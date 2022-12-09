Kathryn Mullins Is Named Vice President of Advancement and Marketing at Ferris State University

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
Related
thecollegiatelive.com
GRCC Provost leaving to become president of Waubonsee Community college in Illinois
Waubonsee Community College, located in Sugar Grove, Illinois, has selected Grand Rapids Community College’s Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs (ASA), Dr. Brian Knetl, as the college’s fifth president. The announcement came early Friday afternoon and was posted on the Waubonsee college website. “On...
5 Michigan schools recognized for pre-pandemic academic progress, growth
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Five Michigan schools were recognized this week for having outstanding academic progress and growth among underserved student groups prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools across the state and country continue to work to help students recover from learning loss during the pandemic that first started...
Kalamazoo College Facing Heat Over Campus Accessibility
Kalamazoo College has been receiving some flak from students and others in public for the accessibility of their campus, or more so the lack thereof. Many are upset with the efforts to make the campus accessible and inclusive for handicapped individuals. The small private campus is nestled into the west...
‘The law needs to catch up to the science,’ Michigan parents adopt own biological babies after surrogate controversy
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Michigan parents forced to adopt their own biological babies want to see state law change to reflect modern science after their surrogate controversy. Tammy and Jordan Myers, of Grand Rapids, are the biological parents of nearly 2-year-old twins Eames and Ellison, who were adopted Thursday, Dec. 8.
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
WWMTCw
Mother faces charges, WMU football new coach arrives, a fatal crash & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Harper Creek teacher retires after placed on leave for alleged misconduct on social media. Harper Creek Community School's Superintendent, Rob Ridgeway, issued a statement on the teacher placed on leave for alleged social media misconduct Wednesday.
Metro Detroit, Grand Rapids counties get 1 COVID risk level higher, CDC says
Michigan has one county at a high COVID-19 Community Level, 26 at a medium level and 56 at a low level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 8. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets:...
Mid-week storm is a wet one for all of us, then a white one for half of us
A large storm system is going to affect the U.S. from the Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico. Lower Michigan will be on the warm side of the storm for the first half and the cold side for the second half. The storm center is going to first pull...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 121122
A foggy start to Sunday with visibilities under a mile in many areas. Scattered snow showers continue mainly north of Grand Rapids, but will taper off by late morning. (Dec. 11, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 121122. A foggy start to Sunday with visibilities under a mile in...
The richest woman in Michigan
Kalamazoo is a town in the southwest region of Michigan. It is equidistant from two major American cities, Chicago and Detroit, each less than 150 miles away. In this small Michigan town, Dr. Homer Stryker created a medical equipment company in 1941 that has been growing since then, and in 2020, its revenue exceeded $14.4 billion. This successful company made Stryker's family one of the richest in the country. Three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Ronda, Pat, and Jon.
WOOD
Search for Kent County man missing at sea
Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared from a sailboat in the middle of the South Pacific. Two years later, the question remains: Did they drown or are they off the grid? (Dec. 9, 2022) Search for Kent County man missing at sea. Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared...
Automation company plans $5.7M expansion, up to 50 new jobs in Walker
WALKER, MI — An automation company based in Walker is planning an expansion that includes a $5.7 million capital investment and up to 50 jobs. The expansion at Axis Automation, 3220 Northridge Dr. NW, was announced by Gov. Gretchen Whtimer’s office on Dec. 7. “This investment by Axis...
thecollegiatelive.com
GRCC men’s basketball with another big win
The Grand Rapids Community College men’s basketball team beat Lake Michigan College 83-71 on Saturday, Dec. 10. Due to an altercation with Glen Oaks on Dec. 3, the Raiders only had 5 players throughout the game while the Red Hawks had a full team. To most teams this would really hurt their play, but it didn’t slow the Raiders down. The five starters were Bashir Neely, Chris Coleman, JaJuan Walker, Jordan Houser, and Seth Schuitema.
MSP looking for a truck connected to a theft case
Michigan State Police are now asking for the public's help in finding a truck that may have been involved in a theft case.
FBI removing boxes from East Lansing home
The home is on the 300 block of Highland Ave. in East Lansing, right near the border of Lansing.
If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?
We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
Police: Carjacking near Michigan State library turned into police chase
A report of a car jacking on Michigan State's campus near the main library along West Circle Drive led to a police chase early Friday morning, officials said.
No sign of missing Wyoming man, family still searching
On Sunday, loved ones and volunteers were back out looking for signs of Raymond Tarasiewicz, who's been missing for nearly three weeks.
Lottery win means debt-free future for Muskegon Co man
A regular hobby is paying off for one Muskegon County man after matching all 5 Fantasy 5 Jackpot numbers.
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in Michigan
Are you a second-hand hunter who loves a good bargain? If so, you’re in for a real treat with this massive thrift store in Kent County that has three full floors of merchandise. Keep reading to learn more.
Comments / 1