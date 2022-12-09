On December 1, Pella’s very own Chick-fil-A location opened to the public. With the drive thru line stretching all the way onto HWY G-28, it’s no surprise that Chick-fil-A received a hearty Pella welcome. Not only did dozens of PHS students flock to the new restaurant, but several were working for the chain on opening day. Alongside a number of visiting trainers, they learned the ropes just in time for the crowds to arrive.

PELLA, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO