Friendly competition raises funds for The Salvation Army

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – Tonight from 5-8 p.m. at participating locations, members from the Marquette Fire Department and Police Department competed in the annual friendly bell-ringing competition to raise funds for The Salvation Army. “We’re out here ringing the bell with The Salvation Army and we’ve got a healthy...
First ever Geeky Gumee brings people to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A pop culture swap brought people to Ore Dock Brewing Company Sunday afternoon. From Funko Pops to comic books a variety of collectibles were on display for “Geeky Gumee”. This is the first Geeky Gumee and the founder, Mike Forester, said he is already looking to expand the event next year.
Marquette Gallery open house

Something any new business might want to consider is taking note of one that’s been around for a while. Lake Superior Photo Gallery in Marquette is celebrating a decade of business. With an open house. Owner & photographer, Shawn Malone, says her inspiration to start a business, just came naturally.
14 days of sales to start at Amelia’s in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 14 Days of Christmas Sales at Amelia’s Craft Market & Boutique in Marquette will begin Saturday, Dec. 10. To open those sales, the Grinch will be at the shop from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. taking pictures with visitors. Customers can expect hot chocolate...
Carissa Deatsman, 13, of Munising Bags 156 Green Scored Buck

Munising, MI 12/07/2022 – Carissa Deatsman of Munising, just 13 years old, follows in her older brother’s footsteps of being featured on the Adam Carpenter Outdoor Show 5 years after his jigging of a 47lb laker. Cori managed to take down an impressive 156 Green Score deer. After...
