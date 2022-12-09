Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Decatur man arrested for Springfield shooting: victim remains in hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Springfield Police arrested a 33-year-old Decatur man for a shooting incident in Springfield that sent an individual to the hospital with life threatening injuries. The Criminal Investigations Division arrested Carlos R. Leyva, Saturday morning. Leyva is currently being held at the Sangamon County Jail on...
Teachers transform school into "A Charlie Brown Christmas"
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) — Warrensburg-Latham Elementary School is now a Peanuts winter wonderland. "It made me feel like I was back home with all of the lights up around my house," said fourth grader Morgan Kupper. Teachers started planning this year's decorations back in November. The starting Friday afternoon,...
Santa Fly-In to the Parks postponed to Dec. 17
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Santa's coming to town early for a special Christmas treat! Keep your eyes on the skies, as Santa will be flying into Decatur to make some extra special stops!. The event, which was originally planned for Saturday, December 10, was postponed to December 17. Santa...
Crews respond to fire at storage facility north of Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) —The News Gazette reports northbound lanes of U.S. 45 are shutdown due to crews battling a fire along Airport Road in Urbana. According to the Gazette, smoke from a fire at the Own Your Own Storage facility at 1502 Airport Road could be seen for miles.
Gas under $3/gallon in Tuscola
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) — Need to fill up the tank? According to GasBuddy.com, multiple stations in Tuscola have gas for less than $3 per gallon today. Some of the stations require cash payment in order to get the discount.
Masquerade ball to benefit Decatur Masonic Temple repairs
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The future of the Decatur Masonic Temple looked shaky after damage from a water pipe caused massive damage and fines from the city. But one local business owner wanted to make a difference. Neill Dresen of Donnie's Homespun Pizza in Decatur has organized a Holiday...
Fire destroys Danville home
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Fire Chief says a fire completely destroyed a house at 605 Douglas St. early Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at the address around 1:37 am Saturday morning. When they arrived, the house was completely engulfed in flames. Multiple hose...
DPS Board of Ed. to vote on agreement to buy back Woodrow Wilson School
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education will vote Tuesday, December 13, on an agreement with the City of Decatur for DPS to buy back the soon be vacant property of Woodrow Wilson School. Woodrow Wilson was originally built in the 1930s. It was closed as...
Candidates file for school board seats across Macon County
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Board of Education are starting to file for open seats across Macon County. The filing period ends at 5:00pm, Monday 19 so there is still time to submit paperwork. Here are some of the candidates who have already filed:. Maroa Forsyth CUSD #2. Matthew Crawford.
Millikin officially dedicates court to legendary coach Lori Kerans
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University officially dedicated its basketball court to legendary women's basketball coach Lori Kerans on Saturday. She was honored during halftime of the Big Blue's 56-41 win over Carthage. Kerans coached the 2005 Division III National Championship team and recorded over 500 victories during her time...
Penn State upsets Illinois in their Big Ten home opener
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illinois hosted Penn State at a sold out State Farm Center for their Big Ten home opener. The Illini were looking to earn their first conference win of the season. Matthew Mayer who had a team-high 21 points against Texas on Tuesday, scored eight points in...
Travis Tritt and War Hippies coming to the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater announces country star Travis Tritt will be joining their line-up for the 2023 concert season. Travis Tritt accompanied by special guest War Hippies will perform Friday, June 2. This show is produced in partnership by The Devon and Grandstand Concerts and...
