Sand Springs Administrator Earns Assistant Principal Of The Year Honors
A Green Country administrator is now Oklahoma's Assistant Principal of the year. Timothy Ray is the Assistant Principal at Charles Page High School in Sand Springs. He has been recognized for his work there, including a new program to help cut down on long-term suspensions. Ray will be honored next...
Department Of Justice To Hold National Safety Summit In Tulsa
The Department of Justice (DOJ) will hold a summit in Tulsa this week centered around public safety and violent crime reduction. Leaders with the DOJ said the summit will bring together experts from across the country to discuss strategies for addressing community public safety challenges. The three-day summit kicks off...
Oklahoma Companies Looking For Machinists During Shortage
Tulsa Tech instructors say there’s a huge shortage of machinists right now in Green Country. There are more jobs than people to fill them. Teachers say there are several different things you can do with a machining education whether that's operating machines, making parts, or even sales. Manuel Flores is in his second year in the machining program at Tulsa Tech.
Tulsa Transit Highlights Panic Button System After 'Call Police' Sign Turned On By Mistake
A Tulsa Transit bus with a message calling for help catches the attention of people driving by it. The marquee displayed “Emergency” and “Call 911” on the outside, but officials say it was turned on by accident. While the driver mistakenly put the call for help up, in this case, Tulsa Transit says the messages are legit and if you pass a bus displaying them, to call the police. Valerie Courchesne, the Transportation Director for Tulsa Transit, says the driver intended to turn on a camera to record an unruly passenger.
Construction On McCullough Park Additions Nearing Completion
Tulsa Parks say renovations for one of its East Tulsa parks are almost done. McCullough Park will soon have a new splash pad, playground, pump track and multisport courts. That's in addition to the baseball diamonds already at the park near 25th and Garnett. Construction started last December and is...
Oklahoma Families Gather In Claremore To Remember Lost Children
Oklahoma families gathered together Sunday night to honor children lost from miscarriages or as infants during a candlelight ceremony. The event, known as "Shine the Light," had people meeting at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore to make ornaments and remember young lives lost. Organizers with Compassion Women's Center...
Christmas Symphony Happening Saturday Night At Owasso High School PAC
A young musician with a big dream of one day arranging a Christmas symphony is holding a free performance Saturday night in front of hundreds of people. The hour-long show will be held at Owasso High School's PAC at 7 o'clock. Daniel Orellana, 17, managed to get a group of...
5 Green Country Teachers Receive $1,000 Check From Oklahoma Central Foundation
Five Green Country teachers are getting a little help paying for school supplies. The Oklahoma Central Foundation gave teachers $1,000. They had a check presentation in Broken Arrow. The foundation says it picked the teachers because of how well they've taught their students financial education.
Tulsa Teens Win Advertising Competition
A special competition is hoping to get more kids exposed to and interested in careers in advertising. Sam Littlefield from the Littlefield Agency and DeAnn Cooks from KIPP Tulsa joined News On 6 with the winners of the competition Adrian, Jayden, and Shannon.
Broken Arrow PD Unveil Bench Dedicated To Former Officer
Broken Arrow Police unveiled a bench dedicated to a former officer. They say it's for Officer Gene Orr, who was a 12-year-veteran of the department and died in 2016 after an off-duty incident. The BAPD and Broken Arrow Fraternal Order of Police helped pay for the bench for Orr's widow,...
Motorcycle Riders Participate In 43rd Annual ABATE Of Tulsa Toy Run
Thousands of motorcycle riders gathered Saturday to make a very special delivery of toys. This is the 43rd annual ABATE of Tulsa Toy Run, part of the U.S. Marin Corps Toys for Tots campaign. The bikers met up at Tulsa's Expo Square, then followed the parade route to Jenks Riverwalk...
Thousands Gather In Downtown Tulsa For Annual Christmas Parade
It takes an army of people to pull off Tulsa's Christmas parade every year. People like Wayne McCoy are one of the people who make it happen. For 96 years, thousands have lined the streets of Downtown Tulsa for the Tulsa Christmas Parade. Employees of American Waste Control help put...
Tulsa Firefighters Investigate Cause Of Early-Morning House Fire
Tulsa Firefighters are investigating the cause of a house fire that broke out in the early morning hours on Monday. Fire officials say the blaze broke out at a home near East 46th Street North and M.L.K. boulevard. Officials say nobody was in the house when the fire broke out.
Claremore Group Hosts Event Honoring Lives Lost From Miscarriage Or Infant Death
A group in Claremore is honoring young lives lost with a candle-light ceremony and ornament making event Sunday night. More than 100 people showed up to pay respects to their loved ones. Sunday is World-Wide Candle Lighting Day and people across the world are lighting candles to honor children they...
Tulsa Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’ Returns To Tulsa PAC
Tulsa Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” has returned to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. The show debuted Friday night and runs through Dec. 23. This year is a magical display with local children dancing in the shows as well. Tulsa Ballet Creative Director Marcello Angelini joined News On 6...
Tulsa Animal Welfare Waives Fees To Help Increase Pet Adoptions
As we get closer to Christmas, Tulsa Animal Welfare is waiving all adoption fees. It's part of the shelter's "Home for the Paw-lidays" event. Animal shelters across Green Country are overcrowded, so volunteers are trying to come up with new ways to get animal lovers to adopt. That's why Tulsa...
Tulsa's Gathering Place Hosts Winter Wonderland For The Holidays
Tulsa's Gathering Place is transforming into a winter wonderland for the holidays! Organizers said there's live Christmas music, plenty of festive activities, and a holiday train. Families can come out and take a free picture with Santa and even catch him at the circus show. "This event is really for...
Missing 69-Year-Old Man Located; Silver Alert Canceled
UPDATE 12/11/22 12:53 P.M.: The silver alert issued for a missing 69-year-old man in Tulsa has been canceled after he was located, according to Tulsa Police. The previous story follows. Authorities have issued a silver alert for a missing 69-year-old man that was last seen Friday night in Tulsa. The...
Sand Springs Man Arrested, Accused Of Kidnapping, Assaulting Woman
A Sand Springs man has been arrested and is accused of kidnapping a woman, according to Sand Springs Police. Officers say Donald Brigance was in an RV arguing with the victim and when she tried to leave he grabbed her by the hair and pulled her inside. Police say Brigance then barricaded the victim inside a bedroom and tried to set a fire. Officers say when she got out of the bedroom, he punched her in the head before she got into her car, and called the police.
Woman Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Chase In Stolen Vehicle Arrested
Tulsa police say one person is in custody on Monday morning accused of leading officers on a chase in a stolen that was also involved in an armed robbery. Police say it all started around 3:30 a.m. when officers got an alert from their Flock Safety system about a vehicle that officers say was stolen in an armed robbery.
