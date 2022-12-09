ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NEWSBTC

MATIC Price Battles Under $1 Despite Bullish Signals

The Polygon (MATIC) price momentum registered a positive shift over the last 24 hours. The altcoin gained close to 3%. Meanwhile, on the weekly chart, MATIC is yet to recover from its losses. The technical outlook depicted positive price action; however, the coin is still not out of the woods.
CNBC

Dow sheds nearly 500 points, stocks finish lower on worries of further Fed rate hikes

Stocks fell Monday on fears that the Federal Reserve may continue tightening until it tips the economy into a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 482.78 points, or 1.4%, to finish at 33,947.10. The S&P 500 slumped 1.79% to settle at 3,998.84. The Nasdaq Composite slid 1.93% to end the session at 11,239.94.
NEWSBTC

Bullish Divergences On Ethereum Chart, What’s Incoming?

The Ethereum price is trading laterally on its daily chart. The coin has moved south by 1.8% in that timeframe. Both the bulls and bears are trying to take over the market as the altcoin remains within a congested price zone. If the altcoin price is rejected at higher levels, the chance of a reversal might increase.
kitco.com

Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November

(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
kitco.com

Sentiment in gold evenly split as prices end the week at a four-month high

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. At the same time, the latest Kitco News Weekly Gold Survey shows that retail investors are still bullish...
CoinTelegraph

BTC price tests $17K on PPI as Bitcoin analysts eye CPI, FOMC catalysts

Bitcoin (BTC) fell on the Dec. 9 Wall Street open as United States economic data appeared to disappoint markets. Attention turns to Bitcoin vs. CPI "big trigger" Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD dipping to come closer to $17,000 after passing the level overnight. The pair reacted...
NEWSBTC

Dogecoin Price Plunges 10%, Time To Buy DOGE on Dips?

Dogecoin reacted to the downside from the $0.1120 resistance against the US Dollar. DOGE must stay above the $0.080 support to start a fresh increase. DOGE started a fresh decline from the $0.1120 resistance against the US dollar. The price is trading below the $0.0950 zone and the 100 simple...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price To Remain Sluggish Before It Attempts A Rally

The Ethereum price has moved in the same direction as the broader market. In the last 24 hours, Ethereum has moved up by 2.5%. On the weekly timeframe, the altcoin has rarely registered any movement. This reflects lateral trading for ETH. In the short term, the altcoin might be registering...
NEWSBTC

Here’s Why Big Eyes Coin May Generate Higher Profits than Polygon, and Algorand

People have been checking cryptocurrency news for discovering better altcoins. Top-ranked crypto assets are not showing signs of major recovery. Experts call it the “crypto winter” and it may get prolonged. So, can you make a profit by trading cryptocurrencies if positive changes do not occur in the crypto market? Yes, you can still earn massive profits if you pick the most promising cryptocurrencies. The Big Eyes (BIG) Token is the new ray of hope. It has been attracting many crypto enthusiasts since its presale rounds started. Crypto pundits vouch for the future success of this new crypto asset. They also believe Polygon (MATIC) and Algorand (ALGO) tokens may deliver better profits than other top-ranked crypto assets. Let’s find out more about these tokens to ensure you register handsome returns in the long term.
Zacks.com

4 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at Their Current Price Levels

A falling market is always an opportunity to enter fundamentally strong stocks simply because there is always a chance to rise again as the short-term headwinds subside, leading to significant capital gain. This explains the concept of “Buy the Dip”, a basic principle of investing, popular among investors around the world.
NEWSBTC

320% gains during Oryen Network during ICO, out leveling cryptos like BNB and MATIC

You might have seen the massive demand for the BNB and MATIC and the resulting price increases if you had invested in those projects at the outset. However, Oryen Network, which is expected to succeed where these two have failed, is now in its presale phase, and it’s already rewarding early investors handsomely.

