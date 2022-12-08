ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

westernslopenow.com

GJPD Officers identified in officer-involved shooting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police (GJPD) released the identities of two officers involved in a shooting last Monday, December 5th. The officers were responding to a domestic violence report around 10:30 AM at the Red Roof inn off Hwy 6 and 50. When police arrived at...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

GJPD responds to overnight altercation, multiple wounded

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was an eventful evening yesterday as over a dozen police cars, several ambulances and a fire truck responded to reports of gunfire in Grand Junction. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of gunfire...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Police officers in shooting identified

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department released the names of the two officers who shot a suspect on Tuesday near the Red Roof Inn. In a press release Friday the police department said Officer Micah Conrads and Officer Joey Gonzalez both fired their guns during the incident.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Jury selection continues in Grand Junction party shooting case

GRAND JUNCTION (KREX) — Jury selection continues in the trial of a deadly shooting at a house party in Grand Junction. Jury selection began on Thursday. District Attorney Dan Rubinstein informs us that getting a jury together for a long trial is often difficult during the holiday season. Israel...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Trial begins in deadly Grand Junction party shooting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The trial is underway for a man accused of walking into a party and shooting four people in Grand Junction last spring. Israel Maestes-Reze, who was 18 at the time of the crime, stands accused of murdering 22-year-old Jared Martinez and wounding three others. The shooting happened in the late hours of a Friday night house party on Teller Ave.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

Driver dies after crashing 115 feet off of highway into river in Colorado

Officials from the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office have reported that one person died in an accident that left a vehicle in the San Miguel River on Thursday. "Sheriff's Deputies were notified of a possible vehicle crash on Colorado Highway 145 near the bottom of Norwood Hill. Within minutes, responding deputies located a vehicle approximately 115 feet off the highway in the San Miguel River, near the bottom of Norwood Hill. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a Norwood resident, was located inside the vehicle, deceased," officials said.
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO
99.9 KEKB

You Told Us These are the Longest Red Lights in Grand Junction, Colorado

Why is it that you always seem to find the longest red light in Grand Junction when all you want to do is get home and go to the bathroom? It never fails. When you have nowhere to be you can make all the lights from Rim Rock Walmart all the way to I-70 at once. When you are trying to get somewhere, they all turn red on ya. We asked you which traffic lights in Grand Junction, Colorado you think are the longest. The top 20 answers are below.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Fatal vehicle vs pedestrian crash

First responders raced to the scene of a deadly vehicle versus pedestrian accident on North Avenue, during the evening commute. Grand Junction police say the vehicle versus pedestrian crash occurred in North Avenue and 28 3/4 Rd area shortly after 5:30 pm this evening. Police say a man was struck...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Woman dies in house fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A woman died in a house fire early Thursday morning in Grand Junction. It happened at about 2 a.m. on Debra Street near 30 Road. Fire crews found the house on fire when they arrived, and were able to rescue a dog from the blaze.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Man hit on North Avenue hospitalized with serious injuries

Lauren Boebert votes no on act that would limit firefighters' exposure to toxic chemicals. The measure would eliminate a chemical in firefighting foam and clothing that causes pregnancy complications, liver damage, and increased cancer risk. 18-year-old man arrested and accused of causing Pitkin Ave crash that hospitalized four. Updated: 5...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car near Walmart

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A man was hit and killed near the North Avenue Walmart Wednesday evening. The Grand Junction Police Department says it happened at 28 ¾ Rd and North Avenue. Police say witnesses told them a man wearing dark clothing was crossing 28 ¾ Rd in...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
1037theriver.com

What Happened To This Tree on Grand Junction’s Audubon Trail?

Have you seen this tree on Grand Junction, Colorado's Audubon Trail? What happened to it?. Did this get hit by lightning? Not exactly. According to a rep with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, while not a lightning strike, Mother Nature did have a hand in the destruction of this tree. Grand...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Five hurt after stolen Jeep slams into ambulance

City of Montrose dump truck damaged by four tons of searing asphalt. A dump truck owned by the City of Montrose needs fixed after a miscommunication filled the cab with four tons of asphalt. Supreme Court hearing case that could roll back significant civil rights protections. Updated: 6 hours ago.
MONTROSE, CO
KJCT8

Colorado Payback Program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - You may have some unclaimed property and not even know it. The Colorado Department of Treasury is reuniting Coloradans with their lost assets from unpaid wages, refunds from utility companies, gift cards, tax refunds, insurance payouts, properties, or inheritances. It’s called the Colorado Payback Program....
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Mesa County Public Health: Tell Us Community Survey

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The results are in!. Mesa County Public Health conducted a community wide survey called the Tell Us survey. With the survey, Mesa County Public Health can see the communities response on how they think operations and services around Mesa County are going. For example the...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

