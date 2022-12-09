Read full article on original website
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
TCU Wraps Up Undefeated Season with 62-14 Win Against Iowa StateLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
theperrynews.com
Perry Elementary recognized by Iowa Department of Education
Earlier this fall, the Iowa Department of Education released ratings showing that Perry Elementary School qualified as a high-performing school. The scores came from the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress (ISASP), a standardized test that is federally required. The ISAP assesses student knowledge in the core subjects of literature,...
In These Times
The City That Kicked Cops Out of Schools and Tried Restorative Practices Instead
DES MOINES, Iowa — Wearing bright yellow Crocs, carrying a backpack and holding a clipboard stacked with papers, Ahmed Musa listens intently to a student. You would be forgiven for thinking Mr. Musa was a student himself; it is “staff dress like a student” day during spirit week at Theodore Roosevelt High School, and Mr. Musa looks the part.
theperrynews.com
Rosetta ‘Rosie’ Peters of Adel
Rosetta Marie Peters, 95, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the Taylor House in Des Moines, Iowa, surrounded by her family. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the Faith Lutheran Church in Adel from 3-6 p.m., with family present from 4-6 p.m. A funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Panther Creek Church of the Brethren in rural Adel. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
theperrynews.com
Wind advisory to be in effect most of Tuesday
The National Weather Service office in Johnston has issued a wind advisory for the Perry area from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Southeast winds of 25 to 30 mph, with gusts of 45 to 50 mph, are forecast for much of central Iowa. Tree limbs could be blown down...
Here’s why this Iowa parent supports educational savings accounts for private schools
We’re nearly three years past the start of the COVID pandemic and life is returning to pre-pandemic times, except for one area — education. Parents got an unprecedented opportunity for an up-close view into the education their children were being provided. Awareness brought about an increased demand from parents for more educational options for their […] The post Here’s why this Iowa parent supports educational savings accounts for private schools appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
theperrynews.com
Donna Rae Pohl of Perry
Graveside services for Donna Rae Pohl, 60, of Perry will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2023. Donna died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Dallas County Hospital in Perry,...
KIMT
Store closure leaves only 2 Ben Franklins in Iowa
WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Life at the corner of John Wayne Drive and West Court Avenue will change for the first time in 83 years when the owners of Winterset’s Ben Franklin variety store retire five days before Christmas. The store opened there in 1939. Winterset High School...
Plea deal reached in Iowa high school wrestler’s assault case
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa high school wrestling champion originally charged with a felony as an adult for allegedly violating a victim with an object has reached a plea deal in the case. Seventeen-year-old Kade Blume was charged with Assault-Penetration on November 5. A news release from the Story County Sheriff’s Office said in early 2022 […]
Police Unable to keep up with Drag Racers
(Des Moines, IA) Iowa State Patrol says they were unable to stop two corvettes drag racing on I-80 late Sunday night. Police dispatch audio reveals the racers were reaching speeds of 137 miles per hour. Click below to listen to the dispatch audio. They cut onto East 14th, Aurora, Broadway,...
pelladium.com
Pella Students on Staff at New Chick-fil-A Location
On December 1, Pella’s very own Chick-fil-A location opened to the public. With the drive thru line stretching all the way onto HWY G-28, it’s no surprise that Chick-fil-A received a hearty Pella welcome. Not only did dozens of PHS students flock to the new restaurant, but several were working for the chain on opening day. Alongside a number of visiting trainers, they learned the ropes just in time for the crowds to arrive.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
saturdaytradition.com
Keagan Johnson, former Iowa WR, announces Power 5 transfer destination
A former Iowa WR has announced who his next team will be. Keagan Johnson took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to announce his decision to transfer to Kansas State. Johnson was a 4-star recruit out of Bellevue, Nebraska in the class of 2021. Johnson was the 3rd-best prospect in Nebraska and had offers from Iowa State and Kansas State, among others.
Name of victim in Des Moines weekend shooting released
DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police are releasing the name of the man who was shot-and-killed outside a Drake neighborhood restaurant over the weekend. Tyrone Livon Hutchins, 35, died at a Des Moines hospital on Saturday after he was shot earlier in the day outside of Rico’s in the 2300 block of University of […]
Des Moines families receive new homes for the holiday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Home for the holidays took on new meaning for four Des Moines families. On Saturday, Geater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity dedicated four new homes to families along Shaw Street just south of the east village. Homeownership is often out of reach for thousands of central Iowans. One in eight Polk […]
Iowa social workers accused of improper relationships with clients
An Iowa social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges against him are pending in court.
theperrynews.com
Harriet Alice Lindsey of Jefferson
Visitation for Harriet Alice Lindsey, 74, of Jefferson will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Hastings Funeral Home in Jefferson. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. also at the funeral home. Harriet died Dec. 7, 2022, at the Greene County Medical Center in Jefferson,...
Iowa man arrested for allegedly stalking victim with Apple AirTags
A Bettendorf man was arrested for allegedly placing Apple AirTags on a victim's car and stalking them.
tamatoledonews.com
Iowa DOT plans project to transform US 63 into a Super 2 Corridor
Iowa DOT will be transforming US Highway 63 following the Federal Highway Administration Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) process. The Super 2 corridor spans from Poweshiek through Tama and ends in Black Hawk County. The first phase of the project starts at Highway 6 in Poweshiek into Tama County to the south city limits of Tama. The Poweshiek County project is estimated to cost $7 million, and the Tama County project is estimated at $10 million.
Insiders: The case against Iowan Doug Jensen in the January 6th attack
The Insiders Segment 1 Doug Jensen, a former Des Moines construction worker, is scheduled to learn on Friday how much time he will face in prison for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. Jensen faces more than five years in prison following his conviction of seven federal […]
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police report three arrests. *Creston Police arrested 37-year-old Randy Clay Bolt, of Texas, on Friday at the Lobby for Disorderly Conduct-Fighting/Violent behavior. Officers transported Bolt to the Union County Jail, where he was released on bond. *Creston Police arrested 38-year-old Jackie Lynn-Miller of Idaho on Saturday at the...
