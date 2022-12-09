Read full article on original website
Penn State Adds Commitment From 2023 4-Star Edge Rusher Joseph Mupoyi
Penn State now has a trio of pass rushers in its class of 2023. Four-star edge rusher/outside linebackers Ta’Mere Robinson (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) and Jameial Lyons (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) committed to Penn State earlier this year, and there’s now a third in Joseph Mupoyi. Mupoyi, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound edge rusher...
2024 4-Star CB Omillio Agard Names Penn State to Top Five
Penn State has already landed an in-state commitment from a top-five recruit in the class of 2024, and now it’s in the running for another. 2024 four-star offensive lineman Cooper Cousins (Erie, Pennsylvania) committed to Penn State way back in January, out of McDowell in Erie, Pa., and Omillio Agard may be adding to PSU’s recruiting class from the other side of the state.
Penn State Sets 2023 Blue-White Game for April 15
Penn State will have its annual Blue-White Game Saturday, April 15, this coming spring, the school announced Monday afternoon. The scrimmage will cap off spring practice for next football season and will take place at Beaver Stadium. There is no set kickoff time yet, but the scrimmage is tentatively scheduled...
The Penn State Daily Notebook — December 12
Keep updated on news on news concerning Penn State sports and news within the Big Ten Conference in the Penn State Daily Notebook. Update (7:30 AM)- **Penn State football has extended an offer to 2024 4-star offensive tackle Max Anderson from Ricky Reedy High School in Frisco, Texas. Anderson (6’4″, 262) is rated by Rivals.com as one of the Top 200 overall players in the Class of 2024 with offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.
‘He’s Just a Warrior, man’: Penn State HC Micah Shrewsberry Praises Star Player Jalen Pickett
For coach Micah Shrewsberry, star guard Jalen Pickett and Penn State, there were a lot of negatives to take away from the team’s Big Ten opener this past Wednesday. In a rare case where Penn State came in favored against coach Tom Izzo and Michigan State, it couldn’t get it done.
‘Anarchy? Nope’: Jon Rothstein, Others React to Penn State’s Upset win at Illinois
Penn State men’s basketball responded to a disappointing home loss to Michigan State in its conference opener this past Wednesday with an upset over 17th-ranked and 11.5-point favorite Illinois on the road. Here’s what the people of Twitter had to say about it.
The Lasching Out Podcast – Ep. 10: The Future Shining Bright for Penn State
Welcome to this edition of a brand-new Lasching Out Podcast on the Nittany Sports Now Network. This podcast is hosted by Nittany Sports Now’s Jarrod Prugar and is co-hosted by Kevin Quigley. They discuss Parker Washington’s departure for the NFL Draft as well as some potential Penn State Heisman...
Penn State Upsets Double-Digit Favorite Illinois
Penn State got its biggest win of this season and perhaps of the Micah Shrewsberry era with a 74-59 win at No. 17 Illinois. Illinois came in as an 11.5-point favorite. Jalen Pickett and Andrew Funk each had 20 points, and Funk went 6-9 from 3-point land. Seth Lundy added...
Chris Stoll Wins Patrick Mannelly Award as Nation’s Best Long Snapper
On Saturday, Penn State long snapper Chris Stoll won the Patrick Mannelly Award, which is given to the best long snapper in the country. He won the award over finalist Alex Ward of UCF and Matt Hembrough of Oklahoma State for the award. The award is taken from the name of Patrick Mannelly, who was the long snapper at Duke and played for the Chicago Bears for from 1998-2013.
5 Thing to Know Before Penn State-Illinois Basketball Game
Penn State basketball is at Illinois Saturday. The team’s Big Ten opener didn’t go as plan. The favored Lions fell flat in the second half and lost to Michigan State, 67-58, at the Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State basketball looks to bounce back at Illinois Saturday. Here are...
Late Surge Lifts Notre Dame Past Penn State 5-3
Notre Dame had five goal scorers and it pulled away in the third period to split its series with Penn State, winning 5-3 on Saturday Night at the Compton Family Ice Arena. In the middle of the first period, Notre Dame (8-8-2) drew first blood when Ryder Rolston scored. Mick Leivermann and Chase Blackmun assisted the goal. Penn State outshot Notre Dame 13-5 but lost the face-off battle 10-3. Although Notre Dame had the lead, Penn State controlled the game’s pace much like it did Friday night.
Brown, Porter Honored at Annual Penn State Awards Banquet
Ji’Ayir Brown and Joey Porter, Jr. headlined the list of award winners at the annual State College Quarterback Club’s banquet Sunday. The banquet honors Penn State football players with a multitude of different awards. Brown took home the team’s Most Valuable Player Award while Porter was named the...
