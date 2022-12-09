Read full article on original website
1 suspect of SLC multi-car crash involving stolen Ford truck at large, 1 in custody
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Law enforcement took one of two suspects who crashed into multiple parked vehicles on 1700 South while operating a stolen car into custody Monday morning. The vehicle's passenger, 24-year-old Kalie Valentine, will be booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count...
17-year-old victim shares details on assault that led to deadly officer-involved shooting
BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — A teenager was allegedly strangled prior to an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of the assault suspect. Bluffdale police said the 31-year-old suspect confronted officials with a weapon in his hand at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Saturday before he was shot twice and killed by an officer. The kind of weapon the man was holding at the time was not initially shared.
West Valley City road rage suspect booked, claims victim pulled out his beard
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Police have taken the suspect in the West Valley City road rage incident that occurred Friday evening on 3500 South near the I-215 overpass and ended with shots fired into custody as of Saturday morning. Authorities with the West Valley City Police Department...
Assault suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at apartment complex in Bluffdale
BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — An officer-involved shooting occurred at an apartment complex in Bluffdale on Saturday. Officials responded to the area of 750 West and Plymouth Rock Lane at the Beacon Hill Apartments, where crime scene tape secured the area. AnnElise Harrison, a spokesperson with Saratoga Springs who provides...
Stabbing suspect involved in AMBER Alert arrested in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The suspect from an AMBER Alert and alleged stabbing has been arrested, according to the Unified Police Department. Jonathan Moises Wuanloxten Hidalgo, 20, was located in Ogden and will be transported to Salt Lake County for an interview, police said. They said he will be...
Bountiful police seek suspects in vehicle burglary, credit card fraud case
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in Bountiful are seeking two suspects allegedly involved in a vehicle burglary and credit card fraud case. They said surveillance video from a convenience store was obtained, and they are attempting to identify the two individuals from the footage. More from 2News. Officers said...
1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after disagreement leads to shooting in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Crime scene tape is up and several lanes of 3500 South, under the I-215 overpass are still blocked off after a disagreement lead to a shooting in West Valley. Police say it was just before 8 p.m. when two drivers got in some...
AMBER Alert canceled for 4-year-old taken after stabbing incident; suspect at large
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — A 4-year-old child for whom an AMBER Alert was issued Friday night has been found safe, according to the Unified Police Department. The young girl was abducted by Jonathan Moises Wuanloxten Hidalgo, 20, after he stabbed the girl's aunt near Bingham Junction Blvd. and Tuscany View Road in Midvale, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera.
Utah women's basketball ranked No. 13; highest in over 14 years
Kansas has cracked The Associated Press women's basketball poll for the first time in nearly 10 years after a huge win while South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1 team. The 22nd-ranked Jayhawks routed then 12th-ranked Arizona by 27 points on the road to break into the AP Top 25 released Monday.
