallout from the “Don’t Say Gay” controversy that dragged the entertainment giant into the culture wars, and ignited DeSantis' hissy fit against the entertainment giant.
FLORIDA STATE

