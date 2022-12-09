ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Man arrested on suspicion of lighting flags in front of Long Beach homes on fire

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly setting several fires in Long Beach.

According to firefighters, the man lit the flags on the front porches of multiple homes in the 2800 block of Iroquois Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

"We got on scene and calls came in of exterior fires on the same block," said Long Beach Police Department Captain Jack Crabtree. "Multiple homes had exterior fires that were burning. Some were out before we arrived."

One vehicle, a soft top convertible, also caught fire due to one of the flag fires burning nearby.

A suspect was arrested at around 4 a.m. His identity has not yet been revealed.

Firefighters did not disclose how many fires were started or what type of flags were burned.

