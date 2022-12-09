Read full article on original website
theperrynews.com
Donna Rae Pohl of Perry
Graveside services for Donna Rae Pohl, 60, of Perry will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2023. Donna died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Dallas County Hospital in Perry,...
theperrynews.com
Rosetta ‘Rosie’ Peters of Adel
Rosetta Marie Peters, 95, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the Taylor House in Des Moines, Iowa, surrounded by her family. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the Faith Lutheran Church in Adel from 3-6 p.m., with family present from 4-6 p.m. A funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Panther Creek Church of the Brethren in rural Adel. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
theperrynews.com
William Bell Tuba Christmas brings holiday favorites to Perry
Saturday’s Tuba Christmas concert at the First United Methodist Church celebrated the life of Perry’s world-famous tubist, William Bell. The 1 p.m. performance by tubas, euphoniums and one trombone was conducted by veteran tubist Gary McCurdy before a festively dressed audience of about 30, who tapped their toes to the collection of Christmas carols.
KIMT
Store closure leaves only 2 Ben Franklins in Iowa
WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Life at the corner of John Wayne Drive and West Court Avenue will change for the first time in 83 years when the owners of Winterset’s Ben Franklin variety store retire five days before Christmas. The store opened there in 1939. Winterset High School...
theperrynews.com
Wind advisory to be in effect most of Tuesday
The National Weather Service office in Johnston has issued a wind advisory for the Perry area from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Southeast winds of 25 to 30 mph, with gusts of 45 to 50 mph, are forecast for much of central Iowa. Tree limbs could be blown down...
theperrynews.com
Librarian Mindy Farmer address Perry Lions Club
Mindy Farmer, a librarian at the Perry Public Library, was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Perry Lions Club. Farmer spoke about all of the services the library offers the residents of the Perry area, including programs for children and adults. The adult reading program begin in...
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report December 12
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Sheldon Gene Boswell, 25, of 808 Fourth St., Perry, was arrested on a Greene County warrant for failure to serve jail time in the amount of seven days on an original charge domestic abuse assault. Officers received a report...
theperrynews.com
Perry Elementary recognized by Iowa Department of Education
Earlier this fall, the Iowa Department of Education released ratings showing that Perry Elementary School qualified as a high-performing school. The scores came from the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress (ISASP), a standardized test that is federally required. The ISAP assesses student knowledge in the core subjects of literature,...
Des Moines families receive new homes for the holiday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Home for the holidays took on new meaning for four Des Moines families. On Saturday, Geater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity dedicated four new homes to families along Shaw Street just south of the east village. Homeownership is often out of reach for thousands of central Iowans. One in eight Polk […]
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report December 12
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Cody Werts of Earlham was operating a city of Adel vehicle when it collided with a parked vehicle, registered to Tom Brady of Adel. No injuries were reported. Damage to the city vehicle was estimated at $300, and damage to Brady’s vehicle was estimated at $500.
kiow.com
Fort Dodge Baby Case Continues
More details have been released on the death of a Fort Dodge newborn as the search for the baby’s body continues. Twenty-four-year-old Taylor Blaha and 31-year-old Brandon Thoma were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of their newborn daughter. Blaha told detectives that on November 16th she gave birth to her daughter in the bathroom of her apartment, the child was alive and crying. Blaha told detectives it was the child’s crying that caused her and Thoma to panic in a drug fueled state, they then took her to a half-filled bathtub, where it is reported that together, they allegedly held her under the water until she died.
Avian flu confirmed in another Sac County turkey flock
A flu that is highly transmissible and often deadly for domestic birds has infected a commercial flock of about 50,000 turkeys in Sac County.
Shooting in Drake neighborhood sent two people to the hospital
DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting in the Drake neighborhood resulted in two people suffering from gunshot wounds Saturday night. Just before 6 p.m. 911 calls were made reporting two people had been shot near the intersection of 23rd Street and University Ave. When officers with the Des Moines Police Department arrived they found one […]
theperrynews.com
Perry native suspected in summer luggage thefts
LAS VEGAS — An arrest warrant was issued Thursday in Clark County District Court in Nevada for a Perry native suspected of stealing luggage from a Las Vegas airport last summer. Samuel Brinton faces a charge of grand larceny, with items valued between $1,200 and $5,000, according to court...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
Bettendorf man arrested for allegedly stalking victim with Apple AirTags
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A Bettendorf man was arrested for allegedly placing Apple AirTags on a victim’s car and stalking them. Carl Steven Shawver, 63, was arrested and charged with Stalking and Stalking – Unauthorized use of GPS early Saturday morning. According to court records, on December 5 the victim located an AirTag sitting […]
iheart.com
The ARL’s Home For The Holidays Adoption Event Is Underway
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa’s “Home for the Holidays” adoption event is underway. People can adopt cats and dogs older than six months for $25 from any ARL adoption location. All of the animals up for adoption are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped....
Investigation underway after Des Moines fire sends woman to the hospital
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines fire sent one person to the hospital Saturday morning. Shortly after 5:30 a.m. the Polk County Sheriff’s Office along with police and fire units were called to the 400 block of NW 43rd Place on the report of a house fire. The north Des Moines home was fully […]
Fort Dodge parents allegedly drowned baby in bathtub just after birth, affidavit says
FORT DODGE, Iowa — New details about the death of a Fort Dodge newborn and the investigation that resulted in murder charges against her parents have been revealed in court documents. Brandon Thoma, 31, and Taylor Blaha, 24, are charged with first-degree murder in the death of their newborn daughter. Thoma is also charged with […]
Iowa social workers accused of improper relationships with clients
An Iowa social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges against him are pending in court.
