A week ago, UCLA capped the Division I women’s soccer season with a 3-2, double-overtime thriller over North Carolina. Another one-goal UCLA win loomed large for the Arizona Wildcats, who finished 8-7-3 overall and 5-5-1 in Pac-12 play in coach Becca Moros’ second season. Sunshine Fontes scored an 83rd-minute goal as No. 1-ranked UCLA outlasted the UA 1-0 when the teams met Oct. 9 in Westwood.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO