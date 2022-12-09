WASHINGTON — The Nets showed off their depth, winning Saturday in Indiana minus eight rotation players — including all five regular starters — and then swapping out their lineup to beat the Wizards, 112-100, two nights later on the road. Granted, Washington played without Bradley Beal. but the Nets already demonstrated an ability to rotate in their subs and get quality play. They survived a first quarter that saw starting center Nic Claxton — returning from a hamstring injury — saddled with three fouls in a scoreless 4:44, while his counterpart Kristaps Porzingis poured in 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting. But...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 20 MINUTES AGO