A Tulsa Transit bus with a message calling for help catches the attention of people driving by it. The marquee displayed “Emergency” and “Call 911” on the outside, but officials say it was turned on by accident. While the driver mistakenly put the call for help up, in this case, Tulsa Transit says the messages are legit and if you pass a bus displaying them, to call the police. Valerie Courchesne, the Transportation Director for Tulsa Transit, says the driver intended to turn on a camera to record an unruly passenger.

TULSA, OK ・ 3 HOURS AGO