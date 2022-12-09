On Saturday, Penn State long snapper Chris Stoll won the Patrick Mannelly Award, which is given to the best long snapper in the country. He won the award over finalist Alex Ward of UCF and Matt Hembrough of Oklahoma State for the award. The award is taken from the name of Patrick Mannelly, who was the long snapper at Duke and played for the Chicago Bears for from 1998-2013.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO