Chicago, IL

Photo of robbery suspect who escapes in U-Haul truck released by Chicago police

ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

Chicago police have released new photos of a robbery suspect who's using a U-Haul truck as his getaway vehicle .

The man is accused of robbing three women Tuesday on the North Side, CPD said.

Police combed the scene looking for evidence and witnesses after they said a man approached a 49-year-old woman and managed to steal her purse and run away before escaping the area in a U-Haul truck about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police said it was the third incident in two days of a woman being mugged on the North Side near the lake. In each instance, the suspect got away with the woman's purse or other belongings, and fled the scene in a U-Haul truck.

Earlier Tuesday, about 1:30 a.m. in the 5900-block of North Kenmore, a man was able to steal a 72-year-old woman's purse. She was not injured and the suspect never displayed a weapon.

And at 10:10 a.m. there was another robbery by the same man using the same getaway vehicle in the 500-block of East Grand Avenue.

In another incident, which police believe is related, happened in the middle of the day around 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 600-block of West Bittersweet. In that incident, a 62-year-old woman fell to the ground but suffered no injuries. The suspect got away with her purse and again fled the area in a U-Haul truck.

Police said in all three instances, the suspect immediately used the stolen credit cards to buy merchandise and gift card at Target, including the one at LaSalle and Ontario.

Police have no one in custody.

