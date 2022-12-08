ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

The Conversation U.S.

Treating mental illness with electricity marries old ideas with modern tech and understanding of the brain – podcast

Mental illnesses such as obsessive compulsive disorder, depression and addiction are notoriously hard to treat and often don’t respond to drugs. But a new wave of treatments that stimulate the brain with electricity are showing promise on patients and in clinical trials. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we talk to three experts and one patient about the history of treating mental illness, how new technology and deeper understanding of the brain are leading to better treatments and where the neuroscience of mental illness is headed next. It’s not uncommon to hear people joke about how their “OCD”...
The Hill

Medicare is cutting critical cancer care funding — it’s time for Congress to step in

Over the past decade, hospital-driven acquisition of independent physician practices nationwide has been well-documented. According to one report, the pandemic accelerated this trend, with hospitals gobbling up over 3,200 physician practices in 2019 and 2020 alone, resulting in an 8 percent jump in the number of hospital-owned practices. This underscores the pressure independent physicians are facing as they navigate rising administrative and financial burdens.
Digital Trends

How to buy over-the-counter hearing aids

The effort to make hearing aids available as an over-the-counter purchase without having to get an examination or a prescription has been ongoing for years. In October 2022, that became a reality with a decision by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to allow an over-the-counter hearing aid market to open up, with certain restrictions for safety.
KXLY

Cost of Parking at Cancer Center Adds to Patient Financial Burden

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Hospital parking fees contribute to financial toxicity among cancer patients, according to a study published online Dec. 7 in the Journal of Medical Imaging and Radiation Sciences. Noting that parking fees can contribute to financial toxicity in cancer care, Mustafa Al Balushi,...
The Independent

FDA change ushers in cheaper, easier-to-get hearing aids

It's now a lot easier — and cheaper — for many hard-of-hearing Americans to get help.Hearing aids can now be sold without a prescription from a specialist. Over-the-counter, or OTC, hearing aids started hitting the market in October at prices that can be thousands of dollars lower than prescription hearing aids.About 30 million people in the United States deal with hearing loss, according to the Food and Drug Administration. But only about 20% of those who could use a hearing aid seek help. Here’s a closer look:WHO MIGHT BE HELPEDThe FDA approved OTC hearing aids for adults with mild-to-moderate hearing...
Roll Call Online

Older adults face Medicare hurdles for substance use treatment

For the staff at the Senior Recovery Center in Maplewood, Minn., helping older adults overcome substance use disorders is a calling, said Christine Martinek, a licensed alcohol and drug counselor there. But it’s a more challenging calling when the adults who need treatment are on Medicare. “Every day, I...
New York Post

Child services should care more about saving kids’ lives than racial ‘disparities’

Again? Are the residents of New York City watching a horror movie on repeat? How else to explain the fact that for the second time in less than two weeks, two more young children have been murdered by their parents inside of a city homeless shelter — after their alleged attackers were already investigated by the Administration of Children’s Services. Dimone Fleming, 22, is being held for psychiatric evaluation after cops arrested her in the deaths of her sons, DeShawn, who was 3, and Octavius Canada, who was 11 months. The two were found under a pile of wet clothes, having...
bhbusiness.com

Brightside Health Launches Nationwide Suicide Prevention Program

Behavioral health tech company Brightside Health launched a telehealth service for those with elevated suicide risk. The San Francisco-based startup moves into an area that many behavioral health tech companies have struggled to reach with the new service — treating serious mental illness (SMI). The new service, called Crisis Care, is designated for actively suicidal patients. That includes those who have made a recent attempt and those who need follow-up care after a hospitalization, according to a news release.
US News and World Report

Believe Them: Dementia Patients Deserve Better Pain Management

As a certified hospice and palliative nurse, I have heard that many times from patients. I have been fighting to end pain at the end of life for the last 20 years, and witnessed many providers struggling to control the pain suffered by dementia patients. [. READ:. Dementia Patients Divided...
bhbusiness.com

What Behavioral Health Providers Need to Know When Negotiating Value-Based Care Contracts with Payers

Behavioral health providers can up their negotiation game with payers by shifting their attitude about the provider-payer dynamic and investing in their business systems. The last few years have seen a shift in the most potent payers’ attitudes toward behavioral health. UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH), for example, has established holistic care models, including value-based care and behavioral health, across nearly all its divisions. Similarly, Aetna and CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) have made behavioral health a part of an all-in-one approach to health care.
MedicalXpress

New visions for mental health care

Globally, 1 in 5 people will be affected by a serious mental health issue. Yet, according to Thomas Insel, the former head of the National Institute of Mental Health, despite tens of billions of dollars invested in neuroscience and genetics research, we've hardly moved the needle in improving the lives of people living with mental illness.
MedicalXpress

Tackling the ethical considerations of dementia research

When Emily Largent worked as an ICU nurse at UCLA, she didn't shy away from the difficult cases. It wasn't necessarily the medical procedures themselves that were challenging; caring for patients after organ transplants or managing a patient on life support were part of the job description. What really drew Largent to a case was the tough decisions that were involved. Should this patient really be a candidate for an organ transplant? What do we do when a patient's family disagrees about ending life support?
babyboomers.com

WHY HIPAA TRAINING IS ESSENTIAL FOR HEALTHCARE WORKERS

The healthcare industry is home to various providers who improve and care for many people's well-being. They not only provide health services but also ensure safety and health for their patients. Regardless of the type or service they provide, all healthcare businesses place importance on their patients. Patients are more important than you and your coworkers. They drive your business' success.

