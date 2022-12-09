ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

theperrynews.com

Donna Rae Pohl of Perry

Graveside services for Donna Rae Pohl, 60, of Perry will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2023. Donna died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Dallas County Hospital in Perry,...
PERRY, IA
theperrynews.com

Rosetta 'Rosie' Peters of Adel

Rosetta Marie Peters, 95, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the Taylor House in Des Moines, Iowa, surrounded by her family. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the Faith Lutheran Church in Adel from 3-6 p.m., with family present from 4-6 p.m. A funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Panther Creek Church of the Brethren in rural Adel. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

William Bell Tuba Christmas brings holiday favorites to Perry

Saturday’s Tuba Christmas concert at the First United Methodist Church celebrated the life of Perry’s world-famous tubist, William Bell. The 1 p.m. performance by tubas, euphoniums and one trombone was conducted by veteran tubist Gary McCurdy before a festively dressed audience of about 30, who tapped their toes to the collection of Christmas carols.
PERRY, IA
KIMT

Store closure leaves only 2 Ben Franklins in Iowa

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Life at the corner of John Wayne Drive and West Court Avenue will change for the first time in 83 years when the owners of Winterset’s Ben Franklin variety store retire five days before Christmas. The store opened there in 1939. Winterset High School...
WINTERSET, IA
theperrynews.com

Wind advisory to be in effect most of Tuesday

The National Weather Service office in Johnston has issued a wind advisory for the Perry area from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Southeast winds of 25 to 30 mph, with gusts of 45 to 50 mph, are forecast for much of central Iowa. Tree limbs could be blown down...
PERRY, IA
theperrynews.com

Librarian Mindy Farmer address Perry Lions Club

Mindy Farmer, a librarian at the Perry Public Library, was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Perry Lions Club. Farmer spoke about all of the services the library offers the residents of the Perry area, including programs for children and adults. The adult reading program begin in...
PERRY, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry Police Report December 12

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Sheldon Gene Boswell, 25, of 808 Fourth St., Perry, was arrested on a Greene County warrant for failure to serve jail time in the amount of seven days on an original charge domestic abuse assault. Officers received a report...
PERRY, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry Elementary recognized by Iowa Department of Education

Earlier this fall, the Iowa Department of Education released ratings showing that Perry Elementary School qualified as a high-performing school. The scores came from the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress (ISASP), a standardized test that is federally required. The ISAP assesses student knowledge in the core subjects of literature,...
PERRY, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines families receive new homes for the holiday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Home for the holidays took on new meaning for four Des Moines families. On Saturday, Geater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity dedicated four new homes to families along Shaw Street just south of the east village. Homeownership is often out of reach for thousands of central Iowans. One in eight Polk […]
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff's Report December 12

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Cody Werts of Earlham was operating a city of Adel vehicle when it collided with a parked vehicle, registered to Tom Brady of Adel. No injuries were reported. Damage to the city vehicle was estimated at $300, and damage to Brady’s vehicle was estimated at $500.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
kiow.com

Fort Dodge Baby Case Continues

More details have been released on the death of a Fort Dodge newborn as the search for the baby’s body continues. Twenty-four-year-old Taylor Blaha and 31-year-old Brandon Thoma were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of their newborn daughter. Blaha told detectives that on November 16th she gave birth to her daughter in the bathroom of her apartment, the child was alive and crying. Blaha told detectives it was the child’s crying that caused her and Thoma to panic in a drug fueled state, they then took her to a half-filled bathtub, where it is reported that together, they allegedly held her under the water until she died.
FORT DODGE, IA
WHO 13

Shooting in Drake neighborhood sent two people to the hospital

DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting in the Drake neighborhood resulted in two people suffering from gunshot wounds Saturday night. Just before 6 p.m. 911 calls were made reporting two people had been shot near the intersection of 23rd Street and University Ave. When officers with the Des Moines Police Department arrived they found one […]
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry native suspected in summer luggage thefts

LAS VEGAS — An arrest warrant was issued Thursday in Clark County District Court in Nevada for a Perry native suspected of stealing luggage from a Las Vegas airport last summer. Samuel Brinton faces a charge of grand larceny, with items valued between $1,200 and $5,000, according to court...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

The ARL's Home For The Holidays Adoption Event Is Underway

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa’s “Home for the Holidays” adoption event is underway. People can adopt cats and dogs older than six months for $25 from any ARL adoption location. All of the animals up for adoption are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped....
DES MOINES, IA

