wzmq19.com
Friendly competition raises funds for The Salvation Army
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – Tonight from 5-8 p.m. at participating locations, members from the Marquette Fire Department and Police Department competed in the annual friendly bell-ringing competition to raise funds for The Salvation Army. “We’re out here ringing the bell with The Salvation Army and we’ve got a healthy...
Remember When This U.P. Man Used a Snow Blower to Battle a House Fire?
Back in 2011, a man from Diorite, Michigan (30 minutes west of Marquette) did something only a true Yooper would think to do and that's put out a house fire with a snow blower. One cold winter day in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Yooper Legend, Steve Liubakka noticed flames shooting out...
WLUC
First ever Geeky Gumee brings people to Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A pop culture swap brought people to Ore Dock Brewing Company Sunday afternoon. From Funko Pops to comic books a variety of collectibles were on display for “Geeky Gumee”. This is the first Geeky Gumee and the founder, Mike Forester, said he is already looking to expand the event next year.
North Michigan Student Is Jumping In Lake Superior Every Day To ‘Help Her Depression’
Depression can be hard to deal with. On the surface, people will look perfectly happy, but we never truly know the battles people fight behind the scenes, and just under the surface. Lots of outlets are available for help, and many workplaces and schools now have departments you can get...
wzmq19.com
Marquette Gallery open house
Something any new business might want to consider is taking note of one that’s been around for a while. Lake Superior Photo Gallery in Marquette is celebrating a decade of business. With an open house. Owner & photographer, Shawn Malone, says her inspiration to start a business, just came naturally.
WLUC
KBIC holds final meeting before votes on NMU Golf Course, casino hotel proposals
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community held a final community meeting Thursday night as it prepares to put two ballot proposals in front of voters. The first proposal would approve a new $25 million hotel and RV site next to the Ojibwa Casino in Chocolay Township.
WLUC
14 days of sales to start at Amelia’s in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 14 Days of Christmas Sales at Amelia’s Craft Market & Boutique in Marquette will begin Saturday, Dec. 10. To open those sales, the Grinch will be at the shop from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. taking pictures with visitors. Customers can expect hot chocolate...
wfxd.com
Carissa Deatsman, 13, of Munising Bags 156 Green Scored Buck
Munising, MI 12/07/2022 – Carissa Deatsman of Munising, just 13 years old, follows in her older brother’s footsteps of being featured on the Adam Carpenter Outdoor Show 5 years after his jigging of a 47lb laker. Cori managed to take down an impressive 156 Green Score deer. After...
