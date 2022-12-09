ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Cult of Mac

Everybody’s miserable and/or in love on Acapulco [Apple TV+ recap]

Meanwhile, Memo misses Maximo, Hector’s confused, Chad is lost, and Diane needs Don Pablo back in a hurry. All told, “The Power of Love” is a very convenient episode of the lightweight series. Acapulco recap: ‘The Power of Love’. Season 2, episode 9: In the present,...
Cult of Mac

Big trouble’s brewing on The Mosquito Coast [Apple TV+ recap]

Margot’s stuck between trying to win back her family’s approval and not caring enough to get it back. The Foxes may still be in hot water with the U.S. government after all, which means there’s a clock ticking faster than they imagined. It all adds up to...
Collider

Jake Gyllenhaal in Talks to Star in 'Presumed Innocent' for Apple TV+

Variety reports that Jake Gyllenhaal is currently in negotiations to star in the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series Presumed Innocent, which is being helmed by Emmy Award winner David E. Kelly, J.J. Abrams, and Dustin Thomason. First ordered to series by Apple TV back in February 2022, Presumed Innocent is set to be an eight-episode series that is based on the acclaimed 1987 novel of the same name by Scott Turow and follows the murder of Carolyn Polhemus that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office, when one of its own is suspected of the crime. The novel follows the story from the point of view of Kindle County prosecutor and colleague of the murdered, Rožat "Rusty" Sabich, who is charged with the murder, as he attempts to keep his marriage intact while also clearing his name.
Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in December 2022

December is nearly here, and HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reason to keep warm indoors as the temperatures continue to drop and winter approaches. The streaming giant has unveiled its complete list of December 2022 incoming titles, and there are plenty of series and films subscribers should be adding to their watch list this streaming season.
IGN

The Best New TV Series of 2022: Nominees

2022 was a ridiculously strong year for new TV shows, with the highly-anticipated prequel series to HBO's Game of Thrones living up to expectations, a bonkers new office drama from Apple TV+ that no one saw coming in Severance, and James Gunn's wonderfully irreverent action comedy Peacemaker. And then there's Disney+'s excellent Star Wars drama Andor and the compelling new series The Bear, which is about a young chef from Chicago learning how to love food again. Whatever your binging appetite desires, there was plenty of awesome new content to choose from in 2022!
AdWeek

Following HBO Max Cancellations, DC Animation Content Could Come from Amazon

Warner Bros. Television Studios is closing a deal with Amazon for DC content. Warner Bros. TV group boss Channing Dungey said at the U.K. TV conference Content London that the studio is “exploring animated IP on different platforms.”. “One of the interesting things that’s exciting for me at this...
The Week

Twin Peaks composer Angelo Badalamenti dies at 85

Angelo Badalamenti, the composer best known for his work with David Lynch on Twin Peaks, Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive, and other films and TV shows, died Sunday, his family said Monday. He was 85, and his death was attributed to natural causes.  Badalamenti was introduced to Lynch in 1986 when he was brought on as a vocal coach for Isabella Rossellini on Blue Velvet. He stayed on to score the entire film and appeared in the movie as Rossellini's piano player under the stage name Andy Badale. Badalmeni also wrote the song "Mysteries of Love" for Blue Velvet and found Julee Cruise...
AdWeek

HBO Max to Remove Gordita Chronicles

HBO taketh and taketh away. Gordita Chronicles showrunner Brigitte Munoz-Liebowitz took to Twitter Thursday to announce the coming-of-age comedy series, which HBO Max canceled back in August, will be pulled from the streamer. “Binge it one last time before our sweet little show is gone,” she said. “Thank you to...
HeySoCal

‘Banshees of Inisherin’ leads Golden Globe nominations

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” an Irish film about the deterioration of a longtime friendship, snared a leading eight nominations Monday for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. The film, starring Colin Farrell, was nominated for best comedy/musical motion picture, along with “Babylon,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Glass Onion:...
tvinsider.com

Dean Devlin’s New Sci-Fi Series ‘The Ark’ Premieres February 2023

Syfy has revealed the release window and key art for its upcoming science fiction series, The Ark, from Dean Devlin (Independence Day, Leverage) and Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1). Although there is no official date, the first 12 episodes are set to debut in February 2023. According to Syfy, The Ark...
Deadline

Nate Bargatze Sets First Amazon Stand-Up Special ‘Hello World’

Grammy-nominated comedian and podcaster Nate Bargatze is headed to Amazon with his first stand-up special for the streaming service. Nate Bargatze: Hello World will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on January 31, 2023. The special, recorded on a 360° stage at the Celebrity Theater in Phoenix, AZ, explores topics including growing up in the ‘80s and ‘90s, the hardest part of marriage, and saying dumb things. Bargatze’s half-hour Netflix special, The Standups, premiered in 2017, and his first solo one-hour Netflix special, The Tennessee Kid, premiered globally to rave reviews in 2019. In 2021, he released his second...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Daily Sun

Screens merry and bright with holiday specials now through Christmas

That infernal clock keeps ticking as the days speed by till Christmas. While the kiddies may have visions of sugar plums dancing in their craniums, it’s another question for harried parents. But there is help on the way. Television promises sleighs full of colorful programming to keep the tykes occupied while parents wrestle with last-minute toy assembling, gift wrapping and catching up on their own Yuletide specials.

Comments / 0

Community Policy