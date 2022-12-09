Read full article on original website
Megan Hess: second motion to delay sentence hearing in funeral home fraud case deniedLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
Megan Hess: judge denies defense request for sentencing date delay in Sunset Mesa case
Megan Hess: Former funeral home director seeking a delay in her sentence date in body brokering caseLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
Aspen Daily News
Draft wolf plan views Aspen area as prime habitat
When 30 to 50 gray wolves are released in western Colorado over a three- to five-year period starting December 2023, there is a strong likelihood they will find their way to the Roaring Fork River watershed, if not immediately then over time. The Roaring Fork, Fryingpan and Crystal River drainages...
KJCT8
Next winter storm to bring messy travel commute
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Winter weather alerts are in place with Grand Junction under a Winter Weather Advisory from 5 am tomorrow until 2 pm. Other locations can have these advisories until Tuesday or Wednesday around 5 pm. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for areas in the San...
Delta Egyptian Theater opens its doors for Christmas Movies
On December 17th the Egyptian Theater will host its first movie showings since it came under new ownership.
westernslopenow.com
Jury selection continues in Grand Junction party shooting case
GRAND JUNCTION (KREX) — Jury selection continues in the trial of a deadly shooting at a house party in Grand Junction. Jury selection began on Thursday. District Attorney Dan Rubinstein informs us that getting a jury together for a long trial is often difficult during the holiday season. Israel...
Driver dies after crashing 115 feet off of highway into river in Colorado
Officials from the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office have reported that one person died in an accident that left a vehicle in the San Miguel River on Thursday. "Sheriff's Deputies were notified of a possible vehicle crash on Colorado Highway 145 near the bottom of Norwood Hill. Within minutes, responding deputies located a vehicle approximately 115 feet off the highway in the San Miguel River, near the bottom of Norwood Hill. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a Norwood resident, was located inside the vehicle, deceased," officials said.
KJCT8
Car wreck snarls traffic near St Joseph’s Church Office building
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Witnesses report two cars slammed into the Saint Joseph’s Church Office. No word on what caused the wreck or if anyone was injured. You may want to avoid the area around 230 N. 3rd St. ___. This story is still developing. More information will...
westernslopenow.com
Grand Junction woman sentenced in death of 86-year-old
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has announced 28-year-old Letticia Martinez pleaded guilty to neglect in the death of a resident at the Cappella Assisted Living and Memory Care facility in Grand Junction. Martinez pleaded guilty to one count of caretaker neglect, a class 1...
KJCT8
Suspect in Red Roof Inn shooting had a long and violent criminal record, police say
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New information from the Grand Junction Police Department reveals that the man shot during the Red Roof Inn shooting has a long history of violent criminal convictions. Investigators say that the suspect, 28-year-old Joseph Mendez, holed up inside the Red Roof Inn and threatened his...
KJCT8
Lauren Boebert votes no on act that would limit firefighters' exposure to toxic chemicals
18-year-old man arrested and accused of causing Pitkin Ave crash that hospitalized four. Two cars slid into a parking lot and slammed into two other cars before coming to a halt, and police are blaming it on a Grand Junction man. Updated: 10 hours ago. A man was taken to...
KJCT8
GJPD responds to overnight altercation, multiple wounded
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was an eventful evening yesterday as over a dozen police cars, several ambulances and a fire truck responded to reports of gunfire in Grand Junction. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of gunfire...
Father alleges inmate mistreatment at Montrose Co. Jail
William Hewitt, father of Cheyenne Hewitt, told KREX he doesn't believe the county jail is properly accommodating her daughter's diabetes.
