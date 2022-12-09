Read full article on original website
Cult of Mac
Everybody’s miserable and/or in love on Acapulco [Apple TV+ recap]
Meanwhile, Memo misses Maximo, Hector’s confused, Chad is lost, and Diane needs Don Pablo back in a hurry. All told, “The Power of Love” is a very convenient episode of the lightweight series. Acapulco recap: ‘The Power of Love’. Season 2, episode 9: In the present,...
Cult of Mac
Big trouble’s brewing on The Mosquito Coast [Apple TV+ recap]
Margot’s stuck between trying to win back her family’s approval and not caring enough to get it back. The Foxes may still be in hot water with the U.S. government after all, which means there’s a clock ticking faster than they imagined. It all adds up to...
Collider
Jake Gyllenhaal in Talks to Star in 'Presumed Innocent' for Apple TV+
Variety reports that Jake Gyllenhaal is currently in negotiations to star in the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series Presumed Innocent, which is being helmed by Emmy Award winner David E. Kelly, J.J. Abrams, and Dustin Thomason. First ordered to series by Apple TV back in February 2022, Presumed Innocent is set to be an eight-episode series that is based on the acclaimed 1987 novel of the same name by Scott Turow and follows the murder of Carolyn Polhemus that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office, when one of its own is suspected of the crime. The novel follows the story from the point of view of Kindle County prosecutor and colleague of the murdered, Rožat "Rusty" Sabich, who is charged with the murder, as he attempts to keep his marriage intact while also clearing his name.
Himbo, no they didn't: HBO Max cancels FBoy Island after 2 seasons
It's hard out there for a f---boy. Even harder now that they have one less place to congregate and ruin people's lives. EW has confirmed that HBO Max has canceled FBOY Island after two glorious, baby-oiled seasons. The reality competition series premiered in the would-be Hot Girl Summer of 2021...
Who Is Hallmark Channel’s Andrew Walker? 6 Things to Know About the ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’ Star
Something sweet! Andrew Walker has been making Hallmark Channel fans swoon for a decade — his first movie with the network was in 2012 — and he has no plans of slowing down. The 43-year-old actor has been turning heads since his debut in A Bride for Christmas. Walker has since appeared in more than […]
Elle
Ben Affleck Says He'd 'Probably Still Be Drinking' If He Was Still Married To Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck is opening up about his marriage to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. On Monday, the Last Duel actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he candidly spoke about his struggles with alcohol while married and his attempt to stay with Garner for their kids. The couple, who married...
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
30 best TV shows of 2022 on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and more
These are the 30 best TV shows of the year. Have you seen them all?
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in December 2022
December is nearly here, and HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reason to keep warm indoors as the temperatures continue to drop and winter approaches. The streaming giant has unveiled its complete list of December 2022 incoming titles, and there are plenty of series and films subscribers should be adding to their watch list this streaming season.
IGN
The Best New TV Series of 2022: Nominees
2022 was a ridiculously strong year for new TV shows, with the highly-anticipated prequel series to HBO's Game of Thrones living up to expectations, a bonkers new office drama from Apple TV+ that no one saw coming in Severance, and James Gunn's wonderfully irreverent action comedy Peacemaker. And then there's Disney+'s excellent Star Wars drama Andor and the compelling new series The Bear, which is about a young chef from Chicago learning how to love food again. Whatever your binging appetite desires, there was plenty of awesome new content to choose from in 2022!
AdWeek
Following HBO Max Cancellations, DC Animation Content Could Come from Amazon
Warner Bros. Television Studios is closing a deal with Amazon for DC content. Warner Bros. TV group boss Channing Dungey said at the U.K. TV conference Content London that the studio is “exploring animated IP on different platforms.”. “One of the interesting things that’s exciting for me at this...
Rick and Morty season 6: next episode, cast and everything we know about the animated series
The duo of Rick & Morty are back, with Rick and Morty season 6 promising more adventures across the multiverse. Here is everything we know.
Twin Peaks composer Angelo Badalamenti dies at 85
Angelo Badalamenti, the composer best known for his work with David Lynch on Twin Peaks, Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive, and other films and TV shows, died Sunday, his family said Monday. He was 85, and his death was attributed to natural causes. Badalamenti was introduced to Lynch in 1986 when he was brought on as a vocal coach for Isabella Rossellini on Blue Velvet. He stayed on to score the entire film and appeared in the movie as Rossellini's piano player under the stage name Andy Badale. Badalmeni also wrote the song "Mysteries of Love" for Blue Velvet and found Julee Cruise...
David Letterman Says He’s ‘Never Done Anything Like’ His Interview With Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine (Video)
The four-time Emmy Award-nominated Netflix series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” features Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the next guest in a special standalone special. “Planning this trip I wasn’t sure what to expect,” Letterman says in an exclusive clip of the episode, highlighting...
Kirstie's Handmade Christmas is one of tonight's TV highlights
Kirstie's Handmade Christmas is just one of the gems on TV Tonight.
AdWeek
HBO Max to Remove Gordita Chronicles
HBO taketh and taketh away. Gordita Chronicles showrunner Brigitte Munoz-Liebowitz took to Twitter Thursday to announce the coming-of-age comedy series, which HBO Max canceled back in August, will be pulled from the streamer. “Binge it one last time before our sweet little show is gone,” she said. “Thank you to...
‘Banshees of Inisherin’ leads Golden Globe nominations
“The Banshees of Inisherin,” an Irish film about the deterioration of a longtime friendship, snared a leading eight nominations Monday for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. The film, starring Colin Farrell, was nominated for best comedy/musical motion picture, along with “Babylon,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Glass Onion:...
tvinsider.com
Dean Devlin’s New Sci-Fi Series ‘The Ark’ Premieres February 2023
Syfy has revealed the release window and key art for its upcoming science fiction series, The Ark, from Dean Devlin (Independence Day, Leverage) and Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1). Although there is no official date, the first 12 episodes are set to debut in February 2023. According to Syfy, The Ark...
Nate Bargatze Sets First Amazon Stand-Up Special ‘Hello World’
Grammy-nominated comedian and podcaster Nate Bargatze is headed to Amazon with his first stand-up special for the streaming service. Nate Bargatze: Hello World will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on January 31, 2023. The special, recorded on a 360° stage at the Celebrity Theater in Phoenix, AZ, explores topics including growing up in the ‘80s and ‘90s, the hardest part of marriage, and saying dumb things. Bargatze’s half-hour Netflix special, The Standups, premiered in 2017, and his first solo one-hour Netflix special, The Tennessee Kid, premiered globally to rave reviews in 2019. In 2021, he released his second...
Screens merry and bright with holiday specials now through Christmas
That infernal clock keeps ticking as the days speed by till Christmas. While the kiddies may have visions of sugar plums dancing in their craniums, it’s another question for harried parents. But there is help on the way. Television promises sleighs full of colorful programming to keep the tykes occupied while parents wrestle with last-minute toy assembling, gift wrapping and catching up on their own Yuletide specials.
