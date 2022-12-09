ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Nets show off depth in different way against Wizards

WASHINGTON — The Nets showed off their depth, winning Saturday in Indiana minus eight rotation players — including all five regular starters — and then swapping out their lineup to beat the Wizards, 112-100, two nights later on the road.  Granted, Washington played without Bradley Beal. but the Nets already demonstrated an ability to rotate in their subs and get quality play. They survived a first quarter that saw starting center Nic Claxton — returning from a hamstring injury — saddled with three fouls in a scoreless 4:44, while his counterpart Kristaps Porzingis poured in 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting. But...
WASHINGTON, DC
Columbia Missourian

Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion, longtime coach, dies at 79

Basketball taught Paul Silas how to be patient. As a player, he waited 10 years before winning his first championship. As a coach, he waited 15 years for a second chance at running a team. As a father, he waited 20 years before seeing his son get a chance to lead a franchise.
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Columbia Missourian

Tigers in the NFL: Vikings’ Akayleb Evans moved to injured reserve

A week after suffering his second concussion in as many games, the Minnesota Vikings moved cornerback Akayleb Evans to injured reserve. Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell recently said Evans’ latest concussion was his third of the 2022 season. Evans has been in and out of the Vikings’ lineup since...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy