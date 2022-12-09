Read full article on original website
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
NEWSBTC
MATIC Price Battles Under $1 Despite Bullish Signals
The Polygon (MATIC) price momentum registered a positive shift over the last 24 hours. The altcoin gained close to 3%. Meanwhile, on the weekly chart, MATIC is yet to recover from its losses. The technical outlook depicted positive price action; however, the coin is still not out of the woods.
CNBC
Dow sheds nearly 500 points, stocks finish lower on worries of further Fed rate hikes
Stocks fell Monday on fears that the Federal Reserve may continue tightening until it tips the economy into a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 482.78 points, or 1.4%, to finish at 33,947.10. The S&P 500 slumped 1.79% to settle at 3,998.84. The Nasdaq Composite slid 1.93% to end the session at 11,239.94.
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
NEWSBTC
Bullish Divergences On Ethereum Chart, What’s Incoming?
The Ethereum price is trading laterally on its daily chart. The coin has moved south by 1.8% in that timeframe. Both the bulls and bears are trying to take over the market as the altcoin remains within a congested price zone. If the altcoin price is rejected at higher levels, the chance of a reversal might increase.
kitco.com
Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November
(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
kitco.com
Sentiment in gold evenly split as prices end the week at a four-month high
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. At the same time, the latest Kitco News Weekly Gold Survey shows that retail investors are still bullish...
JPMorgan's quant guru says it's time to sell energy stocks as massive outperformance relative to oil prices isn't likely to last
A tactical trade in energy stocks is shaping up after oil prices have erased all of their 2022 gains. JPMorgan recommends investors sell energy stocks to capitalize on the performance divergence between oil and energy stocks. "The catalyst for convergence would be a pullback in the broad equity market," Kolanovic...
msn.com
S&P 500, Nasdaq post worst day in month after strong data fuels worry about Fed rate hikes
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes recorded their worst day in almost a month on Monday, after a hotter-than-expected U.S. services-sector reading fueled concerns that the Federal Reserve may need to be even more aggressive in its inflation battle. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down...
NEWSBTC
LINK Still On ETH Whales’ Shopping Cart Despite Dismal Performance In Last 7 Days
Whale interest is a bullish indicator and LINK is sweeping the whales to their side. According to crypto whale tracker WhaleStats, the token is part of the top 10 cryptocurrencies that whales have on their wallets. Here’s a quick overview of LINK:. In the short-term, the 4-hour chart of...
Here are the kinds of stocks set to rally as the stock market changes its character amid inflation 'falling like a rock', according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee
The character of the stock market is changing as inflation starts to fall "like a rock," according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. A drop in inflation would offer the market numerous rallies to keep momentum into year-ed, Lee said. These are the types of stocks that see short-term upside if inflation...
CoinTelegraph
BTC price tests $17K on PPI as Bitcoin analysts eye CPI, FOMC catalysts
Bitcoin (BTC) fell on the Dec. 9 Wall Street open as United States economic data appeared to disappoint markets. Attention turns to Bitcoin vs. CPI "big trigger" Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD dipping to come closer to $17,000 after passing the level overnight. The pair reacted...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Price Plunges 10%, Time To Buy DOGE on Dips?
Dogecoin reacted to the downside from the $0.1120 resistance against the US Dollar. DOGE must stay above the $0.080 support to start a fresh increase. DOGE started a fresh decline from the $0.1120 resistance against the US dollar. The price is trading below the $0.0950 zone and the 100 simple...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price To Remain Sluggish Before It Attempts A Rally
The Ethereum price has moved in the same direction as the broader market. In the last 24 hours, Ethereum has moved up by 2.5%. On the weekly timeframe, the altcoin has rarely registered any movement. This reflects lateral trading for ETH. In the short term, the altcoin might be registering...
NEWSBTC
Here’s Why Big Eyes Coin May Generate Higher Profits than Polygon, and Algorand
People have been checking cryptocurrency news for discovering better altcoins. Top-ranked crypto assets are not showing signs of major recovery. Experts call it the “crypto winter” and it may get prolonged. So, can you make a profit by trading cryptocurrencies if positive changes do not occur in the crypto market? Yes, you can still earn massive profits if you pick the most promising cryptocurrencies. The Big Eyes (BIG) Token is the new ray of hope. It has been attracting many crypto enthusiasts since its presale rounds started. Crypto pundits vouch for the future success of this new crypto asset. They also believe Polygon (MATIC) and Algorand (ALGO) tokens may deliver better profits than other top-ranked crypto assets. Let’s find out more about these tokens to ensure you register handsome returns in the long term.
Zacks.com
4 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at Their Current Price Levels
A falling market is always an opportunity to enter fundamentally strong stocks simply because there is always a chance to rise again as the short-term headwinds subside, leading to significant capital gain. This explains the concept of “Buy the Dip”, a basic principle of investing, popular among investors around the world.
Investors cheering the CPI-fueled rally are set to run into the reality of an incoming recession as the Fed overdoes it with rate hikes, BlackRock says
Investors feeling good about the latest stock rally will soon be confronted with the reality of a recession, BlackRock said. It pointed to the still-tight labor market, which will push the Fed to overtighten the economy. "Surging stocks show markets believe hopes of a soft-landing by the Fed to be...
NEWSBTC
320% gains during Oryen Network during ICO, out leveling cryptos like BNB and MATIC
You might have seen the massive demand for the BNB and MATIC and the resulting price increases if you had invested in those projects at the outset. However, Oryen Network, which is expected to succeed where these two have failed, is now in its presale phase, and it’s already rewarding early investors handsomely.
NEWSBTC
Dogeliens, Litecoin, or Filecoin, which one will be the Best Pick Amid the Bear market trend?
The current unpredictable situation of the crypto market has left users needing help with which cryptocurrency to pick for getting greater returns in the future. If you want to choose between Dogeliens (DOGET), Litecoin (LTC), and Filecoin (FIL), go through this article before deciding. Litecoin (LTC) – The Legacy Token...
